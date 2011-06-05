Rosseler doubtful for Tour de France

Image 1 of 2 Stage 3b winner Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) on the podium for winning the final stage time trial. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Sebastien Rosseler is facing a race against time to prove his fitness ahead of the Tour de France. The Belgian was forced to abandon the Tour of Luxembourg with knee trouble on stage two, and he must start the Tour de Suisse if he is to have any chance of making RadioShack’s Tour de France line-up.

Rosseler’s injury is a repeat of the problem that ended his Tour de Romandie in April, but the precise nature of the damage is unknown.

“The Tour of Luxembourg was a new test, but it wasn’t conclusive,” RadioShack directeur sportif Dirk Demol told Het Nieuwsblad. “On the flat, there is no problem. The pain manifests itself when he has to push hard on the pedals.”

Rosseler must now attempt to recuperate in time for the Tour de Suisse, which begins on Saturday, although Demol admitted that he was not optimistic of his fellow countryman’s chances.

“Now he needs another period of rest,” Demol said. “We’ll see if he can get to the Tour de Suisse. That would be necessary to even come into contention for the Tour, but I fear that this will not happen.”

