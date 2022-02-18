Roseman-Gannon 'in shock' after stepping straight onto podium in European debut

Ruby Roseman-Gannon has managed to carry her scorching Australian summer form right into the European winter. The 23-year-old stepped straight onto the podium in her international racing debut with BikeExchange-Jayco, taking second in a reduced bunch sprint at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana.

It was only world champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) who stood between the pro-peloton newcomer and the top step on stage 1 of the four-day 2.1 ranked tour in Spain, while teammate Alex Manly was also just shy of the podium in fourth place.

"I’m still a bit in shock. The first ride with the team in Europe and the whole team rode incredible,” Roseman-Gannon said in a team statement. “Teniel [Campbell], Ari[anna Fidanza], Georgia [Baker] and Nina [Kessler] positioned us perfectly into the critical points. Alex and I made it over with the second bunch and Ane [Santesteban] was with the climbing group, which took the pressure off us.”

The select group out the front, which Santesteban was part of, formed on the second category Alto Barx climb, which peaked 15km from the line, but the descent and flat run in to the finish on the 114km opening stage between Tavernes de la Valldigna and Gandia delivered a chance for those in the second group such as Roseman-Gannon and Balsamo. The catch came just a couple of kilometres from the line and then the final sprint unfolded.

“Trek was keen to chase so it looked likely it would come back together, which was perfect for Alex and I,” said Roseman-Gannon. “We gave it all we had and came fourth and second, but we are hungry for that top step.”

That top step is something Roseman-Gannon started the year with plenty of experience of in Australia, as she did her first races in the colours of BikeExchange-Jayco. First she swept the stage victories and overall at the Lexus of Blackburn Bay Crits, then took the national criterium title as well as a stage victory and overall win at the Santos Festival of Cycling.

Still, as the rider herself pointed out when interviewed by Cyclingnews last month, it can be hard to replicate the European racing experience in Australia. The first and last time Roseman-Gannon raced in Europe was two races with the Australian development team in 2019 , so her initial aim was to build comfort in the new environment and see how she fared among the professional peloton.

As a level test, it's hard to think of a much more encouraging outcome than second to a world champion. For now, however, Roseman-Gannon’s thoughts are turning beyond individual results and to her role in helping deliver them for the team.

“I think we can take a lot of confidence from this stage into the rest of the tour,” said Roseman-Gannon. “Ane has great climbing legs and we will be working hard for her in the next few days."