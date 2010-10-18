Rollin signs two-year deal with FDJ

Dominique Rollin (Cervelo TestTeam) is ready to race (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Dominique Rollin has signed a two-year deal with French outfit FDJ. The 27-year-old from Boucherville, Canada has ridden for Cervelo TestTeam for the last two seasons but found himself on the transfer market in September when Cervelo announced that they were ending their sponsorship of their ProTour team.

Rollin, who had been rumoured to be close to signing with Marc Madiot’s team for a number of weeks, travelled to Paris on Monday to finalise the details of his contact.

"It’s official, I’ll be racing with them for the next two years. I’m the final addition to the team so we’ll have 27 riders,” he told Cyclingnews.

Rollin has carved a reputation as a strong Classics rider in the last two seasons and he believes that the atmosphere at FDJ will allow him to flourish in his favourite races.

“We’ve not discussed the details of my racing programme yet but I’ll be set up for the Classics. They’re races I can do we’ll and I have a love for them and the roughness they offer. I will be back to my roots as well. I raced in France as an amateur for three years.”

“I’ll have more opportunities with FDJ too. They have a long background with Classics riders over the years with Guesdon and Gilbert. Also there’s no main leader so that opens things up for me to express myself and we’ll able to get some good results in the Classics.”

