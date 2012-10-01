Rodriguez takes over WorldTour lead after Lombardia victory

Image 1 of 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was too good for his rivals on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the way to winning the Tour of Lombardy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Sanchez, Rodriguez and Uran on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team) has ousted Bradley Wiggins (Sky Procycling) from the number one spot in the UCI’s WorldTour ranking with Spain’s first ever victory in Il Lombardia.

Rodríguez took the victory in the 251km Monument in spectacular style, breaking away on the final climb of the Villa Vergano close to the finish as the rain poured down ever harder. Second was Euskaltel-Euskadi’s Samuel Sanchez, taking his fourth podium finish in Il Lombardia in a hard-fought sprint against Rigoberto Uran (Sky Procycling).

Third in the 2011 edition of Il Lombardia, any spot in 2012 from ninth to first would have allowed Rodríguez, second overall and trailing Wiggins (who was not competing) by nine points before the race, to claim what is looking likely to be a clear outright victory in the WorldTour rankings. But to do so with such an impressive lone win was the icing on the cake for the only rider to take two podium finishes in Grand Tours this season: second in the Giro d’Italia in May and then third in the Vuelta a España, after leading the race for two weeks, earlier this month.

Rodríguez now has 692 points to lead Wiggins by 91. From third to eighth in the WorldTour rankings there are no changes in places or points totals, with Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) still in third place with 410. Further down the rankings, however, Sanchez's second place in Il Lombardia and the 80 points that went with it has enabled the Spaniard to move into the top ten overall. Sanchez is now ninth, pushing Rui Faria da Costa (Team Movistar) and Vuelta Alberto Contador (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) into tenth and eleventh places respectively.

In the WorldTour nations rankings Spain’s already impressive lead over Great Britain has increased notably thanks to their two top placings in Il Lombardia. Spain now leads by 726 points, up 190 points from their previous total. Their victory in the classification is assured with only one WorldTour event yet to take place in 2012.

There are no changes in positions for the nations ranked one through to seven but Colombia has made a big gain. In just one race, the South American nation has jumped from fourteenth to eighth overall.

Rodríguez's victory in Il Lombardia has had an important effect in the teams classification of the WorldTour, too. Although Sky Procycling has added on another 65 points and their number one spot overall is as unchallengeable as Spain’s in the nations ranking, Katusha Team - just five points behind Liquigas-Cannondale prior to the Italian Classic - is now in the runner’s up spot, 95 points ahead. Given Sky Procycling is still 418 points ahead, with just one round of 2012 World Tour racing remaining, it is mathematically impossible for Katusha Team to overhaul the Britons.

The final round of 2012 WorldTour calendar is China’s Tour of Beijing, from October 9th to 13th.

WorldTour rankings - Individuals 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 692 pts 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 601 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 410 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 400 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 394 6 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 390 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 376 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 351 9 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 332 10 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 309 11 Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 290 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 241 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 237 14 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 237 15 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 199 16 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 194 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 194 18 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 194 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 189 20 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 184 21 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 184 22 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 183 23 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 182 24 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 181 25 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 175 26 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 172 27 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 162 28 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 160 29 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 160 30 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 150 31 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 148 32 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 145 33 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 143 34 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 134 35 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 134 36 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 134 37 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 132 38 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 128 39 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 122 40 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 121 41 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 120 42 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 120 43 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 114 44 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 113 45 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 112 46 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 110 47 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 108 48 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 106 49 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 104 50 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 104 51 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 100 52 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 98 53 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 54 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 94 55 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 92 56 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 89 57 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 58 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 87 59 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 86 60 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 85 61 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 82 62 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 82 63 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 80 64 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 78 65 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 77 66 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 75 67 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 72 68 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 70 69 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 70 70 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 65 71 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 64 72 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 63 73 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 60 74 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 58 75 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 56 76 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 54 77 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 52 78 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 79 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 80 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 51 81 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 50 82 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 47 83 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 46 84 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 85 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 44 86 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 87 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 41 88 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 40 89 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 40 90 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 40 91 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 40 92 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 93 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 37 94 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 36 95 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 96 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 35 97 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 98 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 99 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 100 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 31 101 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 102 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 30 103 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 30 104 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 30 105 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 30 106 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 29 107 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 29 108 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 28 109 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 110 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 111 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 24 112 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 113 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 23 114 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 115 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 116 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 117 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 118 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 119 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 120 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 21 121 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 20 122 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 20 123 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 124 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 20 125 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 20 126 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 20 127 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 128 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 18 129 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 18 130 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 131 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 132 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 133 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 16 134 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 16 135 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 16 136 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 137 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 15 138 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 14 139 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 140 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 14 141 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 142 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 14 143 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 144 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 13 145 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 146 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 11 147 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 148 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 10 149 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 10 150 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 151 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 152 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 10 153 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 154 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 155 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 156 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 157 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 158 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 10 159 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 9 160 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 161 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 9 162 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 8 163 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 164 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 8 165 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 166 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 167 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 168 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 169 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 170 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 7 171 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 172 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 173 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 7 174 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 6 175 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 6 176 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 177 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 178 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 179 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 180 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 181 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 5 182 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 183 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 184 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 4 185 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 4 186 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 187 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 4 188 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 4 189 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 190 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 191 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 192 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 193 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 194 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 195 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 4 196 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 197 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 198 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp 4 199 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 200 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3 201 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 202 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 203 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 204 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 205 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 206 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 207 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 208 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 209 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 210 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 211 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 212 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 213 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 214 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 215 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 2 216 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1 217 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 1 218 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 219 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 1 220 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 221 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 222 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1 223 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 224 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 225 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 226 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1 227 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 228 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1 229 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 230 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1 231 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 232 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 233 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 1 234 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 235 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1 236 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 237 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 1 238 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1 239 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 1 240 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp 1 241 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 242 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1 243 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 244 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

WorldTour rankings - Teams 1 Sky Procycling 1691 pts 2 Katusha Team 1273 3 Liquigas-Cannondale 1178 4 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1066 5 Movistar Team 941 6 Orica GreenEdge 920 7 BMC Racing Team 917 8 Rabobank Cycling Team 799 9 Garmin - Sharp 694 10 Lotto Belisol Team 625 11 Astana Pro Team 622 12 RadioShack-Nissan 619 13 Euskaltel - Euskadi 555 14 Lampre - ISD 431 15 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 385 16 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 343 17 AG2R La Mondiale 273 18 FDJ-Big Mat 246