Rodriguez takes over WorldTour lead after Lombardia victory
Sky remains top team, Spain leads country rankings
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team) has ousted Bradley Wiggins (Sky Procycling) from the number one spot in the UCI’s WorldTour ranking with Spain’s first ever victory in Il Lombardia.
Rodríguez took the victory in the 251km Monument in spectacular style, breaking away on the final climb of the Villa Vergano close to the finish as the rain poured down ever harder. Second was Euskaltel-Euskadi’s Samuel Sanchez, taking his fourth podium finish in Il Lombardia in a hard-fought sprint against Rigoberto Uran (Sky Procycling).
Third in the 2011 edition of Il Lombardia, any spot in 2012 from ninth to first would have allowed Rodríguez, second overall and trailing Wiggins (who was not competing) by nine points before the race, to claim what is looking likely to be a clear outright victory in the WorldTour rankings. But to do so with such an impressive lone win was the icing on the cake for the only rider to take two podium finishes in Grand Tours this season: second in the Giro d’Italia in May and then third in the Vuelta a España, after leading the race for two weeks, earlier this month.
Rodríguez now has 692 points to lead Wiggins by 91. From third to eighth in the WorldTour rankings there are no changes in places or points totals, with Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) still in third place with 410. Further down the rankings, however, Sanchez's second place in Il Lombardia and the 80 points that went with it has enabled the Spaniard to move into the top ten overall. Sanchez is now ninth, pushing Rui Faria da Costa (Team Movistar) and Vuelta Alberto Contador (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) into tenth and eleventh places respectively.
In the WorldTour nations rankings Spain’s already impressive lead over Great Britain has increased notably thanks to their two top placings in Il Lombardia. Spain now leads by 726 points, up 190 points from their previous total. Their victory in the classification is assured with only one WorldTour event yet to take place in 2012.
There are no changes in positions for the nations ranked one through to seven but Colombia has made a big gain. In just one race, the South American nation has jumped from fourteenth to eighth overall.
Rodríguez's victory in Il Lombardia has had an important effect in the teams classification of the WorldTour, too. Although Sky Procycling has added on another 65 points and their number one spot overall is as unchallengeable as Spain’s in the nations ranking, Katusha Team - just five points behind Liquigas-Cannondale prior to the Italian Classic - is now in the runner’s up spot, 95 points ahead. Given Sky Procycling is still 418 points ahead, with just one round of 2012 World Tour racing remaining, it is mathematically impossible for Katusha Team to overhaul the Britons.
The final round of 2012 WorldTour calendar is China’s Tour of Beijing, from October 9th to 13th.
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|692
|pts
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|601
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|410
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|400
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|394
|6
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|390
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|376
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|351
|9
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|332
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|309
|11
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|290
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|241
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|237
|14
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|237
|15
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|199
|16
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|194
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|194
|18
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|194
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|189
|20
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|184
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|184
|22
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|183
|23
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|182
|24
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|181
|25
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|175
|26
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|172
|27
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|162
|28
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|160
|29
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|160
|30
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|150
|31
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|148
|32
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|145
|33
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|143
|34
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|134
|35
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|134
|36
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|134
|37
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|132
|38
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|128
|39
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|122
|40
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|121
|41
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|120
|42
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|43
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|114
|44
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|113
|45
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|112
|46
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|110
|47
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|108
|48
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|106
|49
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|104
|50
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|104
|51
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|100
|52
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|98
|53
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|54
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|94
|55
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|92
|56
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|89
|57
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|88
|58
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|87
|59
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|86
|60
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|85
|61
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|82
|62
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|82
|63
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|80
|64
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|78
|65
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|77
|66
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|75
|67
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|72
|68
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|70
|69
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|70
|70
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|65
|71
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|64
|72
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|73
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|74
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|58
|75
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|56
|76
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|54
|77
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|52
|78
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|79
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|80
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|51
|81
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|50
|82
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|83
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|46
|84
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|85
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|44
|86
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|87
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|41
|88
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|40
|89
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|40
|90
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|91
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|40
|92
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|93
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|37
|94
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|36
|95
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|96
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|35
|97
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|98
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|99
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|100
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|31
|101
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|102
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|30
|103
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|30
|104
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|30
|105
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|30
|106
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|29
|107
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|29
|108
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|109
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|110
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|111
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|24
|112
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|113
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|23
|114
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|115
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|116
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|117
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|118
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|119
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|120
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|21
|121
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|122
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|123
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|124
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|125
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|20
|126
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|20
|127
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|128
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|18
|129
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|130
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|131
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|132
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|133
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|16
|134
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|135
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|16
|136
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|137
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|15
|138
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|14
|139
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|140
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|14
|141
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|142
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|143
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|144
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|13
|145
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|146
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|11
|147
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|148
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|10
|149
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|150
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|151
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|152
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|153
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|154
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|155
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|156
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|157
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|158
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|159
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|9
|160
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|161
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|9
|162
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|163
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|164
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|165
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|166
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|167
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|168
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|169
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|170
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|171
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|172
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|173
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|174
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|175
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|6
|176
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|177
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|178
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|179
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|180
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|181
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|5
|182
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|183
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|184
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|185
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|4
|186
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|187
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|4
|188
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|189
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|190
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|191
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|192
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|193
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|194
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|195
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|196
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|197
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|198
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|199
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|200
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3
|201
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|202
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|203
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|204
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|205
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|206
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|207
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|208
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|209
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|210
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|211
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|212
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|213
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|214
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|215
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|2
|216
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|217
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|218
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|219
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|1
|220
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|221
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|222
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|223
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|224
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|225
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|226
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|227
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|228
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|229
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|230
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|231
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|232
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|233
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|234
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|235
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|236
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|237
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|1
|238
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|239
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|240
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|241
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|242
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1
|243
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|244
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Sky Procycling
|1691
|pts
|2
|Katusha Team
|1273
|3
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1178
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1066
|5
|Movistar Team
|941
|6
|Orica GreenEdge
|920
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|917
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|799
|9
|Garmin - Sharp
|694
|10
|Lotto Belisol Team
|625
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|622
|12
|RadioShack-Nissan
|619
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|555
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|431
|15
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|385
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|343
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|273
|18
|FDJ-Big Mat
|246
|1
|Spain
|1889
|pts
|2
|Great Britain
|1163
|3
|Italy
|1115
|4
|Belgium
|1014
|5
|Australia
|962
|6
|Netherlands
|733
|7
|United States
|530
|8
|Colombia
|404
|9
|Portugal
|401
|10
|Norway
|373
|11
|France
|367
|12
|Slovakia
|361
|13
|Switzerland
|357
|14
|Germany
|341
|15
|Canada
|274
|16
|Slovenia
|211
|17
|Czech Republic
|195
|18
|Ireland
|195
|19
|Poland
|189
|20
|Russia
|163
|21
|Denmark
|124
|22
|Kazakhstan
|112
|23
|Luxembourg
|90
|24
|Croatia
|77
|25
|Austria
|51
|26
|Belarus
|50
|27
|Sweden
|36
|28
|Argentina
|22
|29
|Costa Rica
|20
|30
|South Africa
|12
|31
|Lithuania
|10
|32
|Estonia
|6
|33
|New Zealand
|5
|34
|Ukraine
|2
|35
|Brazil
|1
