Rodriguez takes over WorldTour lead after Lombardia victory

Sky remains top team, Spain leads country rankings

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was too good for his rivals on the final climb

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was too good for his rivals on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the way to winning the Tour of Lombardy

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the way to winning the Tour of Lombardy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sanchez, Rodriguez and Uran on the podium

Sanchez, Rodriguez and Uran on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team) has ousted Bradley Wiggins (Sky Procycling) from the number one spot in the UCI’s WorldTour ranking with Spain’s first ever victory in Il Lombardia.

Rodríguez took the victory in the 251km Monument in spectacular style, breaking away on the final climb of the Villa Vergano close to the finish as the rain poured down ever harder. Second was Euskaltel-Euskadi’s Samuel Sanchez, taking his fourth podium finish in Il Lombardia in a hard-fought sprint against Rigoberto Uran (Sky Procycling).

Third in the 2011 edition of Il Lombardia, any spot in 2012 from ninth to first would have allowed Rodríguez, second overall and trailing Wiggins (who was not competing) by nine points before the race, to claim what is looking likely to be a clear outright victory in the WorldTour rankings. But to do so with such an impressive lone win was the icing on the cake for the only rider to take two podium finishes in Grand Tours this season: second in the Giro d’Italia in May and then third in the Vuelta a España, after leading the race for two weeks, earlier this month.

Rodríguez now has 692 points to lead Wiggins by 91. From third to eighth in the WorldTour rankings there are no changes in places or points totals, with Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) still in third place with 410. Further down the rankings, however, Sanchez's second place in Il Lombardia and the 80 points that went with it has enabled the Spaniard to move into the top ten overall. Sanchez is now ninth, pushing Rui Faria da Costa (Team Movistar) and Vuelta Alberto Contador (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) into tenth and eleventh places respectively.

In the WorldTour nations rankings Spain’s already impressive lead over Great Britain has increased notably thanks to their two top placings in Il Lombardia. Spain now leads by 726 points, up 190 points from their previous total. Their victory in the classification is assured with only one WorldTour event yet to take place in 2012.

There are no changes in positions for the nations ranked one through to seven but Colombia has made a big gain. In just one race, the South American nation has jumped from fourteenth to eighth overall.

Rodríguez's victory in Il Lombardia has had an important effect in the teams classification of the WorldTour, too. Although Sky Procycling has added on another 65 points and their number one spot overall is as unchallengeable as Spain’s in the nations ranking, Katusha Team - just five points behind Liquigas-Cannondale prior to the Italian Classic - is now in the runner’s up spot, 95 points ahead. Given Sky Procycling is still 418 points ahead, with just one round of 2012 World Tour racing remaining, it is mathematically impossible for Katusha Team to overhaul the Britons.

The final round of 2012 WorldTour calendar is China’s Tour of Beijing, from October 9th to 13th.

WorldTour rankings - Individuals
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team692pts
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling601
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep410
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale400
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team394
6Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team390
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling376
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale351
9Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi332
10Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team309
11Alberto Contador (Spa) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank290
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling241
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp237
14Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team237
15Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling199
16Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling194
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team194
18Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling194
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team189
20Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD184
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD184
22Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team183
23Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team182
24Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team181
25Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale175
26Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team172
27André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team162
28Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep160
29Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team160
30Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team150
31Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team148
32Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp145
33Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team143
34Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan134
35Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team134
36Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team134
37Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp132
38Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling128
39Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling122
40Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team121
41Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan120
42Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale120
43Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team114
44Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep113
45Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team112
46Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team110
47Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep108
48Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team106
49Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team104
50Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team104
51Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team100
52Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi98
53Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team97
54Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan94
55Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan92
56Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan89
57Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale88
58Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat87
59Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team86
60Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat85
61Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team82
62Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling82
63Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan80
64Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team78
65Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team77
66Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep75
67Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan72
68Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp70
69Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team70
70Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep65
71Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling64
72Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale63
73Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team60
74Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep58
75Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team56
76Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan54
77Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team52
78Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team52
79Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team51
80Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan51
81Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling50
82Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team47
83Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan46
84Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi46
85Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi44
86Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale42
87Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team41
88Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp40
89Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat40
90Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team40
91Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan40
92Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team37
93Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team37
94Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team36
95Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling36
96Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi35
97Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale34
98John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale33
99Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team32
100Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp31
101Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team30
102Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD30
103Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank30
104Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp30
105Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank30
106Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team29
107Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team29
108Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale28
109Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team26
110Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
111Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling24
112Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
113Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp23
114Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
115Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling22
116Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team22
117Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team21
118Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team21
119Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
120Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank21
121Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan20
122Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team20
123Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
124Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat20
125David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp20
126Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team20
127Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team18
128Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team18
129Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team18
130Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD18
131Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team17
132Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team17
133Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team16
134Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team16
135Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team16
136Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15
137Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD15
138Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank14
139Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14
140Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team14
141Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
142Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team14
143Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14
144Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat13
145Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12
146Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan11
147Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
148Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team10
149Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp10
150Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
151Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
152Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team10
153Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team10
154Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
155Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
156Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp10
157Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
158Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan10
159Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team9
160Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
161Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp9
162Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team8
163Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
164Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team8
165Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
166Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
167Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
168Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8
169Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
170Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team7
171Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
172Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
173Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat7
174Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team6
175Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team6
176Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
177Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
178Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team6
179Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
180Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
181Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD5
182Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
183Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team4
184Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team4
185Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD4
186Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
187Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank4
188Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team4
189Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
190Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
191Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
192Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
193Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
194Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
195Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan4
196Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4
197Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
198Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp4
199Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4
200Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3
201Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
202Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
203Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
204Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
205Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
206Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
207Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
208Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
209Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
210Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
211Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
212Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
213Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
214Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
215Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team2
216Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1
217Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan1
218Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
219Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team1
220Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
221Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale1
222Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1
223Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
224Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
225Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
226Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1
227Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
228Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1
229Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
230Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1
231Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
232Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
233Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp1
234Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
235Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1
236Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
237Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team1
238Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1
239Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team1
240Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp1
241Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team1
242Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1
243Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
244José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1

WorldTour rankings - Teams
1Sky Procycling1691pts
2Katusha Team1273
3Liquigas-Cannondale1178
4Omega Pharma-Quickstep1066
5Movistar Team941
6Orica GreenEdge920
7BMC Racing Team917
8Rabobank Cycling Team799
9Garmin - Sharp694
10Lotto Belisol Team625
11Astana Pro Team622
12RadioShack-Nissan619
13Euskaltel - Euskadi555
14Lampre - ISD431
15Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank385
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team343
17AG2R La Mondiale273
18FDJ-Big Mat246

WorldTour rankings - Nations
1Spain1889pts
2Great Britain1163
3Italy1115
4Belgium1014
5Australia962
6Netherlands733
7United States530
8Colombia404
9Portugal401
10Norway373
11France367
12Slovakia361
13Switzerland357
14Germany341
15Canada274
16Slovenia211
17Czech Republic195
18Ireland195
19Poland189
20Russia163
21Denmark124
22Kazakhstan112
23Luxembourg90
24Croatia77
25Austria51
26Belarus50
27Sweden36
28Argentina22
29Costa Rica20
30South Africa12
31Lithuania10
32Estonia6
33New Zealand5
34Ukraine2
35Brazil1