Trending

Rodriguez challenges Wiggins for WorldTour lead

Sky, Great Britain top minor rankings

Image 1 of 3

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) held onto the leader's jersey in Ancares

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) held onto the leader's jersey in Ancares
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

For the first time in his career Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) has won Paris-Brussels

For the first time in his career Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) has won Paris-Brussels
(Image credit: AFP)

After two heartbreaking near-victories in Grand Tours this season, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is closing in on the top of the WorldTour individual rankings. After placing third overall in the Vuelta a España, the Spaniard sits just nine points behind leader and Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky).

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) is a distant third, nearly 200 points behind Wiggins, following his victory in Paris-Brussels on Saturday. Giro di Padania winner Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) is a further ten points behind in fourth.

The biggest movers of the week were Vuelta champion Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff), who rocketed up the standings to 10th overall with 280 points.

Also rising fast was Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp), who surged to 29th from 53rd thanks to his seventh place overall in the Vuelta.

Christopher Froome (Sky) finished just off the podium in the Vuelta, but his fourth place overall helped to move Great Britain into the second spot in the nations rankings over Italy. Spain still leads by a large margin. In the team rankings, Sky is head and shoulders above the rest, a whopping 491 points ahead of Katusha, with Liquigas-Cannondale next in line.

Other movers include two riders whose Vuelta results pushed them up 82 places: Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-ISD), who finished in 15th overall and to 135th and sprinter Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) who failed to finish the race but placed well in a number of sprint stages. He now sits in 142nd place.

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) narrowly made the top 10 in the Vuelta, and moved up 75 places into 79th overall in the WorldTour rankings.

WorldTour standings as of September 9, 2012

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling601pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team592
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep410
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale400
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team394
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling376
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale351
8Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team350
9Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team299
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff280
11Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi252
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team237
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling211
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp197
15Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling194
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team189
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD184
18Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD184
19Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team183
20Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team182
21Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team181
22Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team172
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team164
24André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team162
25Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep160
26Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team160
27Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team150
28Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team148
29Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp145
30Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling144
31Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team143
32Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan134
33Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team134
34Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team134
35Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp132
36Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling129
37Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling128
38Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team121
39Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan120
40Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale120
41Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale115
42Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team114
43Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep113
44Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team112
45Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep108
46Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team106
47Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team104
48Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team104
49Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana100
50Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi98
51Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team97
52Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan94
53Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan92
54Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan89
55Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale88
56Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat87
57Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team86
58Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat85
59Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling82
60Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan80
61Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team77
62Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep75
63Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team72
64Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan72
65Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp70
66Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team70
67Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep65
68Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling64
69Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale63
70Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team60
71Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team60
72Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep58
73Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team56
74Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan54
75Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team52
76Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team51
77Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan51
78Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling50
79Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team47
80Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan46
81Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi46
82Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi44
83Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling42
84Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale42
85Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team41
86Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp40
87Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat40
88Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team40
89Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan40
90Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team38
91Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team37
92Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team37
93Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team36
94Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling36
95Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi35
96Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale34
97John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale33
98Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team32
99Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp31
100Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team30
101Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD30
102Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank30
103Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp30
104Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank30
105Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team29
106Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale28
107Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team26
108Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team25
109Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
110Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling24
111Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
112Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp23
113Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team22
114Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling22
115Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team22
116Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team21
117Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team21
118Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
119Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank21
120Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team20
121Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
122Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat20
123David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp20
124Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team20
125Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team18
126Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team18
127Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team18
128Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD18
129Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team17
130Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team17
131Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team16
132Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team16
133Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team16
134Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15
135Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD15
136Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank14
137Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14
138Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team14
139Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
140Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team14
141Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14
142Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat13
143Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12
144Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
145Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp10
146Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
147Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
148Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team10
149Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team10
150Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team10
151Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
152Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
153Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp10
154Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
155Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan10
156Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan9
157Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team9
158Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
159Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp9
160Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team8
161Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
162Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team8
163Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
164Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
165Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
166Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8
167Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
168Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team7
169Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
170Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
171Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat7
172Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team6
173Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team6
174Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
175Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
176Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team6
177Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
178Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD5
179Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
180Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
181Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team4
182Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team4
183Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
184Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD4
185Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
186Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
187Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team4
188Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
189Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
190Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank4
191Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
192Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
193Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan4
194Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4
195Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
196Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp4
197Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4
198Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
199Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
200Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
201Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
202Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
203Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
204Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
205Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
206Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
207Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
208Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
209Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
210Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
211Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
212Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team2
213Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
214Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1
215Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1
216Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team1
217Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
218Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1
219Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
220Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan1
221Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
222Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
223Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale1
224Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1
225Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1
226Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
227Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
228Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
229Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
230Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp1
231Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
232Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
233Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1
234Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
235Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team1
236Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1
237Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team1
238Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp1
239Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team1
240Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1
241Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
242José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain1699pts
2Great Britain1163
3Italy1090
4Belgium1014
5Australia922
6Netherlands703
7United States Of America530
8Portugal391
9France367
10Slovakia361
11Germany341
12Switzerland338
13Colombia284
14Norway263
15Canada234
16Slovenia211
17Czech Republic195
18Ireland195
19Poland189
20Denmark124
21Russian Federation113
22Kazakhstan112
23Luxembourg90
24Croatia77
25Austria51
26Belarus50
27Sweden32
28Argentina22
29Costa Rica20
30South Africa12
31Lithuania10
32Estonia6
33New Zealand5
34Ukraine2
35Brazil1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling1526pts
2Katusha Team1035
3Liquigas-Cannondale988
4Omega Pharma - Quickstep866
5Movistar Team821
6BMC Racing Team747
7Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team740
8Rabobank Cycling Team649
9Pro Team Astana622
10Lotto Belisol Team611
11Garmin-Sharp584
12Radioshack-Nissan529
13Euskaltel-Euskadi475
14Lampre - ISD431
15Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank375
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team343
17AG2R La Mondiale273
18FDJ-Big Mat246

 