Rodriguez challenges Wiggins for WorldTour lead

Image 1 of 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) held onto the leader's jersey in Ancares (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 For the first time in his career Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) has won Paris-Brussels (Image credit: AFP)

After two heartbreaking near-victories in Grand Tours this season, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is closing in on the top of the WorldTour individual rankings. After placing third overall in the Vuelta a España, the Spaniard sits just nine points behind leader and Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky).

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) is a distant third, nearly 200 points behind Wiggins, following his victory in Paris-Brussels on Saturday. Giro di Padania winner Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) is a further ten points behind in fourth.

The biggest movers of the week were Vuelta champion Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff), who rocketed up the standings to 10th overall with 280 points.

Also rising fast was Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp), who surged to 29th from 53rd thanks to his seventh place overall in the Vuelta.

Christopher Froome (Sky) finished just off the podium in the Vuelta, but his fourth place overall helped to move Great Britain into the second spot in the nations rankings over Italy. Spain still leads by a large margin. In the team rankings, Sky is head and shoulders above the rest, a whopping 491 points ahead of Katusha, with Liquigas-Cannondale next in line.

Other movers include two riders whose Vuelta results pushed them up 82 places: Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-ISD), who finished in 15th overall and to 135th and sprinter Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) who failed to finish the race but placed well in a number of sprint stages. He now sits in 142nd place.

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) narrowly made the top 10 in the Vuelta, and moved up 75 places into 79th overall in the WorldTour rankings.

WorldTour standings as of September 9, 2012

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 601 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 592 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 410 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 400 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 394 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 376 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 351 8 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 350 9 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 299 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff 280 11 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 252 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 237 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 211 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 197 15 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 194 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 189 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 184 18 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 184 19 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 183 20 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 182 21 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 181 22 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 172 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 164 24 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 162 25 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 160 26 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 160 27 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 150 28 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 148 29 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 145 30 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 144 31 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 143 32 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 134 33 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 134 34 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 134 35 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 132 36 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 129 37 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 128 38 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 121 39 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 120 40 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 120 41 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 115 42 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 114 43 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 113 44 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 112 45 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 108 46 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 106 47 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 104 48 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 104 49 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 100 50 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 98 51 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 52 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 94 53 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 92 54 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 89 55 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 56 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 87 57 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 86 58 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 85 59 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 82 60 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 80 61 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 77 62 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 75 63 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 72 64 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 72 65 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 70 66 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 70 67 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 65 68 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 64 69 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 63 70 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 60 71 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 60 72 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 58 73 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 56 74 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 54 75 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 76 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 77 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 51 78 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 50 79 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 47 80 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 46 81 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 82 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 44 83 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 42 84 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 85 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 41 86 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 40 87 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 40 88 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 40 89 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 40 90 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 38 91 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 92 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 37 93 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 36 94 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 95 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 35 96 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 97 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 98 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 99 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 31 100 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 101 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 30 102 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 30 103 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 30 104 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 30 105 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 29 106 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 28 107 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 108 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 25 109 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 110 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 24 111 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 112 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp 23 113 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 114 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 115 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 116 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 117 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 118 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 119 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 21 120 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 20 121 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 122 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 20 123 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 20 124 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 20 125 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 126 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 18 127 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 18 128 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 129 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 130 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 131 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 16 132 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 16 133 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 16 134 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 135 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 15 136 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 14 137 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 138 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 14 139 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 140 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 14 141 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 142 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 13 143 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 144 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 145 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 10 146 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 147 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 148 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 10 149 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 10 150 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 151 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 152 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 153 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 154 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 155 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 10 156 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 9 157 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 9 158 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 159 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 9 160 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 8 161 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 162 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 8 163 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 164 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 165 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 166 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 167 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 168 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 7 169 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 170 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 171 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 7 172 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 6 173 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 6 174 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 175 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 176 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 177 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 178 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 5 179 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 180 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 181 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 182 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 4 183 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 184 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 4 185 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 186 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 187 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 4 188 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 189 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 190 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 4 191 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 192 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 193 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 4 194 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 195 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 196 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp 4 197 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 198 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3 199 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 200 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 201 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 202 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 203 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 204 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 205 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 206 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 207 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 208 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 209 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 210 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 211 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 212 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 2 213 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 214 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1 215 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1 216 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 1 217 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 218 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1 219 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 220 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 1 221 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 222 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 223 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 224 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1 225 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1 226 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 227 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 228 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 229 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 230 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 1 231 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 232 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 233 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1 234 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 235 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 1 236 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1 237 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 1 238 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp 1 239 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 240 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1 241 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 242 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Nations # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Spain 1699 pts 2 Great Britain 1163 3 Italy 1090 4 Belgium 1014 5 Australia 922 6 Netherlands 703 7 United States Of America 530 8 Portugal 391 9 France 367 10 Slovakia 361 11 Germany 341 12 Switzerland 338 13 Colombia 284 14 Norway 263 15 Canada 234 16 Slovenia 211 17 Czech Republic 195 18 Ireland 195 19 Poland 189 20 Denmark 124 21 Russian Federation 113 22 Kazakhstan 112 23 Luxembourg 90 24 Croatia 77 25 Austria 51 26 Belarus 50 27 Sweden 32 28 Argentina 22 29 Costa Rica 20 30 South Africa 12 31 Lithuania 10 32 Estonia 6 33 New Zealand 5 34 Ukraine 2 35 Brazil 1