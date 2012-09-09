Rodriguez challenges Wiggins for WorldTour lead
Sky, Great Britain top minor rankings
After two heartbreaking near-victories in Grand Tours this season, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is closing in on the top of the WorldTour individual rankings. After placing third overall in the Vuelta a España, the Spaniard sits just nine points behind leader and Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky).
Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) is a distant third, nearly 200 points behind Wiggins, following his victory in Paris-Brussels on Saturday. Giro di Padania winner Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) is a further ten points behind in fourth.
The biggest movers of the week were Vuelta champion Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff), who rocketed up the standings to 10th overall with 280 points.
Also rising fast was Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp), who surged to 29th from 53rd thanks to his seventh place overall in the Vuelta.
Christopher Froome (Sky) finished just off the podium in the Vuelta, but his fourth place overall helped to move Great Britain into the second spot in the nations rankings over Italy. Spain still leads by a large margin. In the team rankings, Sky is head and shoulders above the rest, a whopping 491 points ahead of Katusha, with Liquigas-Cannondale next in line.
Other movers include two riders whose Vuelta results pushed them up 82 places: Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-ISD), who finished in 15th overall and to 135th and sprinter Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) who failed to finish the race but placed well in a number of sprint stages. He now sits in 142nd place.
Benat Intxausti (Movistar) narrowly made the top 10 in the Vuelta, and moved up 75 places into 79th overall in the WorldTour rankings.
WorldTour standings as of September 9, 2012
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|601
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|592
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|410
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|400
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|394
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|376
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|351
|8
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|350
|9
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|299
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff
|280
|11
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|252
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|237
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|211
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|197
|15
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|194
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|189
|17
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|184
|18
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|184
|19
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|183
|20
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|182
|21
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|181
|22
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|172
|23
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|164
|24
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|162
|25
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|160
|26
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|160
|27
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|150
|28
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|148
|29
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|145
|30
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|144
|31
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|143
|32
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|134
|33
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|134
|34
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|134
|35
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|132
|36
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|129
|37
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|128
|38
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|121
|39
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|120
|40
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|41
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|115
|42
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|114
|43
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|113
|44
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|112
|45
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|108
|46
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|106
|47
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|104
|48
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|104
|49
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|100
|50
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|98
|51
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|52
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|94
|53
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|92
|54
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|89
|55
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|88
|56
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|87
|57
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|86
|58
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|85
|59
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|82
|60
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|80
|61
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|77
|62
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|75
|63
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|72
|64
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|72
|65
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|70
|66
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|70
|67
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|65
|68
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|64
|69
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|70
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|71
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|60
|72
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|58
|73
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|56
|74
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|54
|75
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|76
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|77
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|51
|78
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|50
|79
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|80
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|46
|81
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|82
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|44
|83
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|42
|84
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|85
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|41
|86
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|40
|87
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|40
|88
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|89
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|40
|90
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|38
|91
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|92
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|37
|93
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|36
|94
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|95
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|35
|96
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|97
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|98
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|99
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|31
|100
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|101
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|30
|102
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|30
|103
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|30
|104
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|30
|105
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|29
|106
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|107
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|108
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|25
|109
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|110
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|24
|111
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|112
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|23
|113
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|114
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|115
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|116
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|117
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|118
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|119
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|21
|120
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|121
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|122
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|123
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|20
|124
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|20
|125
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|126
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|127
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|18
|128
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|129
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|130
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|131
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|16
|132
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|133
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|16
|134
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|135
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|15
|136
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|14
|137
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|138
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|14
|139
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|140
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|141
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|142
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|13
|143
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|144
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|145
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|146
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|147
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|148
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|10
|149
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|150
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|151
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|152
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|153
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|154
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|155
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|156
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|157
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|9
|158
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|159
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|9
|160
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|161
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|162
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|163
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|164
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|165
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|166
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|167
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|168
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|169
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|170
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|171
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|172
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|6
|173
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|174
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|175
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|176
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|177
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|178
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|5
|179
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|180
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|181
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|182
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|183
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|184
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|4
|185
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|186
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|187
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|188
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|189
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|190
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|4
|191
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|192
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|193
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|194
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|195
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|196
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|197
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|198
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|199
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|200
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|201
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|202
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|203
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|204
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|205
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|206
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|207
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|208
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|209
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|210
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|211
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|212
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|2
|213
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|214
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|215
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|216
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|1
|217
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|218
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|219
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|220
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|221
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|222
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|223
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|224
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|225
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|226
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|227
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|228
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|229
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|230
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|231
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|232
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|233
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|234
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|235
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|1
|236
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|237
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|238
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|239
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|240
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1
|241
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|242
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|1699
|pts
|2
|Great Britain
|1163
|3
|Italy
|1090
|4
|Belgium
|1014
|5
|Australia
|922
|6
|Netherlands
|703
|7
|United States Of America
|530
|8
|Portugal
|391
|9
|France
|367
|10
|Slovakia
|361
|11
|Germany
|341
|12
|Switzerland
|338
|13
|Colombia
|284
|14
|Norway
|263
|15
|Canada
|234
|16
|Slovenia
|211
|17
|Czech Republic
|195
|18
|Ireland
|195
|19
|Poland
|189
|20
|Denmark
|124
|21
|Russian Federation
|113
|22
|Kazakhstan
|112
|23
|Luxembourg
|90
|24
|Croatia
|77
|25
|Austria
|51
|26
|Belarus
|50
|27
|Sweden
|32
|28
|Argentina
|22
|29
|Costa Rica
|20
|30
|South Africa
|12
|31
|Lithuania
|10
|32
|Estonia
|6
|33
|New Zealand
|5
|34
|Ukraine
|2
|35
|Brazil
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|1526
|pts
|2
|Katusha Team
|1035
|3
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|988
|4
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|866
|5
|Movistar Team
|821
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|747
|7
|Orica - GreenEdge Cycling Team
|740
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|649
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|622
|10
|Lotto Belisol Team
|611
|11
|Garmin-Sharp
|584
|12
|Radioshack-Nissan
|529
|13
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|475
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|431
|15
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|375
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|343
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|273
|18
|FDJ-Big Mat
|246
