Road Worlds 2022 course details reveal crucial role for Mount Pleasant

Riders on the Sea Cliff Bridge in Australia, which will form a part of the course for the women's and men's elite road races at the 2022 UCI Road World Championships

The full course details for the UCI 2022 Road World Championships in Wollongong were released on Thursday, revealing just how crucial in shaping the race the city circuit, and its climb of Mount Pleasant, will be.

The 164.3km women’s elite and under 23 race will conclude with six laps of the city circuit after starting in Helensburgh, passing via the coast through to Wollongong and taking in on one lap of the Mount Keira loop before taking on the finishing circuit. It's a route that will deliver 2,433m of elevation gain with the major climb being Mount Keira, but the six repeats of Mount Pleasant on the city circuit adds considerably to the total.

The 266.9km men’s elite race, with 3,945m of ascent follows the same pattern as the women’s event, however the riders will take on 12 laps of the finishing city circuit, and therefore tackle 12 passes of Mount Pleasant with its 1.1km climb delivering an average gradient of 7.7 per cent and a maximum of 14 per cent.

The overall shape of the courses for the September 18-25 event was announced late last year, but the distance, elevation gains and number of times the riders would take on the key circuits was then yet to be revealed, as border closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for the UCI delegation to visit. Easing restrictions, however, opened the door to a February inspection and the final sign off for the routes where the chase for the rainbow jerseys would unfold in 2022.

"The UCI delegation that visited Wollongong in February is very excited about the tough, technical and ambitious courses designed by the Organising Committee in partnership with the UCI,” said UCI President David Lappartient. "These courses will attract the world's top riders to Wollongong, all eager to be the athlete who triumphs in conditions that really test their skills and ability.”

With the final climb up Mount Pleasant cresting seven kilometres from the finish line, the road races are expected to be open to a variety of types of riders, from puncheurs to GC contenders and perhaps even a very determined and climb savvy sprinter. The time trial course, too, won’t be without its challenges, with plenty of corners to contend with over its 34.2km distance for the elite men’s and women’s events.

"Many people have a perception that Australia is flat, open and all about the ocean - in Wollongong, there are all the elements that make road cycling dynamic and difficult, from the Mount Keira climb through the escarpment to the urban ascent up Mount Pleasant,” Race Director Scott Sunderland said in a statement. "We're going to see the riders really testing their strategic and athletic capabilities as they navigate the Wollongong City Circuit and Time Trial courses, which will be spectacular viewing for the on-ground crowds and broadcast viewers.”

The focus for all the rainbow jersey events is on Wollongong, which is on the coast and located just 80km south of the centre of Sydney, the nation's largest capital city. The only races which don't both start and finish in Wollongong – which is located on Dharawal country – are the elite men's and combined women's elite and U23 road race. They start in Helensburgh, which is about halfway between Wollongong and Sydney.

The 2022 Road World Championships, starts with the elite men's and women's time trials on Sunday September 18 and finishes with the men's elite road race on Sunday September 25. The event is expected to draw 300,000 spectators and more than 300 million viewers globally.

Road races

Image 1 of 14 Men's elite course map (Image credit: UCI 2022 Road World Championships Wollongong) Image 2 of 14 Men's elite road race profile (Image credit: UCI 2022 Road World Championships Wollongong) Image 3 of 14 Elite Women's road race map (Image credit: UCI 2022 Road World Championships Wollongong) Image 4 of 14 Women's elite road race course profile (Image credit: UCI 2022 Road World Championships Wollongong) Image 5 of 14 Mount Keira loop map (Image credit: UCI 2022 Road World Championships Wollongong) Image 6 of 14 Mount Keira profile (Image credit: UCI 2022 Road World Championships Wollongong) Image 7 of 14 Wollongong city circuit map (Image credit: UCI 2022 Road World Championships Wollongong) Image 8 of 14 City circuit course profile (Image credit: 2022 UCI Road World Championships Wollongong) Image 9 of 14 Men's Junior course map (Image credit: UCI 2022 Road World Championships Wollongong) Image 10 of 14 Junior men road race profile (Image credit: UCI 2022 Road World Championships Wollongong) Image 11 of 14 Women's Junior course road race map (Image credit: UCI 2022 Road World Championships Wollongong) Image 12 of 14 Women's Junior road race profile (Image credit: UCI 2022 Road World Championships Wollongong) Image 13 of 14 Men's U23 course map (Image credit: UCI 2022 Road World Championships Wollongong) Image 14 of 14 U23 men's road race profile (Image credit: UCI 2022 Road World Championships Wollongong)

Men junior road race, 135.6km - Wollongong city circuit x 8

Men U23 road race, 169.8km - Wollongong city circuit x 10

Women's junior road race, 67.2km - Wollongong city circuit x 4

Women's elite road race, 164.3km - Helensburgh start, Mount Keira loop and Wollongong city circuit x 6

Men's elite road race, 266.9km - Helensburgh start, Mount Keira loop and Wollongong city circuit x 12

Time trials

Image 1 of 4 Elite time trial map, 2 laps for the elite men and women (Image credit: 2022 UCI Road World Championships Wollongong) Image 2 of 4 Elite course profile (Image credit: 2022 UCI Road World Championships Wollongong) Image 3 of 4 U23, Junior and Team time trial course - 1 lap for junior women and 1 lap each for men and women in mixed time trial, 2 laps for junior men and U23 men. (Image credit: 2022 UCI Road World Championships Wollongong) Image 4 of 4 U23, Junior and Team time trial course profile of single lap (Image credit: 2022 UCI Road World Championships Wollongong)