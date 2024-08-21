‘Riejanne has proven herself to be a force’ – Markus makes the move to Lidl-Trek

After four years with Visma-Lease a Bike the two-time Dutch time trial champion Riejanne Markus is making the shift to Lidl-Trek, signing on for the next three seasons.

The 29-year-old rider who started her cycling career with Parkhotel Valkenburg a decade ago has been building to a new level in recent seasons and is looking to continue that build at the team which since 2020 has been the closest challenger to SD Worx-Protime at the top of the rankings.

“For years, I’ve admired their pioneering role within women’s cycling, providing the same level of support as their men’s team; something that has inspired me deeply,” said Markus in the Lidl-Trek announcement. “I’ve always been drawn to well-organized teams, and Lidl-Trek is renowned for just that. Plus, the atmosphere among the riders and staff looks fantastic, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The new Lidl-Trek rider, who was also Dutch road race champion in 2022, stepped up the overall podium of La Vuelta Femenina this year, finishing in second overall both at the Spanish Grand Tour and at the Volta a Catalunya Femenina, with a win in between at Veenendaal-Veenendaal.

“I have big goals for the upcoming seasons, particularly targeting GC in stage races and excelling in time trials,” said Markus. “The European and World TT Championships are major objectives for me, as well as tackling the Tour de France, the Vuelta a España, and the hilly classics like Strade Bianche and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which suit my strengths perfectly.”

Markus provides another GC and time trial bow for the team, which this year won the Giro d'Italia Women with Elisa Longo Borghini, who was also on the podium of La Vuelta Femenina with Markus, though the Italian is expected to leave the squad in 2025.

“Riejanne has proven herself to be a force in both one-day races and stage races, and we’ve seen her take a big step up in recent seasons," said Luca Guercilena, General Manager of Lidl-Trek. "She’s a rider whose ambition matches the drive of our team, and we’re confident that with Lidl-Trek, she’ll continue to make significant strides. Our R&D investments in aerodynamics will give her the tools she needs to excel even further, particularly on in time trials.

“Her qualities on the bike – climbing and time-trialling – will complement the rest of the Team well, allowing us to chase success in a variety of situations. Bringing her into Lidl-Trek will make us more competitive throughout the season, from the Classics to the Grand Tours.”

Markus is the first of the 2025 signing announcements from the Lidl-Trek Women's WorldTour squad in a season which is set for a number of big-name cycling transfers. However, we already know the Dutch rider is set to line up at Lidl-Trek alongside Elisa Balsamo, Lucinda Brand, Gaia Realini and Shirin van Anrooij.