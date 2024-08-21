‘Riejanne has proven herself to be a force’ – Markus makes the move to Lidl-Trek

Dutch rider signs on for three seasons after shift from Visma-Lease a Bike

MOLINS DE REI SPAIN JUNE 09 Riejanne Markus of The Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike meets the fans at start prior to the 5th Volta a Catalunya Femenina 2024 Stage 3 a 866km stage from Molins de Rei to Barcelona on June 09 2024 in Molins de Rei Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images
Riejanne Markus (Visma-Lease a Bike) signs an autograph at the Volta a Catalunya Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images)

After four years with Visma-Lease a Bike the two-time Dutch time trial champion Riejanne Markus is making the shift to Lidl-Trek, signing on for the next three seasons.

The 29-year-old rider who started her cycling career with Parkhotel Valkenburg a decade ago has been building to a new level in recent seasons and is looking to continue that build at the team which since 2020 has been the closest challenger to SD Worx-Protime at the top of the rankings.

