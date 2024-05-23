Elisa Longo Borghini to leave Lidl-Trek after 2024 amid women's cycling shake up

By
published

Team manager Luca Guercilena confirms Italian star's departure to La Gazzetta dello Sport

Elisa Longo Borghini en route to Tour of Flanders victory
Elisa Longo Borghini en route to Tour of Flanders victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini is set to leave Lidl-Trek at the end of the season after six years on the American team, according to a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian champion's contract is due to run out at the end of 2024 and she won’t be renewing, with her switching to a new team just one of a significant number of upcoming major transfers in women’s cycling. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.