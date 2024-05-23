Elisa Longo Borghini to leave Lidl-Trek after 2024 amid women's cycling shake up

Elisa Longo Borghini is set to leave Lidl-Trek at the end of the season after six years on the American team, according to a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian champion's contract is due to run out at the end of 2024 and she won’t be renewing, with her switching to a new team just one of a significant number of upcoming major transfers in women’s cycling.

Team manager Luca Guercilena confirmed the news to the Italian newspaper while admitting that Lidl-Trek tried to keep her on their roster.

“Elisa Longo Borghini has made the decision to leave the team at the end of the season, despite our desire to extend her contract with Lidl-Trek. This is part of the game,” said Guercilena.

“Together we achieved great results, thanks to the support that the team and her teammates gave her. Lidl-Trek will continue to strive to remain a reference team for women's cycling, working on scouting young cyclists, supporting great champions and developing the culture of fairness in sport.

“We wish Longo Borghini all the best for the coming seasons."

As one of the top all-around riders in the world, Longo Borghini’s talents in both the Classics and Grand Tours will make her one of the most coveted riders out of contract for 2025 and searching for a new team.

Far from the only star to change squads in 2024, others include defending Tour de France Femmes winner Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime), who is heavily linked to FDJ-Suez after not extending with the Dutch super team.

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez) are among other well-known riders with their contracts due to expire and yet to have their team confirmed for 2025.

Longo Borghini will leave Lidl-Trek after an incredible comeback season from injury and illness in 2024, bouncing back with the win at the Tour of Flanders and podium finishes at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, La Flèche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Strade Bianche.

The 32-year-old’s time at Lidl-Trek saw her take 23 wins at some of the biggest races across a very successful period.

Young Italian talent Gaia Realini would likely take over the team’s GC ambitions at Grand Tours after her compatriot’s departure, while Shirin van Anrooij will be the focus of their cobbled Classics campaign. They are signed on until 2027 and 2026 respectively, highlighting the team’s focus on their young stars.

Longo Borghini's schedule for the coming weeks should see her compete at the Tour de Suisse, the revamped Giro d'Italia Women and the Tour de France Femmes.