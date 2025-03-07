‘Riding is now pain-free and super fun again’ – Build continues for Sarah Gigante with some local Teardrop crit action

By
published

Melbourne-based rider progresses along recovery path after December surgery for iliac artery endofibrosis

WILLUNGA HILL AUSTRALIA JANUARY 14 Stage and overall race winner Sarah Gigante of Australia and AG Insurance Soudal Team meets the media press after the 8th Santos Womens Tour Down Under 2024 Stage 3 a 934km stage from Adelaide to Willunga Hill 370m UCIWWT on January 14 2024 in Willunga Hill Australia Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) at the women's Santos Tour Down Under in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) is well into her rebuild from December surgery to treat iliac artery endofibrosis, happily declaring in an update on social media that ‘everything has been so much smoother and far better than I ever could have hoped for’.

“I was given the all clear by my surgeon to begin riding again, slowly but surely, just over a month ago,” said Gigante on Instagram. “I wasn’t sad to leave behind my long walks and 100bpm elliptical sessions, but I was quite nervous to jump on the bike and see if the operation had really worked, given how much pain I’d had when training pre-op.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

