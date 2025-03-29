'Riders need to learn to stand together' - Quinn Simmons claims first WorldTour win at Volta a Catalunya after team voted not to race in high winds

By published

American outpowers pack on uphill finish after bizarre 25-kilometre race

Team Lidl-Trek&#039;s US rider Quinn Simmons celebrates his win by pounding his chest a la Peter Sagan
Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) won a shortened stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya

After a day of racing at the Volta a Catalunya that ranged from a chaotic series of route changes to a bizarre, 25-kilometre-long mini-'stage', emotions in the peloton were understandably very mixed at the hastily improvised uphill finish in Berga on Saturday. But American Quinn Simmons' real delight at taking his first WorldTour win amid the tumultuous finale was clear to see.

After racing strongly in the Pyrenees for Lidl-Trek's GC contender Juan Pedro Lopez, it was clear that Simmons' form remained in place after Strade Bianche. Then, on the Volta a Catalunya's brutally altered stage 6, Simmons was in the right place at the right time to launch a race-winning attack.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
The Magicshine EVO 1700 mounted on a bike

Magicshine has some of the best bike lights on the market – grab the EVO 1700 front light with 33% off in this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal
BERGA SPAIN MARCH 29 LR Geraint Thomas of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull BORA Hansgrohe and Juan Ayuso of Spain and UAE Team Emirates Green Leader Jerseyprior to the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 6 a 120km stage from Berga to Berga UCIWT Stage shortened by adverse weather conditions on March 29 2025 in Berga Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images

High winds force Volta a Catalunya to decapitate queen stage for flat finale
AMPOSTA SPAIN MARCH 28 Stage winner Matthew Brennan of United Kingdom and Team Visma Lease A Bike Blue Points Jersey L reacts after the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 5 a 1659km stage from Pauls to Amposta UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Amposta Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images

Double Volta a Catalunya stage winner Matthew Brennan pulls out of race to avoid overexertion, team reports
See more latest
Most Popular
AMPOSTA SPAIN MARCH 28 Stage winner Matthew Brennan of United Kingdom and Team Visma Lease A Bike Blue Points Jersey L reacts after the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 5 a 1659km stage from Pauls to Amposta UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Amposta Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Double Volta a Catalunya stage winner Matthew Brennan pulls out of race to avoid overexertion, team reports
The Magicshine EVO 1700 mounted on a bike
Magicshine has some of the best bike lights on the market – grab the EVO 1700 front light with 33% off in this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal
BERGA SPAIN MARCH 29 LR Geraint Thomas of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull BORA Hansgrohe and Juan Ayuso of Spain and UAE Team Emirates Green Leader Jerseyprior to the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 6 a 120km stage from Berga to Berga UCIWT Stage shortened by adverse weather conditions on March 29 2025 in Berga Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
High winds force Volta a Catalunya to decapitate queen stage for flat finale
Olivier Le Gac and Sven Erik Bystrom paced on the front at the E3 Saxo Classic after the early crash
'Nothing to regret or feel bad about' – Groupama-FDJ defend tactics at E3 Saxo Classic after criticism from Van der Poel
HARELBEKE, BELGIUM - MARCH 28: Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin - Deceuninck of Netherlands during the E3 saxo classic 2025 at the Harelbeke on March 28, 2025 in Harelbeke Belgium (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)
'We absolutely do not tolerate this kind of act' - Police open investigation after spectator spits at Mathieu van der Poel
AMPOSTA SPAIN MARCH 28 Laurens De Plus of Belgium and Team INEOS Grenadiers leads the peloton during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 5 a 1659km stage from Pauls to Amposta UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Amposta Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Volta a Catalunya to miss main climb of toughest stage because of high winds
Mads Pedersen at E3 Saxo Classic 2025
'Beaten by a monster' – Mads Pedersen satisfied in defeat behind Van der Poel with Lidl-Trek confident 'he will only get better'
Filippo Ganna finishes third at E3 Saxo Classic
'I would like sometimes to win' – Filippo Ganna edges closer at E3 Saxo Classic after dialled Ineos Grenadiers performance
HARELBEKE BELGIUM MARCH 28 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 68th E3 Saxo Bank Classic Harelbeke 2025 a 2088km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Harelbeke Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Mathieu van der Poel angered and calls out teams for unsportsmanlike tactics at E3 Saxo Classic despite solo domination
Wout van Aert at E3 Saxo Classic
Early crash and Taaienberg 'mistake' cost both Matteo Jorgenson and Wout van Aert at E3 Saxo Classic