Ribble launches new Gravel range with titanium, carbon, alloy and e-bike options

Affirming that gravel bikes remain in robust demand, Ribble has launched a new platform to cater for all-terrain riders.

The Ribble Gravel range targets those riders who have a keen sense of adventure, or merely wish to enjoy huge weekend training rides, unconstrained by terrain or road surface.

The brand is offering aluminium (AL), carbon-fibre (SL) and titanium (Ti) frames, with all its Gravel variants featuring a lightweight composite fork, with ‘carryall’ mounts.

Industrial designers at Ribble have integrated the latest geometry trends and standards to its new Gravel platform, which is four derivatives strong. And yes, there is an e-bike in the line-up, too.

Image 1 of 3 Ribble's Gravel AL e uses the Mahle rear motor assist system (Image credit: Ribble) Image 2 of 3 The dropped drive side chainstay is obvious (Image credit: Ribble) Image 3 of 3 Neaty integrated cable management (Image credit: Ribble)

Lots of space for big tyres

The Ribble AL e features a Mahle Ebikemotion X35+ motor at the rear wheel, which delivers 250W of power and draws energy from a 250Wh Panasonic battery pack.

Recognising that all-terrain riders often desire to upsize tyres, Ribble has ensured its Gravel range can accommodate larger volume casings. Both 650bx47 and 700cx45 tyres will roll without issue in the Gravel’s fork and rear triangle, even if you venture on a muddy off-road route.

Image 1 of 4 Ribble Gravel SL (Image credit: Ribble) Image 2 of 4 Ribble Gravel Ti (Image credit: Ribble) Image 3 of 4 Ribble Gravel AL (Image credit: Ribble) Image 4 of 4 Ribble Gravel AL e (Image credit: Ribble)

Although all the frames share similar core geometry numbers, there are some interesting differences in appearance, relating to the rear angle shapes. On the Gravel AL e, there is a pronounced drop in its drive side chainstay, whilst the composite SL version has seatstays that don’t run in a straight line from the rear axle to seat tube, instead straightening into a bridging section, before joining.

All five frame sizes (extra-small to extra-large) have the same 435mm chainstay length, with three head angle values. On the extra-small it is 70.5 degrees, steepening to 71 degrees on a small, 71.5 degrees on the medium and 72 degrees for both the size large and extra-large Gravel frames.

Builds mostly use Shimano GRX, although Ribble will also offer Campagnolo Ekar 1x13 on the Gravel SL and Ti.

The Ribble Gravel range starts at £1,599, for the AL. If you upgrade carbon, the SL is £2,399, with Ribble’s Gravel Ti taking pride of place at £2,599. Those riders who desire the temper the tyranny of distance, gradient and wind, can acquire the Gravel AL e, for £2,699.