Reusser, Küng power defence of Worlds Mixed Relay title - start times

By Laura Weislo
published

Racing starts at 1pm UK time

UCI World Championships TTT Mixed Relay map and profile
UCI World Championships TTT Mixed Relay map and profile (Image credit: UCI)

The UCI Road World Championships resume after the elite men's road race with the team time trial mixed relay on Tuesday.

After Sunday's storming ride by Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) to claim the rainbow jersey, the attention turns to the combined men's and women's race.

The twisting, technical Glasgow course is 20.15km long with the infamous Montrose Street ascent 1.5km from the end of the lap.

Each team will start with their three women racing as a trio from the Albion Street start house to the finish at George Square. Once the women reach the finish, the team's three men race a team time trial and the combined times determine the winner.

Racing gets underway with the Afghanistan team at 1 p.m. followed by the refugee team under the UCI World Cycling Centre banner. Teams take off in four-minute intervals through the first wave, which ends with Ukraine's sextet.

The USA's William Barta, Lawson Craddock, Neilson Powless, Megan Jastrab, Coryn Labecki and Skylar Schneider are midway through the second wave at 2:02 p.m., while Great Britain start the final wave at 2:44 p.m, racing with Daniel Bigham, Ben Turner, Ethan Vernon, Elynor Backstedt, Pfeiffer Georgi, and Anna Shackley.

Australia's contenders Luke Durbridge, Michael Matthews, Lucas Plapp, Lauretta Hanson, Ruby Roseman-Gannon, and Sarah Roy take off at 2:56 p.m.

Defending champions Switzerland close out the start list at 3:04 p.m. UK time with Stefan Bissegger, Stefan Küng, Mauro Schmid, Elise Chabbey, Nicole Koller and Marlen Reusser among the favourites for the rainbow bands.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Team Time Trial Mixed Relay Start Times
AfghanistanRow 0 - Cell 1 13:00:00
Row 1 - Cell 0 Qais HaidariRow 1 - Cell 2
Row 2 - Cell 0 Mohamad Islam JoratRow 2 - Cell 2
Row 3 - Cell 0 Ahmad MirzaeeRow 3 - Cell 2
Row 4 - Cell 0 Fariba HashimiRow 4 - Cell 2
Row 5 - Cell 0 Yulduz HashimiRow 5 - Cell 2
Row 6 - Cell 0 Zahra RezayeeRow 6 - Cell 2
UzbekistanRow 7 - Cell 1 13:04:00
Row 8 - Cell 0 Dmitriy BocharovRow 8 - Cell 2
Row 9 - Cell 0 Aleksey FomovskiyRow 9 - Cell 2
Row 10 - Cell 0 Muradjan KhalmuratovRow 10 - Cell 2
Row 11 - Cell 0 Sofiya KarimovaRow 11 - Cell 2
Row 12 - Cell 0 Yanina KuskovaRow 12 - Cell 2
Row 13 - Cell 0 Olga ZabelinskayaRow 13 - Cell 2
UCI World Cycling CentreRow 14 - Cell 1 13:08:00
Row 15 - Cell 0 Amir Arslan AnsariRow 15 - Cell 2
Row 16 - Cell 0 Kiya RogoraRow 16 - Cell 2
Row 17 - Cell 0 Ahmad Badreddin WaisRow 17 - Cell 2
Row 18 - Cell 0 Selam Amha GerefielRow 18 - Cell 2
Row 19 - Cell 0 Maude Elaine le RouxRow 19 - Cell 2
Row 20 - Cell 0 Elina TasaneRow 20 - Cell 2
ChinaRow 21 - Cell 1 13:12:00
Row 22 - Cell 0 Jinyang JuRow 22 - Cell 2
Row 23 - Cell 0 Tiancheng LiRow 23 - Cell 2
Row 24 - Cell 0 Ming XueRow 24 - Cell 2
Row 25 - Cell 0 Yuhang CuiRow 25 - Cell 2
Row 26 - Cell 0 Siying LuRow 26 - Cell 2
Row 27 - Cell 0 Jiajun SunRow 27 - Cell 2
MauritiusRow 28 - Cell 1 13:16:00
Row 29 - Cell 0 Aurelien de ComarmondRow 29 - Cell 2
Row 30 - Cell 0 Alexandre MayerRow 30 - Cell 2
Row 31 - Cell 0 Christopher Rougier-LaganeRow 31 - Cell 2
Row 32 - Cell 0 Aurelie HalbwachsRow 32 - Cell 2
Row 33 - Cell 0 Raphaelle LamusseRow 33 - Cell 2
Row 34 - Cell 0 Kimberley le Court de BillotRow 34 - Cell 2
UkraineRow 35 - Cell 1 13:20:00
Row 36 - Cell 0 Maksym BilyiRow 36 - Cell 2
Row 37 - Cell 0 Vitalii NovakovskyiRow 37 - Cell 2
Row 38 - Cell 0 Dmytro PolupanRow 38 - Cell 2
Row 39 - Cell 0 Yuliia BiriukovaRow 39 - Cell 2
Row 40 - Cell 0 Daryna NahuliakRow 40 - Cell 2
Row 41 - Cell 0 Olga ShekelRow 41 - Cell 2
KazakhstanRow 42 - Cell 1 13:50:00
Row 43 - Cell 0 Igor ChzhanRow 43 - Cell 2
Row 44 - Cell 0 Yevgeniy FedorovRow 44 - Cell 2
Row 45 - Cell 0 Dmitriy GruzdevRow 45 - Cell 2
Row 46 - Cell 0 Faina PotapovaRow 46 - Cell 2
Row 47 - Cell 0 Rinata SultanovaRow 47 - Cell 2
Row 48 - Cell 0 Makhabbat UmutzhanovaRow 48 - Cell 2
SpainRow 49 - Cell 1 13:54:00
Row 50 - Cell 0 Xabier Mikel Azparren IrurzunRow 50 - Cell 2
Row 51 - Cell 0 Raul Garcia PiernaRow 51 - Cell 2
Row 52 - Cell 0 Ivan Romeo AbadRow 52 - Cell 2
Row 53 - Cell 0 Sandra Alonso DominguezRow 53 - Cell 2
Row 54 - Cell 0 Sara Martin MartinRow 54 - Cell 2
Row 55 - Cell 0 Alba Teruel RibesRow 55 - Cell 2
PolandRow 56 - Cell 1 13:58:00
Row 57 - Cell 0 Maciej BodnarRow 57 - Cell 2
Row 58 - Cell 0 Piotr BrozynaRow 58 - Cell 2
Row 59 - Cell 0 Mateusz GajdulewiczRow 59 - Cell 2
Row 60 - Cell 0 Marta JaskulskaRow 60 - Cell 2
Row 61 - Cell 0 Marta LachRow 61 - Cell 2
Row 62 - Cell 0 Agnieszka Skalniak-SojkaRow 62 - Cell 2
United StatesRow 63 - Cell 1 14:02:00
Row 64 - Cell 0 William BartaRow 64 - Cell 2
Row 65 - Cell 0 Lawson CraddockRow 65 - Cell 2
Row 66 - Cell 0 Neilson PowlessRow 66 - Cell 2
Row 67 - Cell 0 Megan JastrabRow 67 - Cell 2
Row 68 - Cell 0 Coryn LabeckiRow 68 - Cell 2
Row 69 - Cell 0 Skylar SchneiderRow 69 - Cell 2
AustriaRow 70 - Cell 1 14:06:00
Row 71 - Cell 0 Patrick GamperRow 71 - Cell 2
Row 72 - Cell 0 Lukas PostlbergerRow 72 - Cell 2
Row 73 - Cell 0 Sebastian SchonbergerRow 73 - Cell 2
Row 74 - Cell 0 Carina SchrempfRow 74 - Cell 2
Row 75 - Cell 0 Christina SchweinbergerRow 75 - Cell 2
Row 76 - Cell 0 Kathrin SchweinbergerRow 76 - Cell 2
FranceRow 77 - Cell 1 14:10:00
Row 78 - Cell 0 Bruno ArmirailRow 78 - Cell 2
Row 79 - Cell 0 Remi CavagnaRow 79 - Cell 2
Row 80 - Cell 0 Bryan CoquardRow 80 - Cell 2
Row 81 - Cell 0 Audrey Cordon RagotRow 81 - Cell 2
Row 82 - Cell 0 Cedrine KerbaolRow 82 - Cell 2
Row 83 - Cell 0 Juliette LabousRow 83 - Cell 2
Great BritainRow 84 - Cell 1 14:44:00
Row 85 - Cell 0 Daniel BighamRow 85 - Cell 2
Row 86 - Cell 0 Ben TurnerRow 86 - Cell 2
Row 87 - Cell 0 Ethan VernonRow 87 - Cell 2
Row 88 - Cell 0 Elynor BackstedtRow 88 - Cell 2
Row 89 - Cell 0 Pfeiffer GeorgiRow 89 - Cell 2
Row 90 - Cell 0 Anna ShackleyRow 90 - Cell 2
NetherlandsRow 91 - Cell 1 14:48:00
Row 92 - Cell 0 Daan HooleRow 92 - Cell 2
Row 93 - Cell 0 Tim van DijkeRow 93 - Cell 2
Row 94 - Cell 0 Jos van EmdenRow 94 - Cell 2
Row 95 - Cell 0 Loes AdegeestRow 95 - Cell 2
Row 96 - Cell 0 Shirin van AnrooijRow 96 - Cell 2
Row 97 - Cell 0 Lorena WiebesRow 97 - Cell 2
GermanyRow 98 - Cell 1 14:52:00
Row 99 - Cell 0 Miguel HeidemannRow 99 - Cell 2
Row 100 - Cell 0 Jannik SteimleRow 100 - Cell 2
Row 101 - Cell 0 Max WalscheidRow 101 - Cell 2
Row 102 - Cell 0 Ricarda BauernfeindRow 102 - Cell 2
Row 103 - Cell 0 Lisa KleinRow 103 - Cell 2
Row 104 - Cell 0 Franziska KochRow 104 - Cell 2
AustraliaRow 105 - Cell 1 14:56:00
Row 106 - Cell 0 Luke DurbridgeRow 106 - Cell 2
Row 107 - Cell 0 Michael MatthewsRow 107 - Cell 2
Row 108 - Cell 0 Lucas PlappRow 108 - Cell 2
Row 109 - Cell 0 Lauretta HansonRow 109 - Cell 2
Row 110 - Cell 0 Ruby Roseman-GannonRow 110 - Cell 2
Row 111 - Cell 0 Sarah RoyRow 111 - Cell 2
ItalyRow 112 - Cell 1 15:00:00
Row 113 - Cell 0 Alberto BettiolRow 113 - Cell 2
Row 114 - Cell 0 Mattia CattaneoRow 114 - Cell 2
Row 115 - Cell 0 Manlio MoroRow 115 - Cell 2
Row 116 - Cell 0 Letizia PaternosterRow 116 - Cell 2
Row 117 - Cell 0 Silvia PersicoRow 117 - Cell 2
Row 118 - Cell 0 Alessia VigiliaRow 118 - Cell 2
SwitzerlandRow 119 - Cell 1 15:04:00
Row 120 - Cell 0 Stefan BisseggerRow 120 - Cell 2
Row 121 - Cell 0 Stefan KungRow 121 - Cell 2
Row 122 - Cell 0 Mauro SchmidRow 122 - Cell 2
Row 123 - Cell 0 Elise ChabbeyRow 123 - Cell 2
Row 124 - Cell 0 Nicole KollerRow 124 - Cell 2
Row 125 - Cell 0 Marlen ReusserRow 125 - Cell 2

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.