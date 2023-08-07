Reusser, Küng power defence of Worlds Mixed Relay title - start times

The UCI Road World Championships resume after the elite men's road race with the team time trial mixed relay on Tuesday.

After Sunday's storming ride by Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) to claim the rainbow jersey, the attention turns to the combined men's and women's race.

The twisting, technical Glasgow course is 20.15km long with the infamous Montrose Street ascent 1.5km from the end of the lap.

Each team will start with their three women racing as a trio from the Albion Street start house to the finish at George Square. Once the women reach the finish, the team's three men race a team time trial and the combined times determine the winner.

Racing gets underway with the Afghanistan team at 1 p.m. followed by the refugee team under the UCI World Cycling Centre banner. Teams take off in four-minute intervals through the first wave, which ends with Ukraine's sextet.

The USA's William Barta, Lawson Craddock, Neilson Powless, Megan Jastrab, Coryn Labecki and Skylar Schneider are midway through the second wave at 2:02 p.m., while Great Britain start the final wave at 2:44 p.m, racing with Daniel Bigham, Ben Turner, Ethan Vernon, Elynor Backstedt, Pfeiffer Georgi, and Anna Shackley.

Australia's contenders Luke Durbridge, Michael Matthews, Lucas Plapp, Lauretta Hanson, Ruby Roseman-Gannon, and Sarah Roy take off at 2:56 p.m.

Defending champions Switzerland close out the start list at 3:04 p.m. UK time with Stefan Bissegger, Stefan Küng, Mauro Schmid, Elise Chabbey, Nicole Koller and Marlen Reusser among the favourites for the rainbow bands.