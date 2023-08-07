Reusser, Küng power defence of Worlds Mixed Relay title - start times
Racing starts at 1pm UK time
The UCI Road World Championships resume after the elite men's road race with the team time trial mixed relay on Tuesday.
After Sunday's storming ride by Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) to claim the rainbow jersey, the attention turns to the combined men's and women's race.
The twisting, technical Glasgow course is 20.15km long with the infamous Montrose Street ascent 1.5km from the end of the lap.
Each team will start with their three women racing as a trio from the Albion Street start house to the finish at George Square. Once the women reach the finish, the team's three men race a team time trial and the combined times determine the winner.
Racing gets underway with the Afghanistan team at 1 p.m. followed by the refugee team under the UCI World Cycling Centre banner. Teams take off in four-minute intervals through the first wave, which ends with Ukraine's sextet.
The USA's William Barta, Lawson Craddock, Neilson Powless, Megan Jastrab, Coryn Labecki and Skylar Schneider are midway through the second wave at 2:02 p.m., while Great Britain start the final wave at 2:44 p.m, racing with Daniel Bigham, Ben Turner, Ethan Vernon, Elynor Backstedt, Pfeiffer Georgi, and Anna Shackley.
Australia's contenders Luke Durbridge, Michael Matthews, Lucas Plapp, Lauretta Hanson, Ruby Roseman-Gannon, and Sarah Roy take off at 2:56 p.m.
Defending champions Switzerland close out the start list at 3:04 p.m. UK time with Stefan Bissegger, Stefan Küng, Mauro Schmid, Elise Chabbey, Nicole Koller and Marlen Reusser among the favourites for the rainbow bands.
|Afghanistan
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|13:00:00
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Qais Haidari
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|Mohamad Islam Jorat
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Ahmad Mirzaee
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Fariba Hashimi
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Yulduz Hashimi
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|Zahra Rezayee
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|Uzbekistan
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|13:04:00
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Dmitriy Bocharov
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Aleksey Fomovskiy
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Muradjan Khalmuratov
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|Row 11 - Cell 0
|Sofiya Karimova
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Yanina Kuskova
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|Olga Zabelinskaya
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|UCI World Cycling Centre
|Row 14 - Cell 1
|13:08:00
|Row 15 - Cell 0
|Amir Arslan Ansari
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|Kiya Rogora
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|Ahmad Badreddin Wais
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|Row 18 - Cell 0
|Selam Amha Gerefiel
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|Row 19 - Cell 0
|Maude Elaine le Roux
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|Row 20 - Cell 0
|Elina Tasane
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|China
|Row 21 - Cell 1
|13:12:00
|Row 22 - Cell 0
|Jinyang Ju
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|Row 23 - Cell 0
|Tiancheng Li
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|Row 24 - Cell 0
|Ming Xue
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|Row 25 - Cell 0
|Yuhang Cui
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|Row 26 - Cell 0
|Siying Lu
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|Row 27 - Cell 0
|Jiajun Sun
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|Mauritius
|Row 28 - Cell 1
|13:16:00
|Row 29 - Cell 0
|Aurelien de Comarmond
|Row 29 - Cell 2
|Row 30 - Cell 0
|Alexandre Mayer
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|Row 31 - Cell 0
|Christopher Rougier-Lagane
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|Row 32 - Cell 0
|Aurelie Halbwachs
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|Row 33 - Cell 0
|Raphaelle Lamusse
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|Row 34 - Cell 0
|Kimberley le Court de Billot
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|Ukraine
|Row 35 - Cell 1
|13:20:00
|Row 36 - Cell 0
|Maksym Bilyi
|Row 36 - Cell 2
|Row 37 - Cell 0
|Vitalii Novakovskyi
|Row 37 - Cell 2
|Row 38 - Cell 0
|Dmytro Polupan
|Row 38 - Cell 2
|Row 39 - Cell 0
|Yuliia Biriukova
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|Row 40 - Cell 0
|Daryna Nahuliak
|Row 40 - Cell 2
|Row 41 - Cell 0
|Olga Shekel
|Row 41 - Cell 2
|Kazakhstan
|Row 42 - Cell 1
|13:50:00
|Row 43 - Cell 0
|Igor Chzhan
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|Row 44 - Cell 0
|Yevgeniy Fedorov
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|Row 45 - Cell 0
|Dmitriy Gruzdev
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|Row 46 - Cell 0
|Faina Potapova
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|Row 47 - Cell 0
|Rinata Sultanova
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|Row 48 - Cell 0
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|Spain
|Row 49 - Cell 1
|13:54:00
|Row 50 - Cell 0
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|Row 51 - Cell 0
|Raul Garcia Pierna
|Row 51 - Cell 2
|Row 52 - Cell 0
|Ivan Romeo Abad
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|Row 53 - Cell 0
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|Row 54 - Cell 0
|Sara Martin Martin
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|Row 55 - Cell 0
|Alba Teruel Ribes
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|Poland
|Row 56 - Cell 1
|13:58:00
|Row 57 - Cell 0
|Maciej Bodnar
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|Row 58 - Cell 0
|Piotr Brozyna
|Row 58 - Cell 2
|Row 59 - Cell 0
|Mateusz Gajdulewicz
|Row 59 - Cell 2
|Row 60 - Cell 0
|Marta Jaskulska
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|Row 61 - Cell 0
|Marta Lach
|Row 61 - Cell 2
|Row 62 - Cell 0
|Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka
|Row 62 - Cell 2
|United States
|Row 63 - Cell 1
|14:02:00
|Row 64 - Cell 0
|William Barta
|Row 64 - Cell 2
|Row 65 - Cell 0
|Lawson Craddock
|Row 65 - Cell 2
|Row 66 - Cell 0
|Neilson Powless
|Row 66 - Cell 2
|Row 67 - Cell 0
|Megan Jastrab
|Row 67 - Cell 2
|Row 68 - Cell 0
|Coryn Labecki
|Row 68 - Cell 2
|Row 69 - Cell 0
|Skylar Schneider
|Row 69 - Cell 2
|Austria
|Row 70 - Cell 1
|14:06:00
|Row 71 - Cell 0
|Patrick Gamper
|Row 71 - Cell 2
|Row 72 - Cell 0
|Lukas Postlberger
|Row 72 - Cell 2
|Row 73 - Cell 0
|Sebastian Schonberger
|Row 73 - Cell 2
|Row 74 - Cell 0
|Carina Schrempf
|Row 74 - Cell 2
|Row 75 - Cell 0
|Christina Schweinberger
|Row 75 - Cell 2
|Row 76 - Cell 0
|Kathrin Schweinberger
|Row 76 - Cell 2
|France
|Row 77 - Cell 1
|14:10:00
|Row 78 - Cell 0
|Bruno Armirail
|Row 78 - Cell 2
|Row 79 - Cell 0
|Remi Cavagna
|Row 79 - Cell 2
|Row 80 - Cell 0
|Bryan Coquard
|Row 80 - Cell 2
|Row 81 - Cell 0
|Audrey Cordon Ragot
|Row 81 - Cell 2
|Row 82 - Cell 0
|Cedrine Kerbaol
|Row 82 - Cell 2
|Row 83 - Cell 0
|Juliette Labous
|Row 83 - Cell 2
|Great Britain
|Row 84 - Cell 1
|14:44:00
|Row 85 - Cell 0
|Daniel Bigham
|Row 85 - Cell 2
|Row 86 - Cell 0
|Ben Turner
|Row 86 - Cell 2
|Row 87 - Cell 0
|Ethan Vernon
|Row 87 - Cell 2
|Row 88 - Cell 0
|Elynor Backstedt
|Row 88 - Cell 2
|Row 89 - Cell 0
|Pfeiffer Georgi
|Row 89 - Cell 2
|Row 90 - Cell 0
|Anna Shackley
|Row 90 - Cell 2
|Netherlands
|Row 91 - Cell 1
|14:48:00
|Row 92 - Cell 0
|Daan Hoole
|Row 92 - Cell 2
|Row 93 - Cell 0
|Tim van Dijke
|Row 93 - Cell 2
|Row 94 - Cell 0
|Jos van Emden
|Row 94 - Cell 2
|Row 95 - Cell 0
|Loes Adegeest
|Row 95 - Cell 2
|Row 96 - Cell 0
|Shirin van Anrooij
|Row 96 - Cell 2
|Row 97 - Cell 0
|Lorena Wiebes
|Row 97 - Cell 2
|Germany
|Row 98 - Cell 1
|14:52:00
|Row 99 - Cell 0
|Miguel Heidemann
|Row 99 - Cell 2
|Row 100 - Cell 0
|Jannik Steimle
|Row 100 - Cell 2
|Row 101 - Cell 0
|Max Walscheid
|Row 101 - Cell 2
|Row 102 - Cell 0
|Ricarda Bauernfeind
|Row 102 - Cell 2
|Row 103 - Cell 0
|Lisa Klein
|Row 103 - Cell 2
|Row 104 - Cell 0
|Franziska Koch
|Row 104 - Cell 2
|Australia
|Row 105 - Cell 1
|14:56:00
|Row 106 - Cell 0
|Luke Durbridge
|Row 106 - Cell 2
|Row 107 - Cell 0
|Michael Matthews
|Row 107 - Cell 2
|Row 108 - Cell 0
|Lucas Plapp
|Row 108 - Cell 2
|Row 109 - Cell 0
|Lauretta Hanson
|Row 109 - Cell 2
|Row 110 - Cell 0
|Ruby Roseman-Gannon
|Row 110 - Cell 2
|Row 111 - Cell 0
|Sarah Roy
|Row 111 - Cell 2
|Italy
|Row 112 - Cell 1
|15:00:00
|Row 113 - Cell 0
|Alberto Bettiol
|Row 113 - Cell 2
|Row 114 - Cell 0
|Mattia Cattaneo
|Row 114 - Cell 2
|Row 115 - Cell 0
|Manlio Moro
|Row 115 - Cell 2
|Row 116 - Cell 0
|Letizia Paternoster
|Row 116 - Cell 2
|Row 117 - Cell 0
|Silvia Persico
|Row 117 - Cell 2
|Row 118 - Cell 0
|Alessia Vigilia
|Row 118 - Cell 2
|Switzerland
|Row 119 - Cell 1
|15:04:00
|Row 120 - Cell 0
|Stefan Bissegger
|Row 120 - Cell 2
|Row 121 - Cell 0
|Stefan Kung
|Row 121 - Cell 2
|Row 122 - Cell 0
|Mauro Schmid
|Row 122 - Cell 2
|Row 123 - Cell 0
|Elise Chabbey
|Row 123 - Cell 2
|Row 124 - Cell 0
|Nicole Koller
|Row 124 - Cell 2
|Row 125 - Cell 0
|Marlen Reusser
|Row 125 - Cell 2
