'Remco is not just here for the Tour de France' - Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe hoping for Evenepoel inspiration in 2026

Team manager Ralph Denk defers Tour team leadership debate until routes are known

LIEGE, BELGIUM - APRIL 27: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step prior to the 111st Liege - Bastogne - Liege 2025 a 252km one day race from Liege to Liege / #UCIWT / on April 27, 2025 in Liege, Belgium. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe are hoping Remco Evenepoel can lift the team's ambitions at the 2026 Tour de France and throughout the year as the German WorldTour team tries to challenge rival super teams like UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Visma-Lease a bike and Lidl-Trek.

Red Bull managed to convince Evenepoel to leave Soudal-QuickStep a year before the end of his contract and reportedly even helped fund the deal so the Belgian can race for the German team next season.

Team manager Ralph Denk now faces the task of satisfying Evenepoel's expectations and managing the egos and ambitions of fellow Grand Tour contenders Primož Roglič and Florian Lepowitz, all while keeping team owner and title sponsor Red Bull happy.

“Remco stands for ambition. He doesn’t just want to ride – he wants to shape cycling," Denk said when the deal with Evenepoel was announced on August 5.

The Tour de France remains the biggest goal for Evenepoel and for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe. The Belgian decided to leave Soudal to have the funding and support to target the Tour in the best years of his career. Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe invested in Evenepoel in the hope he can win the Tour or at least challenge Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard.

As Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe finalised the deal with Evenepoel and then struggled at the Tour de France, Lipowitz stepped up and finished a surprise third overall and on the final podium in Paris. Roglič also returned to his best and was fifth overall before sacrificing his GC chances for a shot at a stage victory.

Roglič, Lipowitz, Jai Jindley and other riders are under contract for 2026. It is up to Denk to manage their ambitions during the season and especially across the three Grand Tours.

"The Tour de France is perhaps a race that we will have to discuss internally at some point," Denk said, convinced that Evenepoel and Lipowitz can ride together. Roglič is likely to target the Giro d'Italia or the Vuelta a España in the final year of his contract at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

