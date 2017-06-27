Recon Ride: Tour de France - Podcast
An in-depth look at the route and favourites ahead of a surprisingly open Grande Boucle
After half a season's worth of 'tune-up' races, the main event of cycling's stage racing calendar has arrived. The Tour de France kicks off in Dusseldorf on Saturday and it's shaping up to be a tough one to predict.
Related Articles
2017 Tour de France start list
Tour de France 2017: The essential preview
Cadel Evans backing Richie Porte for 2017 Tour de France success
Valverde to 'support Quintana, and nothing else' at Tour de France
Chris Froome: Winning this Tour de France is my biggest challenge yet
Tour de France: Alberto Contador's last roll of the dice
Tour de France debutant Paddy Bevin ready for the unknown
2017 Tour de France stage previews
InCycle: A look at the 2017 Tour de France contenders - Video
The 'bahn beckons for this Kraftwerk / Canyon build
A parcours featuring a few new punchy ascents and only two short time trial stages should set up a GC battle skewed towards the climbers, and defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) will have his work cut out for him after a relatively quiet build-up campaign. Richie Porte (BMC Racing), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) are among the top names who will look to dethrone the three-time winner of the yellow jersey.
Beyond the GC battle, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) is back to hunt his record-tying sixth straight green points jersey. And it's anyone's guess who will emerge as the top dog in the bunch kicks, with no one sprinter establishing himself as the dominant fast finisher this spring.
The Recon Ride previews all that and more with an in-depth look at the parcours and start list of the sport's most watched event.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy