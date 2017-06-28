InCycle: A look at the 2017 Tour de France contenders - Video

The 2017 Tour de France

In this episode from InCycle, journalist Richard Moore looks at the top contenders of the Tour de France and weighs the chances of a fourth Chris Froome victory, Richie Porte's status as favourite, Nairo Quintana's double and the unpredictability of Alberto Contador.

"Richie Porte has never finished on the podium of a Grand Tour which people tend to forget when they talk about him as a favourite for the Tour," Moore says. "I think he would be delighted to finish on the podium at the Tour de France and that could influence the way that he rides the race because finishing on the podium would be a first for him.

"It would be a great achievement and there may be a point in the race where he is faced with a choice of gambling to win the race overall and perhaps losing that spot on the podium or riding in a very conservative way to hold that spot on the podium. So he's got the talent but he doesn't have that experience of riding every day consistently for three weeks. He's still got to do that."

InCycle also look back at the rise and fall of the HTC-Highroad squad, with interviews from Brian Holm, Bob Stapleton, Rolf Aldag, Mark Cavendish and more, and shine the spotlight on Belgian road and track world champion Jolien D'hoore.