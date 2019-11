Image 1 of 5 Reigning world time trial champion Tony Martin delivered an impressive ride in the third stage of the Volta ao Algarve, but it wasn't enough to win the stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 The 2017 Tour de France Image 4 of 5 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) Image 5 of 5 Primoz Roglic (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Ster ZLM Toer)

The Tour de France gets underway on Saturday, July 1 with the 14km time trial in Düsseldorf - a short, technical test that will provide the first important gaps between the overall contenders.

Who will set the fastest time? The first rider to get in the hot seat will undoubtedly be Elie Gesbert (Fortuneo-Oscaro), who is the first rider off. Unless he's passed by Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), he will be the first marker for the rest of the peloton.

The current weather forecast calls a better chance of rain for the early riders, with precipitation tapering off for the final starters. Unfortunately for Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), the greatest chance of rain is during his start time at 16:31.

The main GC contenders will take off from the start house after 18:00 local time, with stage favourite, time trial champion Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) at 18:20. Defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) will be last down the ramp at 18:32.

Tour de France stage 1 time trial start times