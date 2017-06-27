2017 Tour de France start list
Complete list of 198 riders across 22 teams
The start list for the 2017 Tour de France is now complete.
Quick-Step Floors were the final team to confirm their nine-man line-up on Tuesday, and so we now know the 198 riders who will be in Düsseldorf on July 1 for the start of the 104th edition of La Grande Boucle.
Last year's champion Chris Froome will start the race with the number 1 dossard on his back, and the full bib numbers will be known in the next couple of days. Until then, below is the full and final list of riders competing in the 2017 Tour de France.
Cyclingnews will have live coverage of all 21 stages of the Tour, along with exclusive news, race reports, results, video highlights, photo galleries, tech, and much more.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Romain Bardet (Fra)
|Pierre Latour (Fra)
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)
|Oliver Naesen (Bel)
|Mathias Frank (Swi)
|Axel Domont (Fra)
|Jan Bakelants (Bel)
|Ben Gastauer (Lux)
|Cyril Gautier (Fra)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Fabio Aru (Ita)
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den)
|Dario Cataldo (Ita)
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz)
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den)
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz)
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr)
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz)
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Ondrej Cink (Cze)
|Grega Bole (Slo)
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita)
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth)
|Ion Izagirre (Spa)
|Borut Bozic (Slo)
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo)
|Javier Moreno (Spa)
|Yukia Arashiro (Jap)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Damiano Caruso (Ita)
|Richie Porte (Aus)
|Nicolas Roche (Irl)
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel)
|Stefan Küng (Swi)
|Danilo Wyss (Swi)
|Amaël Moinard (Fra)
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita)
|Michael Schär (Swi)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol)
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger)
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger)
|Rafal Majka (Pol)
|Jay McCarthy (Aus)
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
|Peter Sagan (Svk)
|Juraj Sagan (Svk)
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Taylor Phinney (USA)
|Pierre Rolland (Fra)
|Andrew Talansky (USA)
|Rigoberto Uran (Col)
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned)
|Patrick Bevin (NZl)
|Simon Clarke (Aus)
|Nathan Brown (USA)
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra)
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel)
|Christophe Laporte (Fra)
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra)
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa)
|Daniel Navarro (Spa)
|Florian Senechal (Fra)
|Julien Simon (Fra)
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor)
|Mark Cavendish (GBr)
|Serge Pauwels (Bel)
|Bernard Eisel (Aut)
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA)
|Mark Renshaw (Aus)
|Scott Thwaites (GBr)
|Jaco Venter (RSA)
|Stephen Cummings (GBr)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra)
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra)
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra)
|Thomas Boudat (Fra)
|Yohann Gene (Fra)
|Adrien Petit (Fra)
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra)
|Romain Sicard (Fra)
|Angelo Tulik (Fra)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Davide Cimolai (Ita)
|Arnaud Demare (Fra)
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita)
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra)
|Arthur Vichot (Fra)
|Mickael Delage (Fra)
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Lit)
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra)
|Rudy Molard (Fra)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Maxime Bouet (Fra)
|Romain Hardy (Fra)
|Daniel Mclay (GBr)
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg)
|Brice Feillu (Fra)
|Elie Gesbert (Fra)
|Laurent Pichon (Fra)
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra)
|Florian Vachon (Fra)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den)
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel)
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel)
|Tony Gallopin (Fra)
|André Greipel (Ger)
|Adam Hansen (Aus)
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger)
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel)
|Tim Wellens (Bel)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Andrey Amador (Crc)
|Daniele Bennati (Ita)
|Carlos Betancur (Col)
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa)
|Imanol Erviti (Spa)
|Jesús Herrada (Spa)
|Nairo Quintana (Col)
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger)
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Michael Albasini (Swi)
|Esteban Chaves (Col)
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze)
|Simon Yates (GBr)
|Damien Howson (Aus)
|Daryl Impey (RSA)
|Mathew Hayman (Aus)
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel)
|Luke Durbridge (Aus)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita)
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel)
|Marcel Kittel (Ger)
|Daniel Martin (Irl)
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita)
|Matteo Trentin (Ita)
|Jack Bauer (NZl)
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze)
|Julien Vermote (Bel)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor)
|Tony Martin (Ger)
|Marco Haller (Aut)
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi)
|Robert Kišerlovski (Cro)
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned)
|Tiago Machado (Por)
|Nils Politt (Ger)
|Rick Zabel (Ger)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|George Bennett (NZl)
|Robert Gesink (Ned)
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned)
|Tom Leezer (Ned)
|Paul Martens (Ger)
|Primoz Roglic (Slo)
|Timo Roosen (Ned)
|Jos van Emden (Ned)
|Robert Wagner (Ger)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Christopher Froome (GBr)
|Sergio Henao (Col)
|Luke Rowe (GBr)
|Mikel Landa (Spa)
|Geraint Thomas (GBr)
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr)
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol)
|Mikel Nieve (Spa)
|Christian Knees (Ger)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Nikias Arndt (Ger)
|Warren Barguil (Fra)
|Roy Curvers (Ned)
|Simon Geschke (Ger)
|Michael Matthews (Aus)
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned)
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned)
|Mike Teunissen (Ned)
|Albert Timmer (Ned)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa)
|Alberto Contador (Spa)
|John Degenkolb (Ger)
|Fabio Felline (Ita)
|Bauke Mollema (Ned)
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col)
|Markel Irizar (Spa)
|Koen de Kort (Ned)
|Michael Gogl (Aut)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Darwin Atapuma (Col)
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor)
|Louis Meintjes (RSA)
|Manuele Mori (Ita)
|Ben Swift (GBr)
|Diego Ulissi (Ita)
|Matteo Bono (Ita)
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro)
|Marco Marcato (Ita)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Frederik Backaert (Bel)
|Thomas Degand (Bel)
|Guillaume Martin (Fra)
|Marco Minnaard (Ned)
|Yoann Offredo (Fra)
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel)
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel)
|Dion Smith (NZl)
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita)
