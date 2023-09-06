Rebecca's Private Idaho - Sarah Max and Griffin Easter win Queen's Stage Race

Rebecca's Private Idaho has delivered its eleventh year of gravel racing, with Sarah Max and Griffin Easter sweeping up overall victory in the women's and men's categories of the event's Queen's Stage Race. They both won the first two stages and then held onto enough points by making the podium in the final headline event.

It is the eleventh year of the long-running Sun Valley gravel event in Idaho – spearheaded by powerful gravel force Rebecca Rusch – with the initial gravel race in 2013 having evolved to include the Queen's Stage Race. The event is made up of three timed stages run over four days, from Thursday August 31 to Sunday September 3.

Max, sitting in 12th in the Life Time Grand Prix series, was embroiled in a tight battle for overall honours with Cecily Decker, who has added gravel racing to her skiing in recent years. Decker ultimately took second overall with Ami Stuart third in the women's category. The men's overall couldn't have come down to a finer margin with Michael van den Ham and Alex Howes both pushing overall leader Easter hard in the final stage, a 103 mile long gravel race. Though third place in the final stage was still just enough to claim overall victory.

"A battle to the end," said Easter in an Instagram post. "Hung on for the overall GC. The past two years I made my move in the “El Diablito” section and solo’d to the line. This year was NOT the same. Michael van den Ham and Alex Howes made this edition of Rebecca's Private Idaho a tactical chess match each of the three stages. A big cheers to you both for making the race a true race."

The three stages of the Queen's Stage Race covered 186 miles with 10,646 feet of altitude gain, starting with a tough 35 mile course on Thursday, a timed hill climb on Saturday and on Sunday a gravel race which is the headline event of Rebecca's Private Idaho. To find out how each of the three timed stages of the Queen's Stage Race played out read on and don't forget to scroll through the galleries too.

Stage 1 - The Harriman Trail

Image 1 of 10 Off and racing in stage 1 (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media) Some pre-stage encouragement (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media) Getting ready to roll, with Michael van den Ham and Griffin Easter (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media) Van den Ham pushing the pace (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media) Tucked in among the trees (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media) A tight sprint to the line in the men's category (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media) A fist pump for second (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media) Women's top two congratulate each other (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media) Men's stage 1 podium (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media) Women's stage 1 podium (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media)

35.2 miles

2,584 feet of elevation

Single and double-track

Starting and finishing at the Baker Creek Parking lot, the tough single track, hike-a-bike section and chunky gravel made this a stage one that race organisers described as 'arguably the most challenging'.

It was a tight victory for Easter on the opening day of competition, taking top points as he finished just a second ahead of Van den Ham on the timed segments. Howes came third, delivering a podium that would look familiar when the overall standings were tallied on Sunday. In the women's category Max, on the other hand, carved out a clear victory, with Decker finishing second while it was Amity Rockwell who slotted into third place.

Stage 2 - Dollarhide Hill Climb

Image 1 of 6 Rebecca Rusch making some noise (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media) At the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media) A relaxed roll-out (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media) On the road (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media) and heading for the climb (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media) Easter gets cheered along by Rusch on the climb (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media)

50 miles

3309 feet

4.5 miles timed

The ride which started and finished at the Limelight Hotel may have been 50 miles long, but much of the stage, with its early pavement giving way to gravel roads, was not timed but had to be ridden to deliver a result regardless. It was at the base of the Dollarhide at 20 miles in that the individual time trial began, with riders setting off 30 seconds apart as they took on the timed 4.5 mile steady climb to the summit at nearly 8,700 feet.



Max and Easter again took top points in the second stage, both claiming victory with a margin of around 30 seconds. It was a near repeat podium, with Easter, Van den Ham and Howes on the men's steps and Decker joining Max on the women's podium, except this time it was Ami Stuart who made it to the third step.

Stage 3 - The headline event of the Queen's Stage Race

Image 1 of 12 At the start of stage 3 of the Queen's Stage Race, which is also the main event drawing riders to race over three distances (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media) Off and rolling (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media) Lonely roads (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media) Wide open landscapes (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media) and some threatening dark clouds above (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media) The hand cyclist and recumbent bike para-cyclists followed the same course, with the exception of a five mile diversion to avoid a rough narrow section of trail (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho) Sarah Max out on course (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media) Leading group (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media) The podium of the overall women's category (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media) The podium of the overall men's category (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media) Max congratulates stage winner Decker (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media) Finishing off the eleventh year with a smile (Image credit: Rebecca's Private Idaho/Adventure Scout Media)

103 miles

6,208 feet

The mother of all stages

There is no doubt this was the main event, with stage 3 taking on the original route of Rebecca's Private Idaho as it set off from Festival Meadows in the Sun Valley and swept through the backcountry of Salmon Challis National Forest. There was some rain, which made for tacky roads and mud spattered riders and bikes.

In the women's race Max and Decker didn't let each other out of sight for nearly 100 miles but an attack on the final downhill helped the skier claim the final stage in 5:33:49. A chasing Max came over the line second, which after her two stage victories was enough to claim the overall stage race win. It was again Stuart who took the third podium step.

In the men's category Van den Ham won the tightest of sprints for the line with Howes. He claimed victory in the final stage after five hours, five minutes and 31 seconds of racing. Easter came over the line third to win a tight battle for the overall Queen's Stage Race, as it left him with an advantage of just one point on Van den Ham. Sam Hansen wrapped up the non-binary category while Thiago Costa won the Para Male-Upright category.

The riders – some who were racing over the three stages and others just for the day – continued to roll over the line for hours to come, with the last spending nine hours out on course.

"I truly believe you grow when you do something hard and you bond when you do it with other people around you," said Rusch in a statement. "Watching the new connections develop and old friends who only see each other here once a year reconnect means more to me than any podium I have been on. Cycling can change the world, and this is an example of that.”

Swipe to scroll horizontally Queen's Stage Race overall men - Top 5 Position Rider Points 1 Griffin Easter 1481 2 Michael van den Ham 1480 3 AlexHowes 1452 4 John Vanderveen 1408 5 Carl Decker 1377