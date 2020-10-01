EF Pro Cycling unveils skateboard-inspired livery for its Cannondale race bikes ahead of the Giro d'Italia

This might be the latest Giro in memory, but EF Pro Cycling’s new kit is sure to enrich the Italian Grand Tour’s vividness, despite its autumn scheduling.

The American UCI WorldTour team has revealed a bold new colourway and graphic design for its Cannondale race bike fleet, rider gear and casual wear.

EF Pro Cycling kit sponsors have collaborated with the regarded skateboarding brand, Palace, to produce a striking new team identity for the Giro.

Although the Giro D'Italia might be one of cycling’s most esteemed races, EF Pro Cycling has opted for a look of disruptive reverence for its presence at the 2020 edition. The soft colours and muted graphics usually associated with its rider gear and bike colourways have been replaced with Palace’s edgy urbanism and disruptive skateboard artistry.

Image 1 of 5 Definitely not a traditional Giro race bike fork graphic (Image credit: Cannondale) Image 2 of 5 Classic white frame surface, contrasts with the tennis ball yellow fork and bar tape (Image credit: Cannondale) Image 3 of 5 The Palace duck mascot, takes pride of place on the seat tube (Image credit: Cannondale) Image 4 of 5 Fans of 1990s skateboarding design, will be thrilled with the Palace details (Image credit: Cannondale) Image 5 of 5 The bold Palace design is sure to become an iconic Giro colourway (Image credit: Cannondale)

As the team’s bike sponsor, Cannondale has also embraced the unconventional design input from Palace. Both the SuperSix Evo and SystemSix bikes which comprise the EF Pro Cycling Giro d'Italia fleet, have received a terrific new Palace inspired graphic redesign.

The forks feature a distinctive tennis ball yellow paint finish, with black checkered flag patterning and bold 1990s-era Palace logo font. At the top of the seat tube’s side surface, where it joins with the chainstays, the EF Pro Cycling’s Giro bikes have various Palace design elements, including the London skateboard company’s triple-triangle brand identity.

Palace’s iconic duck mascot takes pride of place on the upper seat tube, casually leaning against a bicycle, whilst it is repeated on the right-side fork leg too.

A purple Rapha logo runs down the inside of these Cannondale team bikes, whilst the build’s boldness sits completed with a ruby coloured rear derailleur hanger.

Beyond the skateboard inspired bike design, Rapha and POC have also embraced the Palace graphic and colour influence with EF Pro Cycling’s kit.