Rally Cycling joins NFL's Melvin Gordon for charity bike build - Gallery

Image 1 of 21 Ty Magner, Robin Carpenter, Melvin Gordon, Brad Huff, Jesse Anthony and Megan Jastrab at the Rally Health bike build. (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 2 of 21 Freshly built bikes and brand-new helmets are waiting for the kids, thanks to Rally Health, Melvin Gordon and Rally Cycling (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 3 of 21 Melvin Gordon help one of the kids go for a spin (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 4 of 21 Rally Cycling's Megan Jastrab helps fit a helmet at the Rally Health bike build (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 5 of 21 Kids pick up some swag at the Rally bike build (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 6 of 21 There were plenty of fun and games at the Rally bike build (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 7 of 21 Melvin Gordon addresses the children during the bike build at the StubHub Center (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 8 of 21 Melvin Gordon addresses the children during the bike build at the StubHub Center (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 9 of 21 Melvin Gordon addresses the children during the bike build at the StubHub Center (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 10 of 21 Rally Health employees took part in the bike build with the team and Melvin Gordon (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 11 of 21 The NFL's Melvin Gordon joined Rally Cycling for the bike build. (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 12 of 21 Matching shirts and some obligatory paperwork at the Rally bike build. (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 13 of 21 Melvin Gordon poses with one of the recipients at the recent bike build (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 14 of 21 Rally Cycling's Megan Jastrab helps fit a helmet at the Rally Health bike build (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 15 of 21 It's spicture time at the Rally Health bike build. (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 16 of 21 Melvin Gordon addresses the children during the bike build at the StubHub Center (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 17 of 21 The kids look good in Rally orange (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 18 of 21 Melvin Gordon meets the media at the Rally Health bike build. (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 19 of 21 There was time for a potato-sack race as well. (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 20 of 21 Kids at the Rally Health bike build get airborne. (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 21 of 21 Rally Cycling's Ty Magner helps get this bike ride started (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling)

Rally Cycling's Brad Huff, Jesse Anthony, Megan Jastrab, Robin Carpenter and Ty Magner recently joined the NFL's Melvin Gordon of the Los Angeles Chargers for their third-annual “Holiday Bike Build” at StubHub Center in Los Angeles, where 100 kids from Gardena-based Falcons Youth and Family Services received brand-new bicycles and Bell helmets.

Gordon and the pro cyclists led the children, ages 5-12, in a series of health-and-fitness-inspired activities, including football drills and potato-sack races before leading the kids for a ride on their new bikes around the StubHub Center concourse. The goal was to inspire the children to adopt healthy habits and focus on their education.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to be able to draw from my own experience and Rally’s message of healthy living to inspire these kids to stay healthy and stay in school, and now with their new bikes, to get plenty of fun exercise,” Gordon said.