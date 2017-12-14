NFL teams up with Rally to build bikes for kids

Image 1 of 5 Melvin Gordon addresses the crowd (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 2 of 5 Rally Cycling riders and Melvin Gordon with some of the kids at their recent bike build in LA (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 3 of 5 Rally riders pose for a photo with Melvin Gordon and AEG's Kristin Klein (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 4 of 5 Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 5 of 5 One of the bike recipients takes part in the sack race (Image credit: Rally Cycling)

Just in time for Christmas, NFL running back Melvin Gordon of the Los Angeles Chargers joined members of the Rally Cycling Pro Continental team to build bikes for kids in southern California.

The bike build has become an annual event for Rally, which previously worked with the San Francisco 49ers in the events promoted by Rally Health, the team's title sponsor.

"Giving back is one of the better things to do," Gordon said in a video posted by Rally Cycling. "I just really enjoy it. Seeing the smiles on kids' faces is big for me. When I heard it was the Girls and Boys Club I thought it was super dope to be a part of Rally doing this. It's a tremendous opportunity."

Rally's Jesse Anthony, Brad Huff, Matteo Dal-Cin and Rob Britton joined Howard, a finalist in the 2014 Heisman Trophy balloting, building bikes for 150 children and teens from the Boys & Girls Club of Carson. Team bike sponsor Diamondback provided the bikes.

Gordon also sat down for a chat with the children, focused on staying healthy and staying in school. Gordon, who played college football for Wisconsin, ran football drills with kids and took them on a tour of StubHub Center, where the Chargers play their home games.

Rally Cycling's riders led a ride around StubHub Center's concourse and also led the children in potato-sack and hippity-hop races. The event was hosted by Rally Health in collaboration with Tour of California owners AEG and StubHub Center.