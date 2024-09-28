Puck Pieterse crowned under-23 world champion in last combined race with elites

By
published

Rainbow jersey consolation for Dutch team, shut out of elite medals for the first time in 10 years

Under-23 World champion Puck Pieterse (Netherlands), Neve Bradbury (Australia) and bronze medalist Antonia Niedermaier (Germany)
Under-23 World champion Puck Pieterse (Netherlands), Neve Bradbury (Australia) and bronze medalist Antonia Niedermaier (Germany)

Puck Pieterse added another world title to her palmares in the UCI Road World Championships in Zurich on Saturday, taking out the under-23 championship in the combined race with the elite women, finishing in 13th place, three minutes behind elite winner Lotte Kopecky (Belgium).

Pieterse's victory in the under-23 road race in Zurich came in harsh conditions, with rain and temperatures of 10°C. She out-sprinted Neve Bradbury (Australia) and Antonia Niedermaier (Germany) to take home the title.

Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.