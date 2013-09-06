Provisional French team for UCI Road World Championships announced

Image 1 of 4 French time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) en route to an 18th place result in the Dauphiné TT stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Stage winner Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma Quick Step) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 The only show Thomas Voeckler put on during the Ventoux stage was a display of his chest. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 French champion Thibaut Pinot checks on his teammate (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The French Cycling Federation (FFC) has released its pre-selection for the 2013 UCI Road World Championships in Florence, Italy. The men's team to contest the championships will be cut down to their allotment of nine riders, the maximum possible, with the final selection being announced on September 15.

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), who won the French Time Trial Championships this June and finished second in the road race, headlines the squad and will be hoping to maintain the form that carried him to a stage win at the recent Eneco Tour.

The tough circuit will make the final selection interesting with riders such as Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) likely starters. National coach Bernard Bourreau also added the 2013 Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian champion, Tony Gallopin (Radioshack), to the squad after he was left off the initial listing.

French teams for UCI Road World Championships:

Elite Men

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) – time trial & road race

Jérémy Roy (FDJ.fr) – time trial

Romain Bardet (AG2R - La Mondiale) – road race

Warren Barguil (Argos - Shimano) – road race

Jérôme Coppel (Cofidis) – road race

Tony Gallopin (Radioshack) – road race

Cyril Gautier (Europcar) – road race

Blel Kadri (AG2R - La Mondiale) – road race

Amaël Moinard (BMC) – road race

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) – road race

Christophe Riblon (AG2R - La Mondiale) – road race

Anthony Roux (FDJ.fr) – road race

Arthur Vichot (FDJ.fr) – road race

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) – road race

Elite Women

Audrey Cordon – time trial & road race

Melodie Lesueur – time trial

Aude Biannic – road race

Elise Delzenne – road race

Pauline Ferand Prévot – road race

Christel Ferier Bruneau – road race

Edwige Pittel – road race

U23 Men

Yoann Paillot (La Pomme Marseille) – time trial

Alexis Gougeard (Normandy) – time trial & road race

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx) – road race

Clement Chevrier (Rhone-Alpes) – road race

Flavien Dassonville (BigMat Auber 93) – road race

Olivier Le Gac (Bretagne) – road race

Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Pays-de-la-Loire) – road race

