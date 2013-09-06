Provisional French team for UCI Road World Championships announced
Voeckler, Chavanel, Pinot all named
The French Cycling Federation (FFC) has released its pre-selection for the 2013 UCI Road World Championships in Florence, Italy. The men's team to contest the championships will be cut down to their allotment of nine riders, the maximum possible, with the final selection being announced on September 15.
Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), who won the French Time Trial Championships this June and finished second in the road race, headlines the squad and will be hoping to maintain the form that carried him to a stage win at the recent Eneco Tour.
The tough circuit will make the final selection interesting with riders such as Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) likely starters. National coach Bernard Bourreau also added the 2013 Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian champion, Tony Gallopin (Radioshack), to the squad after he was left off the initial listing.
French teams for UCI Road World Championships:
Elite Men
Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) – time trial & road race
Jérémy Roy (FDJ.fr) – time trial
Romain Bardet (AG2R - La Mondiale) – road race
Warren Barguil (Argos - Shimano) – road race
Jérôme Coppel (Cofidis) – road race
Tony Gallopin (Radioshack) – road race
Cyril Gautier (Europcar) – road race
Blel Kadri (AG2R - La Mondiale) – road race
Amaël Moinard (BMC) – road race
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) – road race
Christophe Riblon (AG2R - La Mondiale) – road race
Anthony Roux (FDJ.fr) – road race
Arthur Vichot (FDJ.fr) – road race
Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) – road race
Elite Women
Audrey Cordon – time trial & road race
Melodie Lesueur – time trial
Aude Biannic – road race
Elise Delzenne – road race
Pauline Ferand Prévot – road race
Christel Ferier Bruneau – road race
Edwige Pittel – road race
U23 Men
Yoann Paillot (La Pomme Marseille) – time trial
Alexis Gougeard (Normandy) – time trial & road race
Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx) – road race
Clement Chevrier (Rhone-Alpes) – road race
Flavien Dassonville (BigMat Auber 93) – road race
Olivier Le Gac (Bretagne) – road race
Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Pays-de-la-Loire) – road race
