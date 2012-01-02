Trending

Powers, Van Gilder clinch USICX titles

Dillman holds insurmountable lead in junior men's ranking



The duel is on between Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Ryan Trebon (LTS/Felt)

The duel is on between Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Ryan Trebon (LTS/Felt)
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)


Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) on her way to sixth place

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) on her way to sixth place
(Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)


Andrew Dillman (Bob’s Red Mill) running the barriers

Andrew Dillman (Bob’s Red Mill) running the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) and Laura Van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom) have clinched the overall United States International Cyclo-cross Calendar (USICX) standings for their respective elite men's and elite women's categories. Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill) had already clinched the junior men's season standings.

This past weekend's Chicago Cyclocross Cup New Year's Resolution races on December 31, 2011 and January 1, 2012 were the only USICX events taking place before the final round next weekend - the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships.

After being sidelined with a knee injury for nearly seven weeks, Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) returned to racing and swept both of the elite men's races. Powers finished second each day and Powers' Rapha Focus teammate Chris Jones secured a third place finish each day. With the points earned in Chicago, Powers continues as the USICX leader for elite men with 887 points, while Trebon moved into second overall with 795. Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) has already returned to his native Belgium, but still holds third overall with 729 points.

With only one race remaining, the elite men's championship worth 60 points for a victory, Powers has clinched the USICX standings regardless of his finish in Madison, although the Rapha Focus rider is certainly motivated to notch his first national championship.

Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) won Saturday's elite women's race in Chicago and Susan Butler (River City Bicyles-Ridley) was victorious on Sunday. USICX leader Laura Van Gilder notched 5th and 6th place finishes and boosted her points total to 750. Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) trails by 40 points in second overall while Meredith Miller (California Giant-Specialized) remained in third with 637 points. Neither Nash nor Miller competed in Chicago. Nash, from the Czech Republic, isn't eligible to compete at the series finale in Madison, Wisconsin so Van Gilder's lead is secure regardless of her finish.

There were no junior men's USICX events in Chicago and series leader Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill) remains atop the standings with 410 points. Clif Bar Development Cyclo-cross Team members Zane Godby and Curtis White hold second and third overall with 250 and 215 points respectively. As is the case in the elite categories, Dillman's lead in the USICX is insurmountable and he'll be the final USICX leader regardless of his finish in next weekend's cyclo-cross Nationals.

Elite men
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus887pts
2Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt795
3Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper729
4James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld577
5Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage547
6Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld499
7Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing363
8Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley360
9Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus360
10Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com347
11Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross326
12Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld297
13Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles270
14Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley249
15Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain244
16Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea234
17Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar227
17Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar227
19Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley216
20Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles215
21Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School197
22Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl195
23Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada190
24Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93184
25Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh169
26Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha Focus168
27Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC165
28Barry Wicks (USA) Kona161
29Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles140
29Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea140
31Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano138
32Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross135
33Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar132
34Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized118
35Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport108
36Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs104
37Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes92
38Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue90
39Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team87
40Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs84
41Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School82
42Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C1081
43Shawn Milne (USA) Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda77
43Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes77
45Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works76
45Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires76
47Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito66
48Sean Babcock (USA) Kona64
49Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team60
49Joseph Welsh (USA) Raleigh All Stars60
51Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs57
52Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School52
52Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized52
54Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus50
54Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team50
56Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket-Seavs Racing48
57Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar45
58Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team44
58Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles44
60Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage42
60Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique42
60Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens p/b The Cyclery42
63Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross41
64Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain40
65Matt Shriver (USA)38
66Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team34
66Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC34
66Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA)34
69Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley32
70Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block29
71Aaron Bradford (USA) Rocklobster28
71Steve Fisher (USA) Revel Consulting - Rad Racing NW28
73Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery22
73Nathaniel Ward (USA) Ken's Bike Shop / Embrocation Cycling Journal22
75Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket-Seavs21
76Jesse Anthony (USA) World Bicycle Relief20
76Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal20
76Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage20
76Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com20
76Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance20
81Ryan Fawley (USA) Trek19
82Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team18
83Devin Clark (USA)17
83Ben Frederick (USA) Team Traveller17
85Brian Lopes (USA) Oakley-Ibis16
85Thomas Turner (USA) Jamis Factory Team16
85Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center p/b Industry Nine16
88Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista14
89Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony13
90Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team12
90Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com12
90Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com12
90Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires12
90Corey Stelljes (USA) Willy Bikes12
90Stephen Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy-Eriksen Cycles12
96Tim Allen (USA) Niner Stan's Ergon11
97Sven Baumann (Ger)10
97Nathan Chown (Can) Team CF10
97Giancarlo Dalle Angelini (USA) Rio Blanco10
97Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart10
97Ryan Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling10
97Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System-Cannondale10
97Andrew Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross10
104Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi-Shimano Team9
104Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires9
106Scott Chapin (USA) Bay101-HRS-Rocklobster8
106Brendon Davids (RSA) Sho-Air & Specialized Factory8
106Kyle Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery8
106Chris Larsen (USA) Industry Nine/Youngblood Bicycles8
106Eric Muehl (USA) Industry Nine-Highland Brewery8
111Chris Jackson (USA) Team Rambuski Law7
111Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross7
113Bryan Alders (USA) Epic Endurance6
113Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar6
113Noah Niwinski (USA) Carroll Composites Factory6
113Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized6
113Johnny Sundt (USA) El Gato6
113Greg Whitney (USA) Ride Studio Café6
113Eric Wondergem (USA) Hup United6
120Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com5
121Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao4
121Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team4
121Peter Morse (Can) JetFuel Coffee-LaBicicletta4
121Isaac Neff (USA)4
121Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona4
121Brent Prenzlow (USA) Celo Pacific-Focus4
121Alex Ryan (USA) Champion System-Cannondale4
121Jonathan Schottler (USA)4
121Kerry Werner (USA) BMC Mountainbike Development4
121David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart4
131Shawn Adams (USA) Cycle-Smart2
131John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes2
131David Forkner (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT2
131Thatcher Hurt (USA)2
131Kevin Klug (USA) The Pony Shop2
131Clayton Omer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross2
131Tobin Orenbland (USA) California Giant Cycling2
131Spencer Powlison (USA) Plains To Peaks Racing2
131Donald Reeb (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue2
131Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized2
141Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart1
141John Bailey (USA) Bailey Bikes1
141Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School1
141Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes1
141Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com1
141Thomas Mackay (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes1
141Synjen Marrocco (USA) Corner Cycle1
141Scott McLaughlin (USA) SRAM1
141Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com1
141Adam St. Germain (USA) NBX-Circle A Cycles1
141Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles1
141Scott Tietzel (USA) Peaks To Plains Racing1
141Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing1

Elite women
1Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom750pts
2Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team710
3Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized637
4Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing605
5Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley595
6Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team520
7Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes487
8Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF469
9Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles432
10Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing420
11Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized362
12Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing323
13Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld316
14Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld299
15Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles295
16Chloe Forsman (USA) Race Club 11281
17Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes272
18Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team266
19Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF255
20Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus187
21Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team184
22Devon Gorry (USA) Team Rambuski Law179
23Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing174
24Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team171
25Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross159
26Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren152
27Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club136
28Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing133
29Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com130
30Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt125
31Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club114
31Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles114
33Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge110
34Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems109
34Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek109
36Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley102
37Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-NoTubes100
38Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University97
39Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis92
40Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com90
41Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley80
42Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder72
42Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M72
44Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross69
45Allison Mann (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery66
46Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing58
46Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America58
48Emily Thurston (USA) Stevens56
49Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal51
50Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes50
51Katie Arnold (USA) Echelon Cycling Team49
52Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles48
53Allison Arensman (USA) Fiets Maan CX p/b Studio7Multisport38
53Christina Probert-Turner (USA) The Team-SoCalCross38
55Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull Centralwheel34
56Samantha Schneider (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles33
56Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart/Flanders33
58Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing32
59Annajean Dallaire (USA) Racin' for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen30
59Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles30
61Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund-NCC29
62Anna Barensfeld (USA) Sterling CX p/b Sendmail28
62Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB-Deep Blue28
62Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing28
65Erin Silliman (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team27
65Erica Yozell (USA) South Mountain Cycles27
67Cara Applegate (USA) Asheville Bicycle Racing Club26
67Serena Bishop (USA) Silverado Jewlry Gallery26
69Carrie Cash-Wootten (USA) Pedal the Cause25
69Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek25
69Ashley James (USA) KCCX Elite25
72Alison Powers (USA) Cross Propz24
72Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team24
74Courtney Dimpel (USA) Team Rambuski Law22
74Ellen Sherrill (USA) Bike Station Aptos22
74Sara Tussey (USA) Hincape/ Green Creations22
77Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross21
78Évelyne Blouin (Can)20
78Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery20
78Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx20
81Molly Hurford (USA) Team Rockstar Games-Signature Cycles18
82Sarah Krzysiak (USA) nycross.com17
83Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek16
83Corey Coogan-Cisek (USA) Team Plan C p/b Stevens16
83Jena Greaser (USA) NorEast Cycling16
83Heather Jackson (USA)16
87Nina Elliott (USA) Greenville Women's Cycling14
87Allyson Tufano (USA) WHCC-Sportif Coaching Group14
89Kelly Benjamin (USA) KCCX-Fuji Elite p/b Challenge Tires12
89Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles12
89Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (USA) KCCX Fuji Elite Cyclocross Team12
89Jessica Kutz (USA) Penn State Racing12
89Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge12
89Courtenay McFadden (USA) Cycling Northwest12
89Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henrys Team12
96Anna Fortner (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross10
96Corrie Osborne (USA) ISCorp10
96Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custome p/b Powerbar10
96Kari Studley (USA) Team Redline10
96Anna Young (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling10
101Katy Curtis (Can) Cyclemeisters9
102Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus-MIG Team8
102Lisa Curry (USA) GAS / Intrinsik Architecture8
102Alexis Ryan (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross8
102Deb Sweeney Whitmore (USA) Globalbike P/B Catoma8
106Hannah Finchamp (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross7
107Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) LadiesFirst Racing6
107Sarah Lukas (USA) Lindenwood University6
107Brittany McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized6
110Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom5
110Shannon Gibson (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team5
110Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes5
113Elizabeth Cobb (USA) Bikereg.com4
113Katheryn Curi-Mattis (USA) Bikes To Rwanda4
113Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing4
113Kathleen Harding (USA)4
113Cynthia Lehner (USA)4
113Laura Ralston (GBr) MIT Cycling-FXDD4
119Jayne McLaughlin (GBr) Zuster2
119Kristi Berg (USA) Cycle U-PopCap2
119Michelle Bishop (USA) Cannondale Cadence Women's Racing2
119Flora Duffy (USA)2
119Rebecca Gross (USA) Tough Girl2
119Megan Horner (USA) Black Mountain Bicycles2
119Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports2
119Nancy James-Klinger (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross2
119Kristen Lasasso (USA) Mellow Mushroom2
119Sophie Matte (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery2
119Vanessa McCaffery (USA) Corning-NoTubes Race Team-Swan Cycles2
119Kathrin Schumacher (Can) Guys Racing Club2
119Elizabeth So (USA) Team TATI2
119Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing2
133Amber Rydholm (USA) GS Boulder1
133Sage Wilderman (USA)1

Junior men
1Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill410pts
2Zane Godby (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo Cross Team250
3Curtis White (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo Cross Team215
4Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized157
5Logan Owen (USA) Team Redline141
6Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Cal-Giant Specialized135
7Jordan Cullen (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo Cross Team97
8John Francisco (USA) Red Zone Juniors Cycling80
9Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling76
10Samuel O'Keefe (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes66
11Stephen Bassett (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cx P/B Stevens Bikes And Carroll Composites60
12Forrest Conrad (USA) Team Pure Energy Cycling/ Proair Hfa50
12Spencer Downing (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team50
14Nathaniel Morse (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com44
14Lionel Rocheleau (USA) Team Geargrinder44
16Yohan Patry (Can) Ride With Rendall38
17Zack Gould (USA) Clif Bar Junior Development Cyclocross Team36
18Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic / Blue22
18Colin Dunlap (USA) Bend Endurance Academy22
20Dag Anderson (USA) Team Specialized - Rising Stars P/B Bicycling Magazine18
21Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth15
22Benjamin Perry (Can) Team CHCH14
22Max Toeldte (Can) BYRDS14
24Alex Howard (USA) Above Category Racing8
25Nolan McQueen (USA) Red Zone Cycling Team5
26Zachary Bender (USA) Team Specialized-Rising Stars P/B Bicycling Magazine4
27Rudyard Peterson (USA) Kinetic Systems2
28Nick Dietrich (USA) Red Zone Cycling1
28Samuel Dobrozsi (USA)1