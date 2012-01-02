Powers, Van Gilder clinch USICX titles
Dillman holds insurmountable lead in junior men's ranking
Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) and Laura Van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom) have clinched the overall United States International Cyclo-cross Calendar (USICX) standings for their respective elite men's and elite women's categories. Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill) had already clinched the junior men's season standings.
This past weekend's Chicago Cyclocross Cup New Year's Resolution races on December 31, 2011 and January 1, 2012 were the only USICX events taking place before the final round next weekend - the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships.
After being sidelined with a knee injury for nearly seven weeks, Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) returned to racing and swept both of the elite men's races. Powers finished second each day and Powers' Rapha Focus teammate Chris Jones secured a third place finish each day. With the points earned in Chicago, Powers continues as the USICX leader for elite men with 887 points, while Trebon moved into second overall with 795. Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) has already returned to his native Belgium, but still holds third overall with 729 points.
With only one race remaining, the elite men's championship worth 60 points for a victory, Powers has clinched the USICX standings regardless of his finish in Madison, although the Rapha Focus rider is certainly motivated to notch his first national championship.
Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) won Saturday's elite women's race in Chicago and Susan Butler (River City Bicyles-Ridley) was victorious on Sunday. USICX leader Laura Van Gilder notched 5th and 6th place finishes and boosted her points total to 750. Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) trails by 40 points in second overall while Meredith Miller (California Giant-Specialized) remained in third with 637 points. Neither Nash nor Miller competed in Chicago. Nash, from the Czech Republic, isn't eligible to compete at the series finale in Madison, Wisconsin so Van Gilder's lead is secure regardless of her finish.
There were no junior men's USICX events in Chicago and series leader Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill) remains atop the standings with 410 points. Clif Bar Development Cyclo-cross Team members Zane Godby and Curtis White hold second and third overall with 250 and 215 points respectively. As is the case in the elite categories, Dillman's lead in the USICX is insurmountable and he'll be the final USICX leader regardless of his finish in next weekend's cyclo-cross Nationals.
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus
|887
|pts
|2
|Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt
|795
|3
|Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper
|729
|4
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|577
|5
|Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage
|547
|6
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|499
|7
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|363
|8
|Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|360
|9
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus
|360
|10
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|347
|11
|Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|326
|12
|Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|297
|13
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|270
|14
|Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|249
|15
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|244
|16
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|234
|17
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar
|227
|17
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|227
|19
|Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|216
|20
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles
|215
|21
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|197
|22
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|195
|23
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada
|190
|24
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93
|184
|25
|Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh
|169
|26
|Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha Focus
|168
|27
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|165
|28
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|161
|29
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles
|140
|29
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|140
|31
|Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano
|138
|32
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|135
|33
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar
|132
|34
|Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|118
|35
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|108
|36
|Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|104
|37
|Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|92
|38
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue
|90
|39
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|87
|40
|Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs
|84
|41
|Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|82
|42
|Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10
|81
|43
|Shawn Milne (USA) Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda
|77
|43
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|77
|45
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works
|76
|45
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|76
|47
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito
|66
|48
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|64
|49
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|60
|49
|Joseph Welsh (USA) Raleigh All Stars
|60
|51
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|57
|52
|Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|52
|52
|Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized
|52
|54
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus
|50
|54
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team
|50
|56
|Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket-Seavs Racing
|48
|57
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar
|45
|58
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|44
|58
|Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles
|44
|60
|Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage
|42
|60
|Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique
|42
|60
|Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens p/b The Cyclery
|42
|63
|Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|41
|64
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain
|40
|65
|Matt Shriver (USA)
|38
|66
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|34
|66
|Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|34
|66
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA)
|34
|69
|Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|32
|70
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
|29
|71
|Aaron Bradford (USA) Rocklobster
|28
|71
|Steve Fisher (USA) Revel Consulting - Rad Racing NW
|28
|73
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery
|22
|73
|Nathaniel Ward (USA) Ken's Bike Shop / Embrocation Cycling Journal
|22
|75
|Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket-Seavs
|21
|76
|Jesse Anthony (USA) World Bicycle Relief
|20
|76
|Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|20
|76
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage
|20
|76
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com
|20
|76
|Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance
|20
|81
|Ryan Fawley (USA) Trek
|19
|82
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|18
|83
|Devin Clark (USA)
|17
|83
|Ben Frederick (USA) Team Traveller
|17
|85
|Brian Lopes (USA) Oakley-Ibis
|16
|85
|Thomas Turner (USA) Jamis Factory Team
|16
|85
|Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center p/b Industry Nine
|16
|88
|Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista
|14
|89
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|13
|90
|Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team
|12
|90
|Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|12
|90
|Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|12
|90
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
|12
|90
|Corey Stelljes (USA) Willy Bikes
|12
|90
|Stephen Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy-Eriksen Cycles
|12
|96
|Tim Allen (USA) Niner Stan's Ergon
|11
|97
|Sven Baumann (Ger)
|10
|97
|Nathan Chown (Can) Team CF
|10
|97
|Giancarlo Dalle Angelini (USA) Rio Blanco
|10
|97
|Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart
|10
|97
|Ryan Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling
|10
|97
|Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System-Cannondale
|10
|97
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|10
|104
|Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi-Shimano Team
|9
|104
|Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
|9
|106
|Scott Chapin (USA) Bay101-HRS-Rocklobster
|8
|106
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Sho-Air & Specialized Factory
|8
|106
|Kyle Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery
|8
|106
|Chris Larsen (USA) Industry Nine/Youngblood Bicycles
|8
|106
|Eric Muehl (USA) Industry Nine-Highland Brewery
|8
|111
|Chris Jackson (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|7
|111
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|7
|113
|Bryan Alders (USA) Epic Endurance
|6
|113
|Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar
|6
|113
|Noah Niwinski (USA) Carroll Composites Factory
|6
|113
|Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized
|6
|113
|Johnny Sundt (USA) El Gato
|6
|113
|Greg Whitney (USA) Ride Studio Café
|6
|113
|Eric Wondergem (USA) Hup United
|6
|120
|Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com
|5
|121
|Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao
|4
|121
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|4
|121
|Peter Morse (Can) JetFuel Coffee-LaBicicletta
|4
|121
|Isaac Neff (USA)
|4
|121
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona
|4
|121
|Brent Prenzlow (USA) Celo Pacific-Focus
|4
|121
|Alex Ryan (USA) Champion System-Cannondale
|4
|121
|Jonathan Schottler (USA)
|4
|121
|Kerry Werner (USA) BMC Mountainbike Development
|4
|121
|David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart
|4
|131
|Shawn Adams (USA) Cycle-Smart
|2
|131
|John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes
|2
|131
|David Forkner (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT
|2
|131
|Thatcher Hurt (USA)
|2
|131
|Kevin Klug (USA) The Pony Shop
|2
|131
|Clayton Omer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|2
|131
|Tobin Orenbland (USA) California Giant Cycling
|2
|131
|Spencer Powlison (USA) Plains To Peaks Racing
|2
|131
|Donald Reeb (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue
|2
|131
|Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|2
|141
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
|1
|141
|John Bailey (USA) Bailey Bikes
|1
|141
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|1
|141
|Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|1
|141
|Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com
|1
|141
|Thomas Mackay (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|1
|141
|Synjen Marrocco (USA) Corner Cycle
|1
|141
|Scott McLaughlin (USA) SRAM
|1
|141
|Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|1
|141
|Adam St. Germain (USA) NBX-Circle A Cycles
|1
|141
|Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|1
|141
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Peaks To Plains Racing
|1
|141
|Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing
|1
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom
|750
|pts
|2
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|710
|3
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|637
|4
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|605
|5
|Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley
|595
|6
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|520
|7
|Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes
|487
|8
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|469
|9
|Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|432
|10
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|420
|11
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|362
|12
|Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|323
|13
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|316
|14
|Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|299
|15
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|295
|16
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Race Club 11
|281
|17
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|272
|18
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|266
|19
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF
|255
|20
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus
|187
|21
|Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|184
|22
|Devon Gorry (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|179
|23
|Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|174
|24
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team
|171
|25
|Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|159
|26
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren
|152
|27
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|136
|28
|Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing
|133
|29
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|130
|30
|Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt
|125
|31
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|114
|31
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles
|114
|33
|Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge
|110
|34
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems
|109
|34
|Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek
|109
|36
|Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|102
|37
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-NoTubes
|100
|38
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University
|97
|39
|Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis
|92
|40
|Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com
|90
|41
|Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|80
|42
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|72
|42
|Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M
|72
|44
|Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|69
|45
|Allison Mann (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery
|66
|46
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|58
|46
|Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America
|58
|48
|Emily Thurston (USA) Stevens
|56
|49
|Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|51
|50
|Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes
|50
|51
|Katie Arnold (USA) Echelon Cycling Team
|49
|52
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|48
|53
|Allison Arensman (USA) Fiets Maan CX p/b Studio7Multisport
|38
|53
|Christina Probert-Turner (USA) The Team-SoCalCross
|38
|55
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull Centralwheel
|34
|56
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles
|33
|56
|Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart/Flanders
|33
|58
|Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing
|32
|59
|Annajean Dallaire (USA) Racin' for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen
|30
|59
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles
|30
|61
|Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund-NCC
|29
|62
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Sterling CX p/b Sendmail
|28
|62
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB-Deep Blue
|28
|62
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing
|28
|65
|Erin Silliman (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team
|27
|65
|Erica Yozell (USA) South Mountain Cycles
|27
|67
|Cara Applegate (USA) Asheville Bicycle Racing Club
|26
|67
|Serena Bishop (USA) Silverado Jewlry Gallery
|26
|69
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (USA) Pedal the Cause
|25
|69
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek
|25
|69
|Ashley James (USA) KCCX Elite
|25
|72
|Alison Powers (USA) Cross Propz
|24
|72
|Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team
|24
|74
|Courtney Dimpel (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|22
|74
|Ellen Sherrill (USA) Bike Station Aptos
|22
|74
|Sara Tussey (USA) Hincape/ Green Creations
|22
|77
|Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross
|21
|78
|Évelyne Blouin (Can)
|20
|78
|Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|20
|78
|Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx
|20
|81
|Molly Hurford (USA) Team Rockstar Games-Signature Cycles
|18
|82
|Sarah Krzysiak (USA) nycross.com
|17
|83
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek
|16
|83
|Corey Coogan-Cisek (USA) Team Plan C p/b Stevens
|16
|83
|Jena Greaser (USA) NorEast Cycling
|16
|83
|Heather Jackson (USA)
|16
|87
|Nina Elliott (USA) Greenville Women's Cycling
|14
|87
|Allyson Tufano (USA) WHCC-Sportif Coaching Group
|14
|89
|Kelly Benjamin (USA) KCCX-Fuji Elite p/b Challenge Tires
|12
|89
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|12
|89
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (USA) KCCX Fuji Elite Cyclocross Team
|12
|89
|Jessica Kutz (USA) Penn State Racing
|12
|89
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
|12
|89
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Cycling Northwest
|12
|89
|Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henrys Team
|12
|96
|Anna Fortner (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
|10
|96
|Corrie Osborne (USA) ISCorp
|10
|96
|Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custome p/b Powerbar
|10
|96
|Kari Studley (USA) Team Redline
|10
|96
|Anna Young (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|10
|101
|Katy Curtis (Can) Cyclemeisters
|9
|102
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus-MIG Team
|8
|102
|Lisa Curry (USA) GAS / Intrinsik Architecture
|8
|102
|Alexis Ryan (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
|8
|102
|Deb Sweeney Whitmore (USA) Globalbike P/B Catoma
|8
|106
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
|7
|107
|Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) LadiesFirst Racing
|6
|107
|Sarah Lukas (USA) Lindenwood University
|6
|107
|Brittany McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized
|6
|110
|Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom
|5
|110
|Shannon Gibson (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|5
|110
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|5
|113
|Elizabeth Cobb (USA) Bikereg.com
|4
|113
|Katheryn Curi-Mattis (USA) Bikes To Rwanda
|4
|113
|Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|4
|113
|Kathleen Harding (USA)
|4
|113
|Cynthia Lehner (USA)
|4
|113
|Laura Ralston (GBr) MIT Cycling-FXDD
|4
|119
|Jayne McLaughlin (GBr) Zuster
|2
|119
|Kristi Berg (USA) Cycle U-PopCap
|2
|119
|Michelle Bishop (USA) Cannondale Cadence Women's Racing
|2
|119
|Flora Duffy (USA)
|2
|119
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Tough Girl
|2
|119
|Megan Horner (USA) Black Mountain Bicycles
|2
|119
|Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports
|2
|119
|Nancy James-Klinger (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
|2
|119
|Kristen Lasasso (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|2
|119
|Sophie Matte (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|2
|119
|Vanessa McCaffery (USA) Corning-NoTubes Race Team-Swan Cycles
|2
|119
|Kathrin Schumacher (Can) Guys Racing Club
|2
|119
|Elizabeth So (USA) Team TATI
|2
|119
|Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|2
|133
|Amber Rydholm (USA) GS Boulder
|1
|133
|Sage Wilderman (USA)
|1
|1
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill
|410
|pts
|2
|Zane Godby (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo Cross Team
|250
|3
|Curtis White (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo Cross Team
|215
|4
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
|157
|5
|Logan Owen (USA) Team Redline
|141
|6
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Cal-Giant Specialized
|135
|7
|Jordan Cullen (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo Cross Team
|97
|8
|John Francisco (USA) Red Zone Juniors Cycling
|80
|9
|Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|76
|10
|Samuel O'Keefe (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|66
|11
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cx P/B Stevens Bikes And Carroll Composites
|60
|12
|Forrest Conrad (USA) Team Pure Energy Cycling/ Proair Hfa
|50
|12
|Spencer Downing (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team
|50
|14
|Nathaniel Morse (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|44
|14
|Lionel Rocheleau (USA) Team Geargrinder
|44
|16
|Yohan Patry (Can) Ride With Rendall
|38
|17
|Zack Gould (USA) Clif Bar Junior Development Cyclocross Team
|36
|18
|Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic / Blue
|22
|18
|Colin Dunlap (USA) Bend Endurance Academy
|22
|20
|Dag Anderson (USA) Team Specialized - Rising Stars P/B Bicycling Magazine
|18
|21
|Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth
|15
|22
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Team CHCH
|14
|22
|Max Toeldte (Can) BYRDS
|14
|24
|Alex Howard (USA) Above Category Racing
|8
|25
|Nolan McQueen (USA) Red Zone Cycling Team
|5
|26
|Zachary Bender (USA) Team Specialized-Rising Stars P/B Bicycling Magazine
|4
|27
|Rudyard Peterson (USA) Kinetic Systems
|2
|28
|Nick Dietrich (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|1
|28
|Samuel Dobrozsi (USA)
|1
