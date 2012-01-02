Powers, Van Gilder clinch USICX titles

Image 1 of 3 The duel is on between Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Ryan Trebon (LTS/Felt) (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 2 of 3 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) on her way to sixth place (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 3 of 3 Andrew Dillman (Bob’s Red Mill) running the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) and Laura Van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom) have clinched the overall United States International Cyclo-cross Calendar (USICX) standings for their respective elite men's and elite women's categories. Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill) had already clinched the junior men's season standings.

This past weekend's Chicago Cyclocross Cup New Year's Resolution races on December 31, 2011 and January 1, 2012 were the only USICX events taking place before the final round next weekend - the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships.

After being sidelined with a knee injury for nearly seven weeks, Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) returned to racing and swept both of the elite men's races. Powers finished second each day and Powers' Rapha Focus teammate Chris Jones secured a third place finish each day. With the points earned in Chicago, Powers continues as the USICX leader for elite men with 887 points, while Trebon moved into second overall with 795. Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) has already returned to his native Belgium, but still holds third overall with 729 points.

With only one race remaining, the elite men's championship worth 60 points for a victory, Powers has clinched the USICX standings regardless of his finish in Madison, although the Rapha Focus rider is certainly motivated to notch his first national championship.

Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) won Saturday's elite women's race in Chicago and Susan Butler (River City Bicyles-Ridley) was victorious on Sunday. USICX leader Laura Van Gilder notched 5th and 6th place finishes and boosted her points total to 750. Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) trails by 40 points in second overall while Meredith Miller (California Giant-Specialized) remained in third with 637 points. Neither Nash nor Miller competed in Chicago. Nash, from the Czech Republic, isn't eligible to compete at the series finale in Madison, Wisconsin so Van Gilder's lead is secure regardless of her finish.

There were no junior men's USICX events in Chicago and series leader Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill) remains atop the standings with 410 points. Clif Bar Development Cyclo-cross Team members Zane Godby and Curtis White hold second and third overall with 250 and 215 points respectively. As is the case in the elite categories, Dillman's lead in the USICX is insurmountable and he'll be the final USICX leader regardless of his finish in next weekend's cyclo-cross Nationals.

Elite men 1 Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus 887 pts 2 Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt 795 3 Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper 729 4 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 577 5 Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage 547 6 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 499 7 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 363 8 Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 360 9 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus 360 10 Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 347 11 Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 326 12 Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 297 13 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 270 14 Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 249 15 Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 244 16 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 234 17 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar 227 17 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 227 19 Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 216 20 Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles 215 21 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 197 22 Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 195 23 Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada 190 24 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93 184 25 Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh 169 26 Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha Focus 168 27 Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC 165 28 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 161 29 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles 140 29 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 140 31 Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano 138 32 Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 135 33 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar 132 34 Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized 118 35 Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 108 36 Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs 104 37 Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 92 38 Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue 90 39 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 87 40 Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs 84 41 Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 82 42 Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10 81 43 Shawn Milne (USA) Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda 77 43 Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 77 45 Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works 76 45 Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires 76 47 Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito 66 48 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 64 49 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 60 49 Joseph Welsh (USA) Raleigh All Stars 60 51 Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs 57 52 Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 52 52 Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized 52 54 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus 50 54 Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team 50 56 Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket-Seavs Racing 48 57 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar 45 58 Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 44 58 Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles 44 60 Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage 42 60 Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique 42 60 Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens p/b The Cyclery 42 63 Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 41 64 Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain 40 65 Matt Shriver (USA) 38 66 Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team 34 66 Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC 34 66 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) 34 69 Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 32 70 Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block 29 71 Aaron Bradford (USA) Rocklobster 28 71 Steve Fisher (USA) Revel Consulting - Rad Racing NW 28 73 Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery 22 73 Nathaniel Ward (USA) Ken's Bike Shop / Embrocation Cycling Journal 22 75 Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket-Seavs 21 76 Jesse Anthony (USA) World Bicycle Relief 20 76 Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal 20 76 Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage 20 76 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com 20 76 Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance 20 81 Ryan Fawley (USA) Trek 19 82 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 18 83 Devin Clark (USA) 17 83 Ben Frederick (USA) Team Traveller 17 85 Brian Lopes (USA) Oakley-Ibis 16 85 Thomas Turner (USA) Jamis Factory Team 16 85 Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center p/b Industry Nine 16 88 Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista 14 89 Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony 13 90 Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team 12 90 Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 12 90 Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 12 90 Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires 12 90 Corey Stelljes (USA) Willy Bikes 12 90 Stephen Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy-Eriksen Cycles 12 96 Tim Allen (USA) Niner Stan's Ergon 11 97 Sven Baumann (Ger) 10 97 Nathan Chown (Can) Team CF 10 97 Giancarlo Dalle Angelini (USA) Rio Blanco 10 97 Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart 10 97 Ryan Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling 10 97 Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System-Cannondale 10 97 Andrew Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 10 104 Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi-Shimano Team 9 104 Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires 9 106 Scott Chapin (USA) Bay101-HRS-Rocklobster 8 106 Brendon Davids (RSA) Sho-Air & Specialized Factory 8 106 Kyle Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery 8 106 Chris Larsen (USA) Industry Nine/Youngblood Bicycles 8 106 Eric Muehl (USA) Industry Nine-Highland Brewery 8 111 Chris Jackson (USA) Team Rambuski Law 7 111 Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 7 113 Bryan Alders (USA) Epic Endurance 6 113 Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar 6 113 Noah Niwinski (USA) Carroll Composites Factory 6 113 Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized 6 113 Johnny Sundt (USA) El Gato 6 113 Greg Whitney (USA) Ride Studio Café 6 113 Eric Wondergem (USA) Hup United 6 120 Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com 5 121 Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao 4 121 Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team 4 121 Peter Morse (Can) JetFuel Coffee-LaBicicletta 4 121 Isaac Neff (USA) 4 121 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona 4 121 Brent Prenzlow (USA) Celo Pacific-Focus 4 121 Alex Ryan (USA) Champion System-Cannondale 4 121 Jonathan Schottler (USA) 4 121 Kerry Werner (USA) BMC Mountainbike Development 4 121 David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart 4 131 Shawn Adams (USA) Cycle-Smart 2 131 John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes 2 131 David Forkner (USA) SDG-Felt p/b IRT 2 131 Thatcher Hurt (USA) 2 131 Kevin Klug (USA) The Pony Shop 2 131 Clayton Omer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 2 131 Tobin Orenbland (USA) California Giant Cycling 2 131 Spencer Powlison (USA) Plains To Peaks Racing 2 131 Donald Reeb (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue 2 131 Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized 2 141 Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart 1 141 John Bailey (USA) Bailey Bikes 1 141 Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 1 141 Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 1 141 Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com 1 141 Thomas Mackay (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 1 141 Synjen Marrocco (USA) Corner Cycle 1 141 Scott McLaughlin (USA) SRAM 1 141 Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 1 141 Adam St. Germain (USA) NBX-Circle A Cycles 1 141 Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 1 141 Scott Tietzel (USA) Peaks To Plains Racing 1 141 Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing 1

Elite women 1 Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom 750 pts 2 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 710 3 Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized 637 4 Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 605 5 Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley 595 6 Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 520 7 Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes 487 8 Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF 469 9 Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 432 10 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing 420 11 Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized 362 12 Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 323 13 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 316 14 Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 299 15 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 295 16 Chloe Forsman (USA) Race Club 11 281 17 Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes 272 18 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 266 19 Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF 255 20 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus 187 21 Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 184 22 Devon Gorry (USA) Team Rambuski Law 179 23 Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 174 24 Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team 171 25 Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 159 26 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren 152 27 Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club 136 28 Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing 133 29 Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com 130 30 Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt 125 31 Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club 114 31 Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles 114 33 Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge 110 34 Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems 109 34 Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek 109 36 Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 102 37 Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-NoTubes 100 38 Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University 97 39 Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis 92 40 Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com 90 41 Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 80 42 Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 72 42 Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M 72 44 Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 69 45 Allison Mann (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery 66 46 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 58 46 Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America 58 48 Emily Thurston (USA) Stevens 56 49 Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal 51 50 Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes 50 51 Katie Arnold (USA) Echelon Cycling Team 49 52 Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 48 53 Allison Arensman (USA) Fiets Maan CX p/b Studio7Multisport 38 53 Christina Probert-Turner (USA) The Team-SoCalCross 38 55 Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull Centralwheel 34 56 Samantha Schneider (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles 33 56 Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart/Flanders 33 58 Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing 32 59 Annajean Dallaire (USA) Racin' for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen 30 59 Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles 30 61 Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund-NCC 29 62 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Sterling CX p/b Sendmail 28 62 Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB-Deep Blue 28 62 Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing 28 65 Erin Silliman (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team 27 65 Erica Yozell (USA) South Mountain Cycles 27 67 Cara Applegate (USA) Asheville Bicycle Racing Club 26 67 Serena Bishop (USA) Silverado Jewlry Gallery 26 69 Carrie Cash-Wootten (USA) Pedal the Cause 25 69 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek 25 69 Ashley James (USA) KCCX Elite 25 72 Alison Powers (USA) Cross Propz 24 72 Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team 24 74 Courtney Dimpel (USA) Team Rambuski Law 22 74 Ellen Sherrill (USA) Bike Station Aptos 22 74 Sara Tussey (USA) Hincape/ Green Creations 22 77 Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross 21 78 Évelyne Blouin (Can) 20 78 Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery 20 78 Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx 20 81 Molly Hurford (USA) Team Rockstar Games-Signature Cycles 18 82 Sarah Krzysiak (USA) nycross.com 17 83 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek 16 83 Corey Coogan-Cisek (USA) Team Plan C p/b Stevens 16 83 Jena Greaser (USA) NorEast Cycling 16 83 Heather Jackson (USA) 16 87 Nina Elliott (USA) Greenville Women's Cycling 14 87 Allyson Tufano (USA) WHCC-Sportif Coaching Group 14 89 Kelly Benjamin (USA) KCCX-Fuji Elite p/b Challenge Tires 12 89 Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 12 89 Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (USA) KCCX Fuji Elite Cyclocross Team 12 89 Jessica Kutz (USA) Penn State Racing 12 89 Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge 12 89 Courtenay McFadden (USA) Cycling Northwest 12 89 Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henrys Team 12 96 Anna Fortner (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross 10 96 Corrie Osborne (USA) ISCorp 10 96 Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custome p/b Powerbar 10 96 Kari Studley (USA) Team Redline 10 96 Anna Young (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 10 101 Katy Curtis (Can) Cyclemeisters 9 102 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus-MIG Team 8 102 Lisa Curry (USA) GAS / Intrinsik Architecture 8 102 Alexis Ryan (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross 8 102 Deb Sweeney Whitmore (USA) Globalbike P/B Catoma 8 106 Hannah Finchamp (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross 7 107 Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) LadiesFirst Racing 6 107 Sarah Lukas (USA) Lindenwood University 6 107 Brittany McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized 6 110 Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom 5 110 Shannon Gibson (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 5 110 Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes 5 113 Elizabeth Cobb (USA) Bikereg.com 4 113 Katheryn Curi-Mattis (USA) Bikes To Rwanda 4 113 Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 4 113 Kathleen Harding (USA) 4 113 Cynthia Lehner (USA) 4 113 Laura Ralston (GBr) MIT Cycling-FXDD 4 119 Jayne McLaughlin (GBr) Zuster 2 119 Kristi Berg (USA) Cycle U-PopCap 2 119 Michelle Bishop (USA) Cannondale Cadence Women's Racing 2 119 Flora Duffy (USA) 2 119 Rebecca Gross (USA) Tough Girl 2 119 Megan Horner (USA) Black Mountain Bicycles 2 119 Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports 2 119 Nancy James-Klinger (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross 2 119 Kristen Lasasso (USA) Mellow Mushroom 2 119 Sophie Matte (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery 2 119 Vanessa McCaffery (USA) Corning-NoTubes Race Team-Swan Cycles 2 119 Kathrin Schumacher (Can) Guys Racing Club 2 119 Elizabeth So (USA) Team TATI 2 119 Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 2 133 Amber Rydholm (USA) GS Boulder 1 133 Sage Wilderman (USA) 1