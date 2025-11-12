Portuguese Federation cancels organisational contract for some of Portugal's biggest races

FPC terminates contract with Podium Events for the Volta a Portugal and Volta ao Alentejo a year early due to 'repeated non-compliance with contractual and payment obligations'

Artem Nych (Anicolor-Tien21) in the leader&#039;s jersey at the 2025 Volta a Portugal
Artem Nych (Anicolor-Tien21) in the leader's jersey at the 2025 Volta a Portugal (Image credit: Volta a Portugal/Facebook)

The future of some of Portuguese cycling's biggest races, including the Volta a Portugal, is in doubt after the Portuguese Cycling Federation (FPC) cancelled its contract with race organisers Podium Events a year early.

The deal with Podium Events had been running since 2017 and was due to run until the end of 2026. However, the FPC has now brought an end to the contract, citing "repeated non-compliance with contractual and payment obligations" by the company.

The FPC stated that the decision was taken to guarantee "defence of the public interest, of Portuguese cycling as a whole and of the Volta a Portugal itself", adding that "compliance with contractual obligations” is “essential" going forward.

"Despite the inability shown by the FPC to prevent and mitigate the serious problems of doping, evidenced, among other things, by the recently published cases involving Délio Fernández, Venceslau Fernandes and António Carvalho, as well as by the serious allegations made public by José Azevedo at the end of the last edition of Volta, the Federation has kept himself unavailable for constructive dialogue, continuing to ignore this balanced review."

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

