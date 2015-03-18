Porte leads WorldTour standings

Trending

Richie Porte (Team Sky) wins Paris-Nice

Nairo Quintana holds his trident aloft

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the ochre jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski won the young rider's classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bradley Wiggins leads Team Sky at Paris-Nice.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After the first three WorldTour events of 2015, Richie Porte occupies top spot on the individual rankings with a commanding tally of 198 points. Porte's overall win at Paris-Nice and second place at the Tour Down Under has seen the Australian already double his 2014 points tally, helping his Sky team and Australia also take the lead in the other standings. Porte has also won two stages at Paris-Nice and one stage at the Tour Down Under.

Second and third on the individual standings are the other two winners of WorldTour events this season. Rohan Dennis (BMC), Tour Down Under champion and world hour record holder, is on 114 points while the recent winner of Tirreno-Adriatico, Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is on 106 points.

World champion Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step) and Bauke Mollema (Trek) are fourth and fifth on the standings after finishing second overall at Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico respectively.

Due to Porte's large points tally, Team Sky sit top of the team standings on 290 points with Geraint Thomas (54 points) and Wout Poels (36) also making contributions. The first leaders of the team standings, BMC drop to third in 199 points as Movistar leap frogged them into second with 206 points. Etixx-Quick Step are the only other team to recorded more than 100 points while Cannondale-Garmin is the only team not to have posted a single point after 21 days of WorldTour racing.

Australia continues to lead the nation standings with a bumper tally of 403 points, more than double that of the second placed Colombia on 191 points. The main contributors to Australia's tally are Porte, Dennis and the now retired Cadel Evans (BMC) who was third overall at the Tour Down Under.

Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-Quick Step) and Quintana are the two large contributors for Colombia with Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) chipping in with 10 points.

The winners of Tour Down Under, Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico were all awarded 100 points with six points awarded to stage winners.

The next race on the WorldTour calendar is the first monument of the season, Milan-San Remo, with 100 points also on offer for the winner.

WorldTour standings

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky198pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team114
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team106
4Michał Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx-Quick Step89
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing84
6Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha78
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team76
8Rigoberto Urán (Col) Etixx-Quick Step75
9Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida64
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Giant-Alpecin64
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ60
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale60
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky54
14Rubén Fernández (Esp) Movistar Team52
15Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo51
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Soudal46
17Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge39
18Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky36
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana32
20Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team32
21Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida21
22Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo14
23Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Trek Factory Racing11
24Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge10
25Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling10

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Team Sky290pts
2Movistar206
3BMC Racing Team199
4Etixx-Quick Step170
5Trek Factory Racing98
6Lampre-Merida97
7Team Katusha91
8Tinkoff-Saxo72
9Giant-Alpecin66
10Lotto-Soudal66
11FDJ64
12Ag2r-La Mondiale63
13Orica-GreenEdge61
14Astana38
15IAM Cycling17
16LottoNL-Jumbo4
17Cannondale-Garmin

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Australia403pts
2Colombia191
3Netherlands189
4Spain162
5France112
6Poland91
7Italy84
8Slovenia78
9Portugal64
10Great Britain64
11South Africa39
12Denmark33
13Belgium22
14Slovakia14
15Switzerland1

 