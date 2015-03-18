Porte leads WorldTour standings

Image 1 of 6 Richie Porte (Team Sky) wins Paris-Nice Image 2 of 6 Nairo Quintana holds his trident aloft (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the ochre jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Michal Kwiatkowski won the young rider's classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Bradley Wiggins leads Team Sky at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After the first three WorldTour events of 2015, Richie Porte occupies top spot on the individual rankings with a commanding tally of 198 points. Porte's overall win at Paris-Nice and second place at the Tour Down Under has seen the Australian already double his 2014 points tally, helping his Sky team and Australia also take the lead in the other standings. Porte has also won two stages at Paris-Nice and one stage at the Tour Down Under.

Second and third on the individual standings are the other two winners of WorldTour events this season. Rohan Dennis (BMC), Tour Down Under champion and world hour record holder, is on 114 points while the recent winner of Tirreno-Adriatico, Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is on 106 points.

World champion Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step) and Bauke Mollema (Trek) are fourth and fifth on the standings after finishing second overall at Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico respectively.

Due to Porte's large points tally, Team Sky sit top of the team standings on 290 points with Geraint Thomas (54 points) and Wout Poels (36) also making contributions. The first leaders of the team standings, BMC drop to third in 199 points as Movistar leap frogged them into second with 206 points. Etixx-Quick Step are the only other team to recorded more than 100 points while Cannondale-Garmin is the only team not to have posted a single point after 21 days of WorldTour racing.

Australia continues to lead the nation standings with a bumper tally of 403 points, more than double that of the second placed Colombia on 191 points. The main contributors to Australia's tally are Porte, Dennis and the now retired Cadel Evans (BMC) who was third overall at the Tour Down Under.

Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-Quick Step) and Quintana are the two large contributors for Colombia with Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) chipping in with 10 points.

The winners of Tour Down Under, Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico were all awarded 100 points with six points awarded to stage winners.

The next race on the WorldTour calendar is the first monument of the season, Milan-San Remo, with 100 points also on offer for the winner.

WorldTour standings

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team Points 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 198 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 114 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 106 4 Michał Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx-Quick Step 89 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 84 6 Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha 78 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 76 8 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Etixx-Quick Step 75 9 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 64 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 64 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 60 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale 60 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 54 14 Rubén Fernández (Esp) Movistar Team 52 15 Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo 51 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Soudal 46 17 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 39 18 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 36 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana 32 20 Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team 32 21 Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida 21 22 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 23 Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Trek Factory Racing 11 24 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 10 25 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 10

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Points 1 Team Sky 290 pts 2 Movistar 206 3 BMC Racing Team 199 4 Etixx-Quick Step 170 5 Trek Factory Racing 98 6 Lampre-Merida 97 7 Team Katusha 91 8 Tinkoff-Saxo 72 9 Giant-Alpecin 66 10 Lotto-Soudal 66 11 FDJ 64 12 Ag2r-La Mondiale 63 13 Orica-GreenEdge 61 14 Astana 38 15 IAM Cycling 17 16 LottoNL-Jumbo 4 17 Cannondale-Garmin