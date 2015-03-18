Porte leads WorldTour standings
Team Sky and Australia top team and nation standings
After the first three WorldTour events of 2015, Richie Porte occupies top spot on the individual rankings with a commanding tally of 198 points. Porte's overall win at Paris-Nice and second place at the Tour Down Under has seen the Australian already double his 2014 points tally, helping his Sky team and Australia also take the lead in the other standings. Porte has also won two stages at Paris-Nice and one stage at the Tour Down Under.
Second and third on the individual standings are the other two winners of WorldTour events this season. Rohan Dennis (BMC), Tour Down Under champion and world hour record holder, is on 114 points while the recent winner of Tirreno-Adriatico, Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is on 106 points.
World champion Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step) and Bauke Mollema (Trek) are fourth and fifth on the standings after finishing second overall at Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico respectively.
Due to Porte's large points tally, Team Sky sit top of the team standings on 290 points with Geraint Thomas (54 points) and Wout Poels (36) also making contributions. The first leaders of the team standings, BMC drop to third in 199 points as Movistar leap frogged them into second with 206 points. Etixx-Quick Step are the only other team to recorded more than 100 points while Cannondale-Garmin is the only team not to have posted a single point after 21 days of WorldTour racing.
Australia continues to lead the nation standings with a bumper tally of 403 points, more than double that of the second placed Colombia on 191 points. The main contributors to Australia's tally are Porte, Dennis and the now retired Cadel Evans (BMC) who was third overall at the Tour Down Under.
Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-Quick Step) and Quintana are the two large contributors for Colombia with Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) chipping in with 10 points.
The winners of Tour Down Under, Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico were all awarded 100 points with six points awarded to stage winners.
The next race on the WorldTour calendar is the first monument of the season, Milan-San Remo, with 100 points also on offer for the winner.
WorldTour standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Points
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|198
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|114
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|106
|4
|Michał Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx-Quick Step
|89
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|6
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|78
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|76
|8
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Etixx-Quick Step
|75
|9
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|64
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
|64
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|60
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|60
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|54
|14
|Rubén Fernández (Esp) Movistar Team
|52
|15
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
|51
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Soudal
|46
|17
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|39
|18
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|36
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana
|32
|20
|Gorka Izagirre (Esp) Movistar Team
|32
|21
|Rafael Valls (Esp) Lampre-Merida
|21
|22
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|23
|Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|24
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|25
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Points
|1
|Team Sky
|290
|pts
|2
|Movistar
|206
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|199
|4
|Etixx-Quick Step
|170
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|98
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|97
|7
|Team Katusha
|91
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|72
|9
|Giant-Alpecin
|66
|10
|Lotto-Soudal
|66
|11
|FDJ
|64
|12
|Ag2r-La Mondiale
|63
|13
|Orica-GreenEdge
|61
|14
|Astana
|38
|15
|IAM Cycling
|17
|16
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|17
|Cannondale-Garmin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Points
|1
|Australia
|403
|pts
|2
|Colombia
|191
|3
|Netherlands
|189
|4
|Spain
|162
|5
|France
|112
|6
|Poland
|91
|7
|Italy
|84
|8
|Slovenia
|78
|9
|Portugal
|64
|10
|Great Britain
|64
|11
|South Africa
|39
|12
|Denmark
|33
|13
|Belgium
|22
|14
|Slovakia
|14
|15
|Switzerland
|1
