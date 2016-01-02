Trending

Froome, Landa and the rest of Team Sky in their 2016 race kit - Gallery

Full roster show off new Rapha colours

Image 1 of 28

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 2 of 28

Ian Boswell (Team Sky)

Ian Boswell (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 3 of 28

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 4 of 28

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky)

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 5 of 28

Alex Peters (Team Sky)

Alex Peters (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 6 of 28

Wout Poels (Team Sky)

Wout Poels (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 7 of 28

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky)

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 8 of 28

Nicolas Roche (Team Sky)

Nicolas Roche (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 9 of 28

Luke Rowe (Team Sky)

Luke Rowe (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 10 of 28

Ian Stannard (Team Sky)

Ian Stannard (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 11 of 28

Ben Swift (Team Sky)

Ben Swift (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 12 of 28

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 13 of 28

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky)

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 14 of 28

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 15 of 28

David Lopez (Team Sky)

David Lopez (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 16 of 28

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 17 of 28

Philip Deignan (Team Sky)

Philip Deignan (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 18 of 28

Andrew Fenn (Team Sky)

Andrew Fenn (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 19 of 28

Michał Gołaś (Team Sky)

Michał Gołaś (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 20 of 28

Sebastian Henao Gomez (Team Sky)

Sebastian Henao Gomez (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 21 of 28

Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Team Sky)

Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 22 of 28

Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Team Sky)

Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 23 of 28

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 24 of 28

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 25 of 28

Christian Knees (Team Sky)

Christian Knees (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 26 of 28

Leopold König (Team Sky)

Leopold König (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 27 of 28

Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 28 of 28

Xabier Zandio Echaide (Team Sky)

Xabier Zandio Echaide (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Team Sky)

Team Sky may have unveiled their 2016 race kit in December of last year but they’ve finally revealed the new clothing on their entire roster of riders for this year, including Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, and new signings Mikel Landa and Michał Kwiatkowski.

Related Articles

Lampre-Merida's 2016 kit modelled by Ulissi and Modolo

Etixx-QuickStep show off new signings in 2016 race kit - Gallery

Michal Kwiatkowski shows off his new Team Sky colours

Porte and BMC Racing teammates in new kit ahead of Tour Down Under - Gallery

The team enter the season full of ambition with Froome looking to defend his Tour de France crown in July and Landa signed specifically to lead the team's challenge at the Giro d’Italia in May. The team have also strengthened in other departments with Kwiatkowski signed in order to beef up the team’s ambitions in the Classics and stage races. The former world champion has moved over from Etixx QuickStep, and brings with him compatriot Michal Golas.

Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga has joined from Movistar, while Team Sky have also signed first-year professionals Gianni Moscon and Alex Peters.

Team Sky will make their first significant 2016 racing debut at the Tour Down Under later this month, where Geraint Thomas is expected to lead the team.

 