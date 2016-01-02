Froome, Landa and the rest of Team Sky in their 2016 race kit - Gallery

Team Sky may have unveiled their 2016 race kit in December of last year but they’ve finally revealed the new clothing on their entire roster of riders for this year, including Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, and new signings Mikel Landa and Michał Kwiatkowski.
The team enter the season full of ambition with Froome looking to defend his Tour de France crown in July and Landa signed specifically to lead the team's challenge at the Giro d’Italia in May. The team have also strengthened in other departments with Kwiatkowski signed in order to beef up the team’s ambitions in the Classics and stage races. The former world champion has moved over from Etixx QuickStep, and brings with him compatriot Michal Golas.
Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga has joined from Movistar, while Team Sky have also signed first-year professionals Gianni Moscon and Alex Peters.
Team Sky will make their first significant 2016 racing debut at the Tour Down Under later this month, where Geraint Thomas is expected to lead the team.
