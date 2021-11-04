POC's new Elicit Clarity sunglasses weigh just 23g

POC Sports has launched its newest entrant into the best cycling sunglasses space, with a model claimed to weigh just 23g. Dubbed the POC Elicit Clarity, these sunglasses have been stripped to the very minimum without losing any of the functionality needed to excel at the highest level. In fact, they were put through a thorough stress and performance test at this year's Paris-Roubaix by EF Education-Nippo rider, Mitch Docker.

When it comes to innovation, POC has been at the forefront of tech and safety over the past few years with its category-breaking POC Aspire Solar Switch sunglasses and self-powered Omne Eternal Spin helmet. The Swedish brand also recently launched the ultra-feathery 180g Ventral Lite helmet and Devour Clarity sunglasses.

With more quality cycling sunglasses options on the scene than ever before, it's becoming increasingly difficult for riders to make a qualified decision but POC's dedication to innovate and improve safety across the board has always been the brand's USP - and the new Elicit Clarity sunglasses embody this ethos.

Mitch Docker stress-testing the POC Elicit Clarity sunglasses at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: POC)

Frameless, lightweight design

The POC Elicit Clarity sunglasses are built around a completely frameless design, where truss-like arms (comprising bio-grilamid temples), fasten directly to the lens via snap hinges. Not only does the frameless design make it easier to keep the lens clean, but it also provides a clearer, unobstructed field of view. By binning the frames and traditional hinge design and introducing a truss structure, POC was able to reduce the total weight to 23g, which is around 9-10g lighter than the segment average.

When paired with the Ventral Light Spin helmet, the total system weight is around 200-205g (depending on helmet size), which should see it become a popular combo among the weight weenie brigade. It's not all about weight though, and POC has placed as much emphasis on function as it has on form and weight.

In terms of the design, they adhere to POC's blueprint with the only notable difference coming in the form of chamfered edges of the lens - another weight-reduction measure. The lens itself features Clarity technology which helps control the colour spectrum for enhanced contrast and definition. The trussed-out arms are super-functional and robust, and did well to stay affixed to the face of Mitch Docker throughout a rain-and-mud-marred Paris-Roubaix proving their resilience and ability to deal with treacherous conditions. To help tailor the fit, there's an interchangeable nosepiece (available in two sizes) which clips onto the lens.

“The Elicit’s are special, and their weight is extraordinary!" Docker proclaimed. "The lightness means I hardly notice them and they are beautifully balanced. I am a fan of bigger lenses and I have ridden the Elicit’s in almost every weather condition, including my last race, Paris-Roubaix, which was very messy, but they handled it all."

Image 1 of 3 Built around a completely frameless design, the truss-like arms (comprising bio-grilamid temples), fasten directly to the lens via snap hinges (Image credit: POC) Image 2 of 3 By binning a traditional frame design POC was able to reduce the total weight to 23g, which is around 9-10g lighter than the segment average (Image credit: POC) Image 3 of 3 The trussed-out arms are functional and robust, if not a little bling when it comes to design (Image credit: POC)

Colour options, pricing and availability

The POC Elicit Clarity sunglasses can be had in six colour options (Hydrogen White, Uranium Black, Fluorescent Orange, Actinium Pink, Sapphire Purple and Lemon Calcite) and paired with three lens choices: Gold, Silver and Define (a spare clear lens is included). Like other models in the range, the lens features a Ri-Pel coating - a hydrophobic and oleophobic treatment that protects the lens from water, dirt, oil, sweat, salt and dust. It also offers complete protection from UVA and UVB rays (UV400 rated).

From an availability and pricing perspective, the Elicits will be on sale from Spring 2022 and retail for £180 / $250 / €240. We've already got our hands on a pair and will be thoroughly testing them over the winter, in time to give you the definitive verdict ahead of spring. Stay tuned for the full review.

Tech Specs: POC Elicit Clarity sunglasses