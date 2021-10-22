Pirelli strengthens technical partnership with Trek-Segafredo

Pirelli will be a jersey sponsor of the men’s and women’s Trek-Segafredo teams in 2022, working closely together to develop their tyres and help the riders perform better in races.

Lizzie Deignan won the first edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes using Pirelli’s P ZERO TLR, their first cycling tubeless tyre, after being convinced of the new technology.

In the last two seasons, the team have won a number of major races, including Milan-San Remo and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes using Pirelli’s P Zero range of tyres.

The expanded partnership will put Pirelli in a prominent position on the upcoming Trek-Segafredo 2022 men’s and women’s kits and see the team promote their work with Pirelli. The yellow and red Pirello logo appears on the sleeves of the jersey and on the rear of the shorts. The pink jersey worn here by Elisa Longo Borghini and Mads Pedersen is the Trek-Segafredo training kit for 2022.

The Trek-Segafredo riders will continue to provide feedback to Pirelli from races held on a variety of terrains. Pirelli says the testing work will help them develop tyres and so "give consumers the best experience possible with their Pirelli tires".

Tyres developed thanks to this technical partnership will be manufactured in the renovated Pirelli Bollate plant near Milan. The first tyres produced at the plant are expected to go on sale in early 2022.

Trek-Segafredo and Pirelli announced their expanded partnership ahead of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Austin.

During Friday’s Grand Prix practice, Elisa Longo Borghini and Mads Pedersen will ride a lap of honor on their Trek bikes around the Circuit of The Americas to connect Pirelli’s involvement in cycling and motor sports. Pirelli supplies the six types of tyres to all the Formula teams.

"We are proud to race with Pirelli and work with their technicians because of the intensive and extensive use of technology that Pirelli is putting into the cycling tires," Elisa Longo Borghini said after the announcement.

"The development work with them is constant and we are always sure we can rely on the most advanced material we can get. Knowing that our cycling tires are designed, produced and tested with the same technology that the Formula 1 drivers are getting every weekend is exciting."