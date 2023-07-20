Pirelli announces recall of P Zero Race TLR tyres

Pirelli has announced a voluntary recall of its top-end P Zero Race TLR tyres in a 28-622 size (700c). Details of the recall specifics are currently limited but according to an announcement from Pirelli, "the recall refers to certain problems of compatibility of the tyre with some wheel rims."

It appears the recall only affects tyres produced in a certain time frame. Specifically, tyres that were produced between the 10th and the 23rd week of 2023; which equals March 6 to June 5.

Pirelli says it has announced the recall of the tyres to ensure maximum client safety. In the recall notice, the brand also says it is organising the method of recall regarding tyres that have already been distributed and are circulating in existing distribution networks. If you think you own a pair of affected tyres you can look out for an update on specific recall procedures soon at pirellicycling.com.

The Pirelli P Zero TLR is Pirelli's premium performance tubeless road tyre launched in 2021 and updated in March 2023. The 120TPI tyre uses Pirelli Speedcore technology which includes the SmartEvo tyre compound mixed with an aramid strip. Pirelli says this produces a faster and less stiff tyre.

If you think you have a pair of affected tyres, use the attached table below to reference the tyre ID which can be found on the sidewall. Contact your retailer or Pirelli for more recall information.

This table provided by Pirelli shows the exact affected models, with Tire sidewall ID's which can be referenced (Image credit: Pirelli )

What does the recall mean?

At this point, we don't know much other than that the recalled tyre models pose some sort of issue in relation to tyre and rim compatibility. Whether that's an issue regarding tyre fit on certain brands of rims or widths, we can't say yet.

Some of the best tubeless tyre models and tubeless/hookless wheel rims are not compatible with each other. Certain brands even publish a list of compatible tyres for their rims and don't recommend using tyres not on said lists. We covered some changes that the ETRTO (European Tyre and Rim Technical Organisation) made to its guidance on compatible tyre and rim widths earlier in the year.

The recall currently applies to the UK and Europe only. Separate guidelines will be issued by the relevant local authorities in Canada and the United States. We will update this story if we hear more on the recall from Pirelli.