Pinarello produces white Dogma F10 for Team Sky - Exclusive
Frameset on show at Criterium du Dauphine
Team Sky showed off a freshly painted Pinarello Dogma F10 this week at the Criterium du Dauphine. The new design for the bike comes less than a week after the team announced special edition white jerseys for the Tour de France.
Lined up alongside the Team Sky race bikes ahead of stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine, the frameset was fully built with a Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 groupset and Dura-Ace 9000 series wheels.
Despite the announcement of white jerseys for the Tour de France, a Team Sky spokesman stated that the team would not be riding white bikes at the Grand Tour next month and that it is a member of staff who is currently riding the white bike. Colombian national champion Sergio Henao has been racing on a white F10 across the 2017 season.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to take a closer look at the Italian bike and let us know in the comments below whether you prefer the black or white Pinarello Dogma F10.
