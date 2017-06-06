Trending

Pinarello produces white Dogma F10 for Team Sky - Exclusive

Frameset on show at Criterium du Dauphine

Image 1 of 10

The specially painted white Team Sky Pinarello Dogma F10

(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)
Image 2 of 10

The Elite bottle cages also had the white treatment

(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)
Image 3 of 10

Even the mech hanger has been sprayed white

(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)
Image 4 of 10

The frame features the same dot-dash design as the black team bikes

(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)
Image 5 of 10

Pinarello's Dogma F10 was released in December last year, with the team debuting the bikes in January

(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)
Image 6 of 10

A Team Sky graphic adorns the top tube

(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)
Image 7 of 10

The bike is equipped with a full Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 groupset

(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)
Image 8 of 10

Pinarello and Shimano decals are scattered around the frameset

(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)
Image 9 of 10

The tabs on the rear of the fork dropouts were inspired from Bradley Wiggins' hour record bike

(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)
Image 10 of 10

The bike was paired with Shimano Dura-Ace C50 wheels and Continental Competition tubular tyres

(Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Team Sky showed off a freshly painted Pinarello Dogma F10 this week at the Criterium du Dauphine. The new design for the bike comes less than a week after the team announced special edition white jerseys for the Tour de France.

Lined up alongside the Team Sky race bikes ahead of stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine, the frameset was fully built with a Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 groupset and Dura-Ace 9000 series wheels.

Despite the announcement of white jerseys for the Tour de France, a Team Sky spokesman stated that the team would not be riding white bikes at the Grand Tour next month and that it is a member of staff who is currently riding the white bike. Colombian national champion Sergio Henao has been racing on a white F10 across the 2017 season.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to take a closer look at the Italian bike and let us know in the comments below whether you prefer the black or white Pinarello Dogma F10.