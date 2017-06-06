Pinarello produces white Dogma F10 for Team Sky - Exclusive

Image 1 of 10 The specially painted white Team Sky Pinarello Dogma F10 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 10 The Elite bottle cages also had the white treatment (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 10 Even the mech hanger has been sprayed white (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 10 The frame features the same dot-dash design as the black team bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 10 Pinarello's Dogma F10 was released in December last year, with the team debuting the bikes in January (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 10 A Team Sky graphic adorns the top tube (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 10 The bike is equipped with a full Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 groupset (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 10 Pinarello and Shimano decals are scattered around the frameset (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 10 The tabs on the rear of the fork dropouts were inspired from Bradley Wiggins' hour record bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 10 The bike was paired with Shimano Dura-Ace C50 wheels and Continental Competition tubular tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Team Sky showed off a freshly painted Pinarello Dogma F10 this week at the Criterium du Dauphine. The new design for the bike comes less than a week after the team announced special edition white jerseys for the Tour de France.

Lined up alongside the Team Sky race bikes ahead of stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine, the frameset was fully built with a Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 groupset and Dura-Ace 9000 series wheels.

Despite the announcement of white jerseys for the Tour de France, a Team Sky spokesman stated that the team would not be riding white bikes at the Grand Tour next month and that it is a member of staff who is currently riding the white bike. Colombian national champion Sergio Henao has been racing on a white F10 across the 2017 season.

