Team Sky's Tour de France squad takes shape at Criterium du Dauphine
Directeur sportif Nicolas Portal runs through options to support Froome
White jerseys, white bikes, and now the likely possibility of sparkly new white offices. But while Team Sky work on their attire and new headquarters, they also face the much more important task of selecting their final nine-rider line-up for the Tour de France.
Related Articles
Chris Froome: My biggest Tour de France threats are Porte, Contador, Bardet
Team Sky unveil white jersey for Tour de France
Team Sky pip Team Sunweb for Hammer Series victory in Limburg
Pinarello produces white Dogma F10 for Team Sky - Exclusive
British Cycling asks Team Sky to leave offices at Manchester Velodrome
At present, the British WorldTour team has a long list of around 13 riders but in the coming weeks the team management will narrow the group down to nine - eight of whom will ride in support of Chris Froome as he embarks on the challenge of winning his fourth title and his third in three years.
Thomas and Landa
Poels will line-up alongside Thomas in France. The Welshman is over his Giro d'Italia crash and has trained well over the last few weeks. According to the team, he is highly motivated for the Tour de France and could even be the team's plan B for the overall classification.
Landa's place within the team is slightly more complex. There is no doubting the Spaniard's talent but there are question marks about his commitment. After the Giro – in which he saved Team Sky with a stage win and the mountains jersey - he stated that he would prefer to ride the Vuelta for GC and that Team Sky might make him ride the Tour de France.
That approach, coupled with the fact that he is out of contract and linked to several other teams, could be taken into consideration. Team Sky will want eight riders fully committed to Froome and will be unwilling to take any passengers.
However, for now, Portal is confident that Landa has a place.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy