Pieterse, Avondetto secure elite titles at muddy MTB European Championships

By
published

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot forced to abandon due to mid-race crash

Puck Pieterse wins cross-country title at UEC European Championships
Puck Pieterse wins cross-country title at UEC European Championships (Image credit: UEC European Championships)
Puck Pieterse (Netherlands) and Simone Avondetto (Italy) won the elite titles at the UEC Mountain Bike European Championships (XCO) held in Cheile Grădiștei, Romania, racing under heavy rain and in muddy conditions.

There were 331 cyclists from 31 countries, and Switzerland topped the medals table for all disciplines with 11 medals, including three golds.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.