Philadelphia Women's World Tour race highlights - Video

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) celebrates her 2016 Philadelphia Cycling Classic win (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

American Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) continued her winning streak, following up her Tour of California and US Pro Road Race victories with an astounding bottom-to-top attack up the Manayunk Wall to claim the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic.

With her win, Guarnier has amassed a nearly unassailable margin in the UCI Women's WorldTour rankings - she holds a massive 226-point lead over Emma Johansson (Wiggle-High5). World champion Lizzie Armitstead is in third a further 30 points behind.

While Guarnier has earned an automatic bid for the US Olympic team, her dominance has made it all the more difficult for the women fighting for the other three spots for Rio.