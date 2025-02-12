Emily Newsom among 15-rider PAS Racing roster swarming start at Santa Vall two-day gravel event

By
published

US rider on the hunt for points in Gravel Earth Series and a wildcard berth in Life Time Grand Prix

Emily Newsom will ride a second season for PAS Racing in 2025
Emily Newsom will ride a second season for PAS Racing in 2025 (Image credit: Marc Arjol Rodriguez)

The momentum for Emily Newsom (PAS Racing) to remove the word 'mediocre' from her vocabulary begins this weekend at Santa Vall, the first event with bonus scores at the Gravel Earth Series. She was sixth overall at the Spanish gravel race, which this year is a two-day stage race with close to 200 kilometres.

PAS Racing brings a full arsenal for the European start of gravel racing, with 15 of 16 riders confirmed on the start list. Only newcomer Cecily Decker, the US rider who won The Rift last year, will be absent. Karolina Migoń, who was eighth in Girona last year and won the season title for the Gravel Earth Series, returns, and this time Morgan Aguirre, who was third at Santa Vall and in the GES standings, has been added to the PAS roster. 

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

More about womens cycling
Wild west terrain and atmosphere at 2025 The Rock Cobbler

Cowboy bar part of unique path at Rock Cobbler 12.0 for wins by Lance Haidet, Ruth Holcomb - Gallery
Rosa Klöser at training camp with her new Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto teammates

'A dream I didn't even know I had' - Unbound Gravel winner Rosa Klöser on the unlikely path from commuter to WorldTour rider
The profile of the 2025 Milan-San Remo

Milan-San Remo 2025 route
See more latest