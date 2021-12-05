Peter Sagan signs new 10-year deal with Sportful

Peter Sagan's allegiance to Sportful has been set in stone, with the three-time world champion signing a unique new 10-year partnership with the Italian clothing brand.

Sagan has raced in Sportful kit since signing for Tinkoff-Saxo in 2015. The company started to supply Bora-Hansgrohe when Sagan joined the German team in 2017, and the same will happen when he makes the similar move to TotalEnergies in 2022.

In addition to Sagan winning some of the world's biggest races in Sportful kit, he also launched a clothing line in 2018, with race kit and casual wear featuring Peter Sagan branding.

Over the years, his relationship with Sportful owner Dario Cremonese has strengthened, and this weekend was handed a new long-term deal as a brand ambassador.

"I am very happy and proud to continue to be part of the Sportful family. The relationship that has been established in recent years with the Cremonese family and, in particular, with Dario and Alessio, goes beyond sport and sporting results and represents - for me - something special and unique," Sagan said.

"The company has always shown that it believes in me and I can only be happy and grateful. I am sure that in the next 10 years we will have even more fun than we have already done together."

Sagan will be 42 by the time the contract expires, by which point he will very likely have hung up his racing wheels. Personal sponsorship deals are common for cycling's top stars but none feature such long-term commitments.

"Our relationship with Peter has always been first human and then professional," said Dario Cremonese.

"Linking with him is an important but completely natural step for anyone who knows what kind of relationship Peter has with the company - both with ownership and with his employee.

"It is always a pleasure to welcome him among us and to know that we will be able to do so for the next 10 years - along with many other initiatives. It is a pride and a privilege."

Sagan also has a lucrative personal sponsorship deal with Specialized, who will replace Wilier Triestina at TotalEnergies next season, as well as tie-ups with sunglasses brand 100%, among others.