Peter Sagan headlines Bora-Hansgrohe squad for Tour de France

Image 1 of 5 Emanuel Buchmann was third overall at Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his stage 3 win at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) climbs during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Daniel Oss on the front durring stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan puts on another green jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Peter Sagan will headline Bora-Hansgrohe at the Tour de France, with the German team unveiling a balanced squad that also includes general classification hopeful Emmanuel Buchmann.

Sagan has won the green jersey as winner of the points classification in six of the past seven editions of the Tour, and will be out to move past Erik Zabel, with whom he currently shares the record.

In his bid for green, the three-time world champion is supported by his loyal lieutenant Daniel Oss, who makes his seventh Tour de France start.

However, the squad does not revolve around Sagan. In Buchmann and Patrick Konrad, they have also named two general classification leaders.

Buchmann, the 26-year-old German, has had a fine season so far, winning the Trofeo Andratx-Lloseta before finishing fourth at the UAE Tour, third with a stage win at the Tour of the Basque Country, seventh at the Tour de Romandie, and third at the Criterium du Dauphine.

Konrad, the 27-year-old Austrian who finished seventh overall at last year’s Giro d’Italia, is also in fine form, finishing third at the recent Tour de Suisse.

Elsewhere, Maximilian Schachmann makes his Tour de France debut after winning a stage at the Giro d’Italia – his first Grand Tour – last year. The 25-year-old German won three stages at this year’s

Tour of the Basque Country and one at the Volta a Catalunya before finishing third at Liege-Bastogne-Liege and fifth at Amstel Gold Race and La Fleche Wallonne. There are a number of medium mountain stages on the 2019 Tour route, where he could target a stage win.

The experienced German, Marcus Burghardt will play the role of road captain in his 11th Tour de France, while the eight-man squad is rounded out by the Austrian duo of Gregor Muhlberger and Lukas Postlberger.

The 2019 Tour de France gets underway in Brussels on July 6.

Bora-Hansgrohe for the Tour de France: Emmanuel Buchmann, Marcus Burghardt, Patrick Konrad, Gregor Muhlberger, Daniel Oss, Lukas Postlberger, Peter Sagan, Maximilian Schachmann.