Pauwels ends cyclo-cross season as UCI number one

Image 1 of 6 Kevin Pauwels wins the final Superprestige race. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Wout Van Aert wins the overall Bpost Bank Trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Wout van Aert, Lars van der Haar and Tom Meeusen. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 World Cup series winner Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 World champion Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Lars van der Haar (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) has ended the 2014-2015 cyclo-cross season as the top-ranked rider in the UCI individual standings. The Belgian leapfrogged over compatriot Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace) thanks to the UCI's complicated 12-month rolling points tally. Pauwels ended the season with 1905 points to Van Aert's 1840. Lars van der Haar (Giant-Alpecin) was third, with 1640 points, while world champion Mathieu van der Poel was fourth.

Jeremy Powers was the top North American rider in ninth.

Pauwels won the final round of the Superprestige in Middelkerke in a close-fought battle over Van der Poel and Van Aert. He also won the overall UCI World Cup. Van Aert chose to race as an U23 for the World Cup series, and finished third overall after switching to the elite ranks for the final event in Hoogerheide, where he was second to Van der Poel.

UCI final ranking for 2014-205 cyclo-cross season