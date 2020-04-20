Patrick van Gansen found guilty of ethics violations in Health Mate abuse case

The UCI announced Monday that the UCI Ethics Commission has found Healthmate-Cyclelive team manager Patrick Van Gansen guilty of violations of its Code of Ethics in the multiple-complaint abuse case that began over a year ago. The sport’s governing body has based its decision on the complete investigation by the external agency Sport Resolutions. It confirmed to Cyclingnews that Van Gansen has been notified of its decision and that any sanctions will be handled by the Disciplinary Commission.

"The UCI announces that the UCI Ethics Commission has completed its report in the case involving Mr Patrick Van Gansen (former manager of the UCI Women’s Team Health Mate - Ladies Team) related to allegations by a number of riders of harassment," read the UCI statement.

"Following completion of the report – which took into account a considerable number of statements and covers several years – by independent investigation agency The Sport Resolutions, the UCI Ethics Commission reached the finding that violations of the UCI Code of Ethics had been committed.

"Considering the sanctions recommended by the UCI Ethics Commission, the matter has been handed over to the UCI Disciplinary Commission, which has initiated proceedings with a view to the possibility of sanctions being imposed. In view of the ongoing status of the proceedings, the UCI shall not make any further comment for the time being."

Cyclingnews first reported in June of 2019 that Health Mate-Cyclelive riders - Esther Meisels, Sara Mustonen and the father of Chloë Turblin - separately filed complaints with the UCI Ethics Commission, reporting abuses by Van Gansen. Their complaints centre around the UCI Code of Ethics: Appendix 1, which covers protection of physical and mental integrity, sexual harassment and abuse.

In the wake of those reports, six more riders have come forward to corroborate the allegations; Tara Gins and four riders who wished to remain anonymous wrote an open letter describing their experiences to the Dutch news outlet WielerFlits. In addition, former cyclist Liz Hatch confirmed similar experiences while racing on a team he sponsored in 2013 in an interview with Het Nieuwsblad.

A 10th rider, who wished to remain anonymous, wrote a letter to Cyclingnews that detailed an unsettling environment during her time on the team this year.

The UCI announced at the end of June that its Ethics Commission had begun a formal investigation into the complaints of abuse filed against Van Gansen. In December, however, the UCI told Cyclingnews that it hired an external agency, UK-based Sport Resolutions, to investigate the series of abuse complaints due to the case’s high demands that included the seriousness of the accusations, the complaints that span several years, and because there are a large number of people involved.

The UCI Ethics Commission delayed announcing its decision in February, however, after new allegations from an 11th rider from the team surfaced. The rider, who wished to remain anonymous, told Cyclingnews that she filed the fourth formal complaint with the UCI Ethics Commission in February.

She told Cyclingnews that she also gave testimony to the Sport Resolutions as part of its investigating into the series of complaints. Her complaints included alleged violence and inappropriate behaviour, and she claimed to have witnessed inappropriate behaviour toward her former teammate Esther Meisels, who was one of three women to have filed similar complaints in May 2019.

The Sport Resolutions investigation team investigated the fourth formal complaint over the last two months before providing the UCI Ethics Commission with its findings.

The UCI Ethics Commission, as announced Monday, has decided that Van Gansen has violated the Code of Ethics and has transferred the case file over to its Disciplinary Commission to initiate proceedings with a view to the possibility of sanctions being imposed.

Van Gansen had denied all allegations of inappropriate behaviour and violence, and claimed conspiracy among the riders who filed formal complaints. He had expressed his intent to take legal action against those involved in the case against him.

Cyclingnews understands that Van Gansen is not registered as a staff member of a UCI team for 2020. He told Cyclingnews that he has chosen to not be involved in women's cycling anymore.