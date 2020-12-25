Own Wout van Aert's Milan-San Remo-winning Bianchi Oltre XR4
By Cyclingnews
Jumbo-Visma auctioning off bikes before switching to Cervélo in 2021
This season saw Wout van Aert claim an emphatic win in Milan-San Remo over Julian Alaphilippe, and now you can own the Bianchi Oltre XR4 that carried the Belgian to victory as Jumbo-Visma auction off his and other riders' bikes - if you have a big enough bank account.
Jumbo-Visma are swapping to Cervélo in 2021 and have put numerous bikes up for auction as part of a "Continue the Ride" campaign to keep these machines in circulation.
In addition to Van Aert's San Remo machine - currently bidding at €10,000 - bidders can also own his Tour de France stage winning and Tour of Flanders bike, at €13,000 at the time of publication. It makes Steven Kruijswijk's machine look like a bargain at 4,800.
Primoz Roglic's Bianchi Oltre XR4 2020 Nero, ridden to victory in Liège-Bastogne-Liège and his Oltre XR4 Celeste raced to the overall win in the Vuelta a España are also up for auction (at €9,000 and €8,000, respectively).
Bidders can take home Mike Teunissen's 2019 Oltre XR4 that won the opening Tour de France stage, Tom Dumoulin's 2020 Bianchi Aquila TT Celeste and Dylan Groenewegen's 2018 Tour de France stage winning Bianchi Oltre XR4 Celeste with a special paint job.
Each bike comes with a certificate of authenticity signed by Jumbo-Visma manager Richard Plugge. While some parts may have been swapped out - handlebar tape, wheels, etc., the frame is guaranteed to be the one raced by each rider - dings and scratches and all.
Auctions end on Sunday, December 27.
Specifications - Wout van Aert's Bianchi Oltre XR4:
- Bianchi Oltre XR4 2020
- Colour: Celeste
- Frame size 59
- Rim brakes
- Assembled with Shimano Dura Ace Di2 9100 (including Shimano Power Meter)
- Wheel set Shimano C40 Tubular
- Shimano Dura Ace pedals
- Saddle type: Fi'zi:k Antares
- Frame number: TS288446R , WBK452884R
- Crank length: 172.5 mm
- Handlebar stem: 130 mm
- Handlebar width: 42 cm
- Handlebar type: Vision Metron 6D (Carbon)
- With personalized campaign poster, see last photo
