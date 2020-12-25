Own Wout van Aert's Milan-San Remo-winning Bianchi Oltre XR4

Image 1 of 4 Wout van Aert's Milan-San Remo winning Oltre XR4 Celeste (Image credit: Jumbo-Visma) Image 2 of 4 Wout van Aert in Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Jumbo-Visma) Image 3 of 4 Dylan Groenewegen's 2018 Oltre XR4 with special paint (Image credit: Jumbo-Visma) Image 4 of 4 Primoz Roglic's Bianchi Oltre XR4 Nero (Image credit: Jumbo-Visma)

This season saw Wout van Aert claim an emphatic win in Milan-San Remo over Julian Alaphilippe, and now you can own the Bianchi Oltre XR4 that carried the Belgian to victory as Jumbo-Visma auction off his and other riders' bikes - if you have a big enough bank account.

Jumbo-Visma are swapping to Cervélo in 2021 and have put numerous bikes up for auction as part of a "Continue the Ride" campaign to keep these machines in circulation.

In addition to Van Aert's San Remo machine - currently bidding at €10,000 - bidders can also own his Tour de France stage winning and Tour of Flanders bike, at €13,000 at the time of publication. It makes Steven Kruijswijk's machine look like a bargain at 4,800.

Primoz Roglic's Bianchi Oltre XR4 2020 Nero, ridden to victory in Liège-Bastogne-Liège and his Oltre XR4 Celeste raced to the overall win in the Vuelta a España are also up for auction (at €9,000 and €8,000, respectively).

Bidders can take home Mike Teunissen's 2019 Oltre XR4 that won the opening Tour de France stage, Tom Dumoulin's 2020 Bianchi Aquila TT Celeste and Dylan Groenewegen's 2018 Tour de France stage winning Bianchi Oltre XR4 Celeste with a special paint job.

Each bike comes with a certificate of authenticity signed by Jumbo-Visma manager Richard Plugge. While some parts may have been swapped out - handlebar tape, wheels, etc., the frame is guaranteed to be the one raced by each rider - dings and scratches and all.

Auctions end on Sunday, December 27.

Specifications - Wout van Aert's Bianchi Oltre XR4: