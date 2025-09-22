'Our own chance and opportunity' - Athletes celebrate first-ever women's under-23 standalone category at the Rwanda World Championships

Zoe Bäckstedt of Great Britain passes a young spectator on the time trial course in Kigali during her ride to gold medal at first-ever standalone women's U23 race at Road World Championships

There is history being made at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships, and not just that it is the first time to be held in Africa, but it is also the first time the under-23 women have standalone events, with Great Britain's Zoe Bäckstedt claiming the rainbow jersey in the individual time trial on Monday with the next standalone event in the U23 women's road race on Thursday.

There were 50 riders from 30 nations registered for the hilly 22.6km course in Kigali, a larger field than the elite women's time trial held the previous day, won by Switzerland's Marlen Reusser.

"It's super cool to win here in our first separate time trial where we are not racing in the elite category. It's a really cool step up that we are making in the sport, and also in the road races to be able to have our own separate category," said Bäckstedt, 20, who also races for the Women's WorldTeam Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto during the professional season.

"My decision not to do the elite race in the time trial was down to the distance and the climb. This course, being 22 kilometres for us, suited me really well, and the climb was just long enough that it was not a climber's climb but more of a power climb.

"And then the cobbled climb was like doing any race in Belgium, where you just have to survive to the top; a punchy climb rather than a climber's climb. The elites had that extra climb, and I think this year it just didn't suit me. I wanted to do something that I was more confident in and where I had my head in the right place for this time trial."

Viktória Chladoňová of Slovakia celebrates the silver medal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Silver medallist Viktória Chladoňová, 18, from Slovakia, who races for Visma-Lease a Bike, is in her first year in the under-23 category, last year finishing second in the time trial and third in the road race as a junior at the Worlds in Zürich.

Although the standalone races would not have affected her in previous years, she said racing with the elite women's category can be demanding, especially against riders like former Tour de France winner Demi Vollering from the Netherlands.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It is special because I'm in my first year as an under-23 category, and I went into this race with no expectation, and I gave everything, so to come in second place, I am extremely happy. It is an unexpected second place for me," she said.

"I think [having a standalone] event is very good because racing against under-23 is different for us, we are still young and there is a 10-year gap between me and Demi Vollering, so now it is nice to race with girls that are my own age, and to really fight for a victory."

Bronze medallist in the individual time trial, Federica Venturelli, 20, from Italy and who races for the UAE Development Team, last competed in the Worlds as a junior in 2023, but was sidelined due to injury last year, where she had a shot at racing with the combined under-23 and elite women's race in Zürich.

"It's really good to have separate under-23 races because it's a proper category. For sure, passing from the junior category to the elite is quite a difficult step and having a separate race is nice, and athletes are not forced to take big steps in a short period," she said.

"I was a junior in Glasgow, but I had some injuries and issues, which is why I did not race last year. I was supposed to race in the elites and go for the under-23 jersey, but for sure, in a separate [road race,] there is more space for young athletes to develop and have their own chance and opportunity."

Canadian Ava Holmgren passes fans on the time trial course (Image credit: Getty Images)

Justyna Czapla, 21, from Germany, who races for Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto, finished seventh in the time trial and told Cyclingnews in the mixed zone that the standalone division allowed for more riders to take part at Worlds.

"I was really happy that this year the under-23 has their own race because it is always nice to have some under-23 riders here who can fight in their own race. Also, for the time trial when we get more opportunities to race here," she said, noting that Germany went a team of three under-23 riders to compete in Kigali.

"The elite and under-23 have their own riders and their own team, and so in general, we are here with more riders. It's nice. The World Championships are one of the more important races, so I'm happy to be here."

The under-23 women will also compete in a standalone road race on Thursday, which will likely highlight some of the main tactical differences there are compared to racing in a combined under-23 and elite women's road race, as in previous years.

"It will be different because it is something else to compete with just under-23 riders. I also did the Tour de l'Avenir with Germany, and I already felt that it was different because the performance level is more or less at a similar level. Also, you have more opportunities because you don't have these strong riders like Demi Vollering or Kasia Niewiadoma [Phinney] that are ten years older and so much stronger."

Ava Holmgren, 20, from Canada and who races for Lidl-Trek during the season, finished 10th in the time trial and said the decision to create a standalone under-23 category has meant there is more opportunity for the younger riders through national team support, training and participation at the World Championships.

"I'm grateful that I get the opportunity to race as a U23. I think it's really important to showcase the younger riders as well and to show what we are capable of.

"For example, last year, you had to be the best elite rider out of your country to be selected, just to start in the time trial and the road race. Now that there is another category, everyone gets to show the world what they can do. It's a really good stepping stone into the elite category, so I'm really grateful for that."

Subscribe to Cyclingnews to unlock unlimited access to our coverage of the first-ever UCI Road World Championships on African soil. Our team of journalists will bring you all the major storylines, in-depth analysis, and more directly from the action in Rwanda as the next rainbow jerseys are decided. Find out more.