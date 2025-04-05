Guilty verdict of vehicular homicide handed to motorist who struck and killed junior US cyclist Magnus White in 2023

By published

Five-day jury trial concluded Friday night in Boulder County, sentencing scheduled for June

Magnus White racing the Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville in 2022
Magnus White racing the Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

A Boulder, Colorado, jury found Yeva Smilianska, 24, guilty Friday night of reckless vehicular homicide in the July 2023 death of accomplished junior cyclist Magnus White.

The trial began on Monday, March 31, 2025, nearly 20 months after Smilianska drove her off the road and struck White, who was riding his bike on a highway near his home in Boulder. 

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about north america
Sunny King Criterium women’s podium: second place Alexis Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles), winner Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) and third place Harriet Owen (DNA Pro Cycling)

Watch live action at Sunny King Criterium with global broadcast on Cyclingnews
Michael Garrison wore the USA Speed Week leader&#039;s jersey for two races in 2024

'One-man-show' Michael Garrison mixes gravel and road in quest to capture second US time trial national title
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leading the peloton at the 2025 Gent-Wevelgem

'Not much you can do without one of these superstars' – Why Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's new cobbled Classics squad isn't fully firing yet
See more latest
Most Popular
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leading the peloton at the 2025 Gent-Wevelgem
'Not much you can do without one of these superstars' – Why Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's new cobbled Classics squad isn't fully firing yet
NINOVE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Puck Pieterse of Netherlands and Team FenixDeceuninck competes during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Womens Elite a 1379km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWWT on March 01 2025 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
'The next step is to win' – Puck Pieterse 'stronger than last year' as Fenix-Deceuninck prepare to attack the Tour of Flanders
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 30 Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal QuickStep competes passing through the Kemmelberg Belvedre cobblestones sector during the 87th GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2025 Mens Elite a 2503km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem UCIWT on March 30 2025 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Soudal-QuickStep extend top talent Paul Magnier's contract through 2027
Sunny King Criterium women’s podium: second place Alexis Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles), winner Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) and third place Harriet Owen (DNA Pro Cycling)
Watch live action at Sunny King Criterium with global broadcast on Cyclingnews
Tadej Pogačar attacks Mathieu van der Poel during the 2025 Milan-San Remo
'I just want to win the race on Sunday' - Mathieu van der Poel calm, collected but ambitious for Tour of Flanders clash with Pogačar
American Matteo Jorgenson of Team Visma-Lease a Bike and Belgian Wout van Aert of Team Visma-Lease a Bike pictured during a press conference of the Team Visma-Lease a Bike cycling team ahead of the Ronde van Vlaanderen / Tour des Flandres / Tour of Flanders cycling race, Friday 04 April 2025 in Deerlijk. The 109th edition of the cycling race will take place on Sunday 06 April. BELGA PHOTO KURT DESPLENTER (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
'I am here with more confidence than last week' – Wout van Aert not cowed by setbacks in run-up to Tour of Flanders
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 02 A general view of the peloton competing while fans cheer during the 107th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2023 Mens Elite a 2734km one day race from Brugge to Oudenaarde UCIWT on April 02 2023 in Brugge Belgium Photo by Jan de Meuleneir PoolGetty Images
How to watch Tour of Flanders 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage for Ronde van Vlaanderen
HARELBEKE BELGIUM MARCH 28 Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl Trek competes in the chase group during the 68th E3 Saxo Bank Classic Harelbeke 2025 a 2088km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Harelbeke Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
'I can't just wait and see what they do' – Mads Pedersen is ready to challenge Pogačar, Van der Poel in Tour of Flanders with career-best form
Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates takes part in a track reconaissance two days ahead of the Tour des Flandres (Tour of Flanders) cycling race in Kluisbergen on April 4, 2025. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Tadej Pogačar blasts up Oude Kwaremont at 40kph in final Tour of Flanders recon
Michael Garrison wore the USA Speed Week leader&#039;s jersey for two races in 2024
'One-man-show' Michael Garrison mixes gravel and road in quest to capture second US time trial national title