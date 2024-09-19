'One crash too many' - Wout van Aert looks ahead after Vuelta a España accident and injury

By
published

Belgian still on crutches but hoping to race cyclo-cross this winter

The new leader of the general ranking, Team Visma&#039;s Wout van Aert, is pictured after finishing in second place in the stage 2 of La Vuelta a Espana cycling tour, a 194 km race between Cascais and Ourem, on August 18, 2024. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)
Wout van Aert at La Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert has revealed how the injuries caused by his major crash and abandon in the Vuelta a España two weeks ago are taking longer than anticipated to heal, but also confirmed that he hopes to race cyclo-cross this winter before tackling a full road program in 2025.

Van Aert crashed heavily on stage 16 of the Vuelta a España, suffering a major injury in his right knee and having to abandon. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.