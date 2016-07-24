On-board highlights of Tour de France stage 20 - Video

It was a wet ascent of the Joux Plane on stage 20 of the 2016 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The penultimate stage of the 2016 Tour de France offered up one final opportunity for the climbers to challenge for a stage win and for the general classification riders to improve their standings. In the end, the weather got the better of the GC men with Fabio Aru (Astana) the only big move on the day as he slipped from sixth to 13th while Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) jumped from 11th to seventh to ensure a top-ten result in his final Tour. Chris Froome safely finished the stage to all but ensure a third career Tour victory.

Despite the stalemate in the general classification group, there was plenty of action ahead on the road as the breakaway was trimmed to a leading duo of Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) and Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) on the lower slopes of the Joux Plane with several riders in pursuit. Astana's Vincenzo Nibali was looking the best of the chasers as he caught the duo and briefly lead. However, it was Ion Izagirre with the most impressive performance on the infamous climb and then the descent as he left the 2014 Tour winner and Pantano behind on the slippery ride in to Morzine.

Velon's onboard GoPro camera once again captured the pick of the action from the wet and rainy stage with plenty of insight into what the riders face when the weather turns bad on a mountain stage. Sit back and enjoy the onboard highlights and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.

More on this story: