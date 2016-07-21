On-board highlights of Tour de France stage 17 - Video

Richie Porte (BMC) puts in his attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After two close calls at the Tour de France, Katusha finally got its stage win in 2016 with Ilnur Zakarin becoming the first Russian since Sergei Ivanov in 2009 to taste victory at 'La Grand Boucle'.

Zakarin, a 2015 Giro d'Italia stage winner, lost his contacts on the Grand Colombier when in contention for the stage 15 win but had no such issues on the Finhault-Emmoson climb as he enjoyed the biggest win of his young career, 55 seconds ahead of Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) and minutes ahead of KOM leader Rafal Majka (Tinkoff).

The stage 18 finish was one of the more scenic in recent years as the peloton climbed past the Lac D'Emosson reservoir to the Finhaut-Émosson finish line. While Zakarin was climbing to his maiden Tour win, the GC battle was taking place behind on the road as a Richie Porte (BMC) attack caused a selection which saw Nairo Quintana (Movistar) concede time to his overall rivals. The Australian crossed the line with yellow jersey holder Chris Froome (Team Sky) to gain valuable seconds ahead of the crucial stage 18 time trial to Megeve.

Sit back and enjoy the on-board highlights from stage 17 with plenty of Swiss scenery and enthusiastic fans along the roadside and at the podium celebrations.

