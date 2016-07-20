Trending

Tour de France stage 17 highlights - Video

Zakarin wins, Porte and Froome together again

Chris Froome and Richie Porte attacked on the climb

Chris Froome and Richie Porte attacked on the climb

Related Articles

Froome: If I was riding for a small team, it would be very different

Quintana: I have many years left to win the Tour de France

Tour de France: Sky remains cautious despite extending yellow jersey lead

Tour de France: Mollema loses ground after 'bad day' in the Alps

The first foray into the Alps helped further cement Chris Froome (Sky) atop the Tour de France standings after the yellow jersey wearer jumped across to the attack by his former teammate Richie Porte (BMC). The pair distanced several of Froome's key rivals, including Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Adam Yates (Orica-BikeExchange), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Fabio Aru (Astana).

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) won the stage from the day's successful breakaway, jumping clear on the Finhaut-Emosson ascent to take his first Tour de France stage win over Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) and mountains classification leader Rafal Majka (Tinkoff).