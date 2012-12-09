Offredo finds whereabouts ban too strict

Image 1 of 4 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 4 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) crashed along with Leonadro Duque (Cofidis). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 4 of 4 Breakaway riders Yoann Offredo (FDJ) and Maxime Bouet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Yoann Offredo believes that his one-year ban for his whereabouts violation is too strict, saying that his personal anti-doping attitude should have been taken into consideration. The FdJ rider is now looking forward to returning to the peloton, hopefully at the Tour of Qatar.

“I felt unfairly penalized. I say unfair because I feel it was too strict,” he told cyclismactu.fr. “I thought they should pay attention to my anti-doping attitudes and give me a little less punishment. I think that should be taken into account more parameters than they did when one punished me.”

He was given the one-year suspension for three violations of the whereabouts requirements within 18 months. Twice he was late in sending in his notifications, and the third one occurred when he was assigned a race at the last minute.

Offredo said that he has “learned a lot from this. I have become more organized and have a better view of things around me. Besides, I found out who I can trust.”

One of those he can trust is his team, to which he gives partial blame for his ban. “I have received great support from the team. Remember that one breach of the notification requirement was not just my fault. It may be the rider who has the responsibility, but when there is a change in the race program, the team usually makes the report.

“That's why they made the effort to be able to keep my motivation this year. I have received many encouraging messages.”

He will not be looking for revenge in 2013. “But it is important to show to myself that I can come back quickly,” he said.