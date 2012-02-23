Offredo receives one-year ban

Image 1 of 3 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) sits on the tarmac in Wevelgem. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

FDJ-Big Mat's Yoann Offredo has been banned from cycling for one year by the French Cycling Federation and will miss the remainder of the 2012 season after the ban was not set retrospectively. The 25-year-old violated the whereabouts rules three times in an 18-month period, which carries with it an automatic ban.

Offredo's sanction could have been worse, with the maximum penalty standing at two years, but it could have been set retrospectively - which would have meant him losing last seasons results but enabling him to compete this year - and wasn't.

"It's not a lesson, because he is stunned," said FDJ sports director Martial Gayant. "He screams injustice and he is right, I support it. It is a settlement but it must be the same for everyone. He is disgusted, dejected, in tears and full of pain."

Offredo has a right to appeal against the ban and an announcement on his intentions in this matter is likely to come over the next few days.