Offredo informed of missed doping controls

Image 1 of 2 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 2 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) sits on the tarmac in Wevelgem. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Yoann Offredo (FDJ-BigMat) confirmed today that he has been informed by the UCI of three missed doping controls in 2011, violations which could earn him a suspension of up to two years.

Related Articles Baugé and France lose World track titles

Offredo is the second Frenchman to run afoul of the anti-doping regulations. The UCI today announced that two world titles won by track sprinter Grégory Baugé have been annulled due to two whereabouts violations and a missed doping control.

"I did not receive a notification from the French federation's disciplinary committee so I'm surprised that the UCI unveiled this case," Offredo said to Reuters.

"On two occasions, I sent my whereabouts a few hours late. On the third occasion, I was at a race added to my schedule at the last minute and I had said I was at home."

He added later via Twitter, "I am an enthusiastic defender of the anti-doping fight. I wonder, is cycling?"