'I can't afford to lose everything' - Franck Bonnamour quits doping ban battle and retires, citing financial strain

French rider sold apartment to fund battle over biological passport ban, which is based on two tests in 2018 and 2022

Franck Bonnamour (centre) among his AG2R Citroën teammates at the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné
Franck Bonnamour (centre): "It's been difficult for the last six months and I didn't want it to go on like this for two or three years. My priority is keeping my family together."

Franck Bonnamour has announced that he's calling an end to his cycling career, citing the financial strain of attempting to fight against his suspension from racing over biological passport anomalies.

The UCI provisionally suspended the Frenchman in February over "unexplained anomalies in his biological passport", which reportedly arose following a test on stage 20 of the 2022 Tour de France.

